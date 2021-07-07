The one department Brazil is truly blessed with these days (and for some time now) has been goalkeeping.
Ali's the best no doubt. However, I have no problems with Ederson being their no.1, he has made some really good saves this tournament.
From Taffarel, to Dida, to Marcos, to Doni and now Ederson and Ali Brazil have been churning out solid keepers for years. Far cry from their 80's era and before when they were amazing all over the pitch except there.
As for Messi/Mina, Mina has been clowning around for a while, some day someone was going return the favour. I say the same for Neymar and his antics.