Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:38:21 am
Looked nasty that,his head will be ringing that's for sure.
Keith Lard

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Hes similar to Luis Enrique - really awful manager
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 am

Brazil's T. Silva handball in the penalty area on 42' - not checked by VAR:-

https://streamable.com/llkbny & https://streamable.com/oycchq


(Referee didn't even give a corner - gave a goal kick instead)
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 01:12:15 am

Great chance for Lapadula there for Peru. Good save from Ederson.

Peru had 4/5 decent chances this 2nd half...


Leon Osman on BBC comms bringing an Everton-style bitter mentality to the Copa America.


Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Tite has rotated all 3 of his keepers so far this tournament - though baffling Ederson has started this game. Same for Fred still getting games - despite being very average and also picking up unnecessary silly yellow cards in a couple of early on in the Copa. Firmino has been rotated with a couple of other attackers throughout too.

Hopefully, they and Fabinho play in the Final...

oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 01:45:24 am

Fabinho on as sub at 85'.


1-0 to Brazil; full-time.


Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr78gDMBWC8

The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:53:03 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Hes similar to Luis Enrique - really awful manager
Because they bench Liverpool players? what?
Jetmir M.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 am
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 02:53:03 am
Because they bench Liverpool players? what?

Because in his parallel universe Fred is better Fabinho. The loon.
TipTopKop

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 am
Fred/Ederseon are not a better players than Fabinho/Ali.

Excluding Fabinho/Ali doesn't make Tite 'shit' either.

Brazil -for all this generation's shortcomings- are the Copa America champions, as 4pool also pointed out they have lost very few games in the past 5 years.

They must be doing something right.
WhoHe

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 am
Having a population > 200 million must be a big advantage, had a go watching some of these games - not for me, dire mostly and the diving is another level.
Elzar

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
Cant see beyond Argentina for this. Messi will be unreal with him needing to impress to get a contract somewhere after the tournament
moondog

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
Cant see beyond Argentina for this. Messi will be unreal with him needing to impress to get a contract somewhere after the tournament




I accidentally bet all of my Coral account cash on Messi scoring at least 2 goals v Columbia at 17/2 so I hope you are right. Must wear glasses when betting at nighttime.
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #491 on: Today at 12:57:35 am
.
Colombia vs Argentina : Semi-Final : a 2am kick off (UK time)...


Colombia XI: Ospina; Muñoz, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Cuéllar, Barrios, Díaz, Cuadrado, Borré, Zapata. https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol

Argentina XI: Martínez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Guido, Lo Celso, Messi, Lautaro, González. https://twitter.com/Argentina


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





newterp

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #492 on: Today at 01:45:53 am
Watching this tournament is like watching standard definition
newterp

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #493 on: Today at 02:08:55 am
That was quick. Arg 1-0
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #494 on: Today at 02:09:28 am
.
Colombia 0 - 1 Argentina; L. Martinez goal on 5' - https://streamable.com/6rbxut & https://streamwo.com/OKlyxsQ

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412580943693594632



Cuadrado should have levelled there on 8' - https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGol/status/1412580244192739328

L. Martinez nearly scored earlier on 4' with a header just wide; after Messi beat 3 Colombians and crossed to L Martinez - https://streamable.com/gu8ix7

Lively game so far. Both sides mixing it and giving away fouls to stop the attackers running at the centre-backs.


Barrios hits the post from long range for Colombia with a deflected strike on 34' - https://streamable.com/g9jewb

Mina hits the crossbar with a header from the resulting corner.

Ospina with a top save and manages to push the ball over the bar from a close-range header on 43' - https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1412590267308429315

1-0; half-time. Be surprising if nobody gets sent off in this match later - given some of the challenges so far...

PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #495 on: Today at 02:55:04 am
Been a decent half. Colombia with more possession and Argentina being more direct. But, Argentina can't go on like this in this game or the final. They need to control the game a bit more.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #496 on: Today at 03:15:47 am
Colombia are playing well.
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #497 on: Today at 03:25:30 am
.
Argentina 1 - 1 Colombia; Luis Diaz equaliser for Colombia on 61' - https://streamwo.com/AKAYiX4 & https://streamable.com/kslo7y

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412600162359418883


L. Martinez wastes a golden chance on 74' for Argentina - and Di Maria blazes the follow-up over - www.clippituser.tv/c/zprxyr & https://streamable.com/zlamfh
Chakan

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #498 on: Today at 03:36:53 am
How do you miss that? Thats ridiculous
Caligula?

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #499 on: Today at 03:41:37 am
How is that not a pen?
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #500 on: Today at 03:44:27 am

Otamendi blatantly shirt-pulled / dragged to the floor at a corner on 78' - the ref didn't see it - and VAR doesn't get involved - https://streamable.com/goai0m





Messi hits the post on 81' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/baqprv

Argentina half-chance (Messi great pass) 85 - https://streamable.com/vjwg0e

Pezzella with a quality cynical body-check on the counter-attacking Colombian forward on 90+1 (I don't think the ball was in the frame when he 'tackled' him)


Caligula?

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #501 on: Today at 03:48:46 am
If Argentina don't win it in regular time they're going to balls up the penalties
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #502 on: Today at 03:57:45 am
.
1-1; full-time.

Penalties it is...


Colombia to take the 1st pen. Penalty info - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/z7fuBM1s/#match-summary/match-summary

Cuadrado scores.
Messi scores.

Sanchez misses. (saved)
De Paul misses. (blazes over)

Y. Mina misses. (saved)
Paredes scores. Argentina lead 2-1...

Borja scores.
L. Martinez scores. Argentina lead 3-2...

Cardona misses. (saved)

Argentina win 3-2 on penalties - and go through the the Final vs Brazil


Video of the penalty shoot-out - https://streamwo.com/4khF6l4


3 saves from Aston Villa's gk Martinez for Argentina in the penalty shootout.

newterp

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #503 on: Today at 04:09:56 am
Argentine wins
Mimi

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #504 on: Today at 04:11:43 am
3 times to the same corner! Colombia deserved to lose for that alone.
afc turkish

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #505 on: Today at 04:11:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:09:56 am
Argentine wins

All the woofin' during the shootout was hilarious...
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #506 on: Today at 04:12:54 am
Martinez really did just do a hip thrust after saving a penalty hahah mentalist.
scatman

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #507 on: Today at 04:13:03 am
He psyched them out, why did arsenal sell him, hes a good keeper
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #508 on: Today at 04:15:35 am
.
Argentina 1 - 1 Colombia: Argentina win the penalty shoot-out (3-2).

7 minute match highlights - www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101466/argentina-vs-colombia#media . Video of the penalties - https://streamwo.com/4khF6l4



3rd Place Play-Off...

Saturday 10th July : Peru vs Colombia : 1am (UK time)


The Final...

Sunday 11th July : Brazil vs Argentina : 1am (UK time)

