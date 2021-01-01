« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:49:52 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:46:01 am
Is anyone suspended for the Copa final for either teams?

Well Jesus is, but that was because he tried to Hadouken another player. Not sure if there is anyone else but don't think so on first thought.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:51:07 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:36 am
I thought that was too much what he was doing. I know people, like in the Italian game with them shithousing their way over Belgium, will say it's all fair game, but imo I think it goes too far. Moving around on the line, etc, ok but there has to be a line drawn surely? They couldn't take a pen to save their lives so it didn't matter anyway  ;D But if you have to start abusing almost every player so they lose their shit before taking it then I think it's a bit ugly for me. Couldn't see Alisson ever even contemplating doing that, but suppose it comes down to what type of person you are.  :)

Its also why youre not a competitive sportsman. And you dont know if Alisson does that or not as you dont hear it if he does or doesnt but its not unusual at all.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #522 on: Today at 09:54:32 am
Lat chance for Messi to win anything on the international stage. 

If Ederson start's ahead of Big Ali I'm hoping the Argies win.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #523 on: Today at 09:56:51 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:57:07 am
Couldnt have gone better for us in terms of the summer tournaments. Would have preferred Trent to have not got injured but overall our players hardly getting picked is great for us.
Yep its been perfect as some of our lads will win some medals without over exertion. Whilst a lot of mancs will win the same medals but been overplayed
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #524 on: Today at 11:44:28 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:51:07 am
Its also why youre not a competitive sportsman. And you dont know if Alisson does that or not as you dont hear it if he does or doesnt but its not unusual at all.

Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #525 on: Today at 11:47:52 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:44:28 am
Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.

I presumed he was doing it due to Mina acting a prick during the match. Did something happen with him?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #526 on: Today at 11:55:51 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:44:28 am
Seen so many penalties with Alisson in goal I can confidently say he does not do that. If you would like to find said video of him shouting at players I will eat my words but never seen that and I've watched him since Internacional.

So to be a competitive sportsman you have to shout abuse at players? Not really getting your logic there to be honest.

If you call calling someone nervous whilst they are about to take a penalty against you abuse, then we have different definitions of the word abuse. and yes if you want to win, you need to be good at the mental aspect of the game too. David Ospina's style in these penalties was to look dead in the eye of the penalty takers without saying a word, Martinez's was to get into the young Colombian defenders head. Chiellini's style was to pretend to punch Alba etc etc. So yes you've not played competitively if you think shouting at a penalty taker that he's nervous and using mind games on your opponents. You've probably won nothing in sports in your life with that approach.

It's the semi final of the continental competition and you're the goalkeeper of a team that's had the shit kicked out of them for 90 minutes by a Colombian side and you'd be there worried that you're gonna hurt Mina's feelings rather than try to win the game right?
