Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 09:49:52 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on July  7, 2021, 09:46:01 am
Is anyone suspended for the Copa final for either teams?

Well Jesus is, but that was because he tried to Hadouken another player. Not sure if there is anyone else but don't think so on first thought.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 09:51:07 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 09:46:36 am
I thought that was too much what he was doing. I know people, like in the Italian game with them shithousing their way over Belgium, will say it's all fair game, but imo I think it goes too far. Moving around on the line, etc, ok but there has to be a line drawn surely? They couldn't take a pen to save their lives so it didn't matter anyway  ;D But if you have to start abusing almost every player so they lose their shit before taking it then I think it's a bit ugly for me. Couldn't see Alisson ever even contemplating doing that, but suppose it comes down to what type of person you are.  :)

Its also why youre not a competitive sportsman. And you dont know if Alisson does that or not as you dont hear it if he does or doesnt but its not unusual at all.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 09:54:32 am
Lat chance for Messi to win anything on the international stage. 

If Ederson start's ahead of Big Ali I'm hoping the Argies win.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 09:56:51 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  7, 2021, 08:57:07 am
Couldnt have gone better for us in terms of the summer tournaments. Would have preferred Trent to have not got injured but overall our players hardly getting picked is great for us.
Yep its been perfect as some of our lads will win some medals without over exertion. Whilst a lot of mancs will win the same medals but been overplayed
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 11:44:28 am
Quote from: scatman on July  7, 2021, 09:51:07 am
Its also why youre not a competitive sportsman. And you dont know if Alisson does that or not as you dont hear it if he does or doesnt but its not unusual at all.

Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 11:47:52 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 11:44:28 am
Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.

I presumed he was doing it due to Mina acting a prick during the match. Did something happen with him?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 11:55:51 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 11:44:28 am
Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.

If you call calling someone nervous whilst they are about to take a penalty against you abuse, then we have different definitions of the word abuse. and yes if you want to win, you need to be good at the mental aspect of the game too. David Ospina's style in these penalties was to look dead in the eye of the penalty takers without saying a word, Martinez's was to get into the young Colombian defenders head. Chiellini's style was to pretend to punch Alba etc etc. So yes you've not played competitively if you think shouting at a penalty taker that he's nervous and using mind games on your opponents. You've probably won nothing in sports in your life with that approach.

It's the semi final of the continental competition and you're the goalkeeper of a team that's had the shit kicked out of them for 90 minutes by a Colombian side and you'd be there worried that you're gonna hurt Mina's feelings rather than try to win the game right?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:00:37 pm
Quote from: Elzar on July  7, 2021, 11:47:52 am
I presumed he was doing it due to Mina acting a prick during the match. Did something happen with him?

He did it to more than just Mina.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:03:37 pm
Quote from: scatman on July  7, 2021, 11:55:51 am
If you call calling someone nervous whilst they are about to take a penalty against you abuse, then we have different definitions of the word abuse. and yes if you want to win, you need to be good at the mental aspect of the game too. David Ospina's style in these penalties was to look dead in the eye of the penalty takers without saying a word, Martinez's was to get into the young Colombian defenders head. Chiellini's style was to pretend to punch Alba etc etc. So yes you've not played competitively if you think shouting at a penalty taker that he's nervous and using mind games on your opponents. You've probably won nothing in sports in your life with that approach.

It's the semi final of the continental competition and you're the goalkeeper of a team that's had the shit kicked out of them for 90 minutes by a Colombian side and you'd be there worried that you're gonna hurt Mina's feelings rather than try to win the game right?

Ok sorry, let's drop 'abuse', so then you have to 'shout things' at players to make you a competitive sportsman?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:07:15 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July  7, 2021, 05:08:53 am
He's the best keeper Argentina have had in years.

Definitely. It's amazing how a country can develop so many high quality attacking players and spend decades without a very good keeper
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:07:16 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 12:03:37 pm
Ok sorry, let's drop 'abuse', so then you have to 'shout things' at players to make you a competitive sportsman?
look its fine, not everyone has taken part in competitive sports in their life, for most they play for fun as they enjoy sport. If you feel triggered by someone trying to win then its not for you. competition isn't for everyone. You're of course completely ignoring the fact that 'shouting' worked.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:11:31 pm
Not kept up with this (or the Euros) to be honest.

So, is the final definitely Brazil v Argentina on Saturday? Assume its on BBC very late at night?

Shame as would be the perfect alternative in the unlikely event England make the final.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:13:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  7, 2021, 12:11:31 pm
Not kept up with this (or the Euros) to be honest.

So, is the final definitely Brazil v Argentina on Saturday? Assume its on BBC very late at night?

Shame as would be the perfect alternative in the unlikely event England make the final.
yes mate it's on Saturday and late
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:15:58 pm
Quote from: scatman on July  7, 2021, 12:07:16 pm
look its fine, not everyone has taken part in competitive sports in their life, for most they play for fun as they enjoy sport. If you feel triggered by someone trying to win then its not for you. competition isn't for everyone. You're of course completely ignoring the fact that 'shouting' worked.

Nah, not for me imo, but fair doo's.

An I think it was more down to shit penalty taking but of course there's no way to prove either way  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:19:04 pm
Luis Diaz was brilliant in this tournament, wonder why his numbers dont stack up at club level. His technical ability and speed is astonishing
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:20:03 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 12:15:58 pm
Nah, not for me imo, but fair doo's.

An I think it was more down to shit penalty taking but of course there's no way to prove either way  ;D
They were shit pens to be fair but who knows the impact I guess. I mean weve seen some really bad penalties this past few weeks in both continental tournaments
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:27:43 pm
.




3rd Place Play-Off...

Saturday 10th July, 1am kick off (UK time) : Peru vs Colombia : https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru & https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol



The Final...

Sunday 11th July, 1am kick off (UK time) : Brazil vs Argentina : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol & https://twitter.com/Argentina



All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica



Fixtures & Results, Match Highlights, Tournament Info, past Copa Americas, + info & links for RAWK's South American footy threads... can be found in the opening post of this thread :)



'Argentina | Road to Final Copa America 2021' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk</a>



'Brazil | Road to Final Copa America 2021' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE</a>

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on July  7, 2021, 12:03:37 pm
Ok sorry, let's drop 'abuse', so then you have to 'shout things' at players to make you a competitive sportsman?

Reminds me of that bit about Trump being a weak man's idea of a strong man.

Players have their own styles. The full back you're up against one week will be chattering for half the game.  Next week,  another one,  barely a word.  Ultimately,  it'll come down to quality,  results.  All the talk,  sledging etc,  in my experience it's more winners writing the history.  To analyse it properly you need to get a full sample,  including the amount of times the chat failed a player.  Say like Hart on Pirlo.

Personally,  I wouldn't have minded a bit more chat,  a little less trying to kick me off the pitch during my playing days. You hit back and then he's got a few of his boyfriends waiting for you after the game...

Martinez best avoid Colombia for a while mind.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 12:45:00 pm
Quote from: scatman on July  7, 2021, 12:20:03 pm
They were shit pens to be fair but who knows the impact I guess. I mean weve seen some really bad penalties this past few weeks in both continental tournaments

For sure, I think the Peru v Paraguay was the perfect example of almost everything. Some over the bar screamers, one cool as you like Panenka, plus an incredible save. No sledging though to make it complete  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 01:47:01 pm
Quote from: scatman on July  7, 2021, 12:19:04 pm
Luis Diaz was brilliant in this tournament, wonder why his numbers dont stack up at club level. His technical ability and speed is astonishing
This.

The kid's been brilliant.

Hope Klopp goes all out for him and Chiesa!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 01:51:20 pm
So Ederson is Brazil #1 now. :o
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 03:13:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  7, 2021, 01:51:20 pm
So Ederson is Brazil #1 now. :o
hasn't allison been starting all their games?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 03:18:57 pm
Ederson started all knockout games and one group game.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 04:12:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2021, 03:18:57 pm
Ederson started all knockout games and one group game.
Why? Its never even been a battle between the two.

Maybe a gentlemans agreement what with Alis year of personal tragedy and the WC next year.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 04:14:43 pm
No idea mate. Ederson probably is a slightly better ball playing keeper but all round package is Ali.

At least Ali won his Copa 2 years ago.  :D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 04:47:30 pm
The one department Brazil is truly blessed with these days (and for some time now) has been goalkeeping.

Ali's the best no doubt. However, I have no problems with Ederson being their no.1, he has made some really good saves this tournament.

From Taffarel, to Dida, to Marcos, to Doni and now Ederson and Ali Brazil have been churning out solid keepers for years. Far cry from their 80's era and before when they were amazing all over the pitch except there.

As for Messi/Mina, Mina has been clowning around for a while, some day someone was going return the favour. I say the same for Neymar and his antics.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 04:53:03 pm
I've barely watched this but in watching last night I'm always reminded that when watching CONMEBOL football the amount of violence, faked or real, is completely over the top in comparison to European football.  The actual playing of the sport seems to be of secondary importance to the kicking and arguing and having the Undertaker or Hulk Hogan come streaming out of the tunnel for a sub wouldn't seem out of place.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on July  7, 2021, 04:47:30 pm
The one department Brazil is truly blessed with these days (and for some time now) has been goalkeeping.

Ali's the best no doubt. However, I have no problems with Ederson being their no.1, he has made some really good saves this tournament.

From Taffarel, to Dida, to Marcos, to Doni and now Ederson and Ali Brazil have been churning out solid keepers for years. Far cry from their 80's era and before when they were amazing all over the pitch except there.

As for Messi/Mina, Mina has been clowning around for a while, some day someone was going return the favour. I say the same for Neymar and his antics.

You forgot Julio Cesar
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 05:28:50 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July  7, 2021, 04:53:03 pm
I've barely watched this but in watching last night I'm always reminded that when watching CONMEBOL football the amount of violence, faked or real, is completely over the top in comparison to European football.  The actual playing of the sport seems to be of secondary importance to the kicking and arguing and having the Undertaker or Hulk Hogan come streaming out of the tunnel for a sub wouldn't seem out of place.

The likes of Colombia and Ecuador are the worst in this.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #549 on: July 7, 2021, 05:30:07 pm »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
July 7, 2021, 05:33:34 pm
Brazil should do the honorable thing and let Argentina have this.  :D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Yesterday at 03:09:14 pm
Brazil are favourites for the final according to the bookies, but apart from playing at home I can't see much between the two.

Both teams come with flaws and both are capable of producing that bit of magic.

How do you fellas see the final playing out?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Yesterday at 03:12:49 pm
If Big Ali plays I want Brazil to win. If he doesn't I want the Argies and the little gnome to win.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Yesterday at 03:14:49 pm
I might already put you down for the Argies then Samie, because I can't see Tite making a switch suddenly in the final. I imagine he's settled on his starters by now, but who knows.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Yesterday at 03:17:12 pm
Yeah I suspect you're correct mate. No worries though,  Ali won his Copa two years ago.  :D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Today at 12:11:15 am
Peru vs Colombia : 3rd Place Play-Off : 1 am kick off (UK time)...


Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Santamaría, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru

Colombia XI: Vargas; Medina, Mina, Murillo, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Cardona; Zapata. https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Today at 12:33:28 am
I have no idea why they still do 3rd/4th place games. Who the fuck wants that? Not the losing semi finalists.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Today at 01:18:12 am

Money is probably somewhere high up on the reasons mate ;)

Also worth remembering that there are no lucrative 'qualifier competition' for the South American continental championship (as there is in Europe and Asia). So I suppose every game helps for the national sides - both financial and exposure - especially for the 'smaller' / less-wealthy FAs.


Have to admit I'm not a fan of 3rd place games in general either (apart from Olympic footy - for obvious reasons there) - but it does give is another South American game on 'TV' to watch. Maybe we'll even get to see the shithouse Yeri Mina do another dance?  :wanker
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Today at 01:48:09 am
.
Colombia 0 - 1 Peru; Yoshimar Yotun goal on 45' (a lovely worked goal) - https://streamable.com/cd8vm7 & https://streamwo.com/76ImnIn

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1413662639943786498

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Today at 02:07:55 am
