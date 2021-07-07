Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.



So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.



If you call calling someone nervous whilst they are about to take a penalty against you abuse, then we have different definitions of the word abuse. and yes if you want to win, you need to be good at the mental aspect of the game too. David Ospina's style in these penalties was to look dead in the eye of the penalty takers without saying a word, Martinez's was to get into the young Colombian defenders head. Chiellini's style was to pretend to punch Alba etc etc. So yes you've not played competitively if you think shouting at a penalty taker that he's nervous and using mind games on your opponents. You've probably won nothing in sports in your life with that approach.It's the semi final of the continental competition and you're the goalkeeper of a team that's had the shit kicked out of them for 90 minutes by a Colombian side and you'd be there worried that you're gonna hurt Mina's feelings rather than try to win the game right?