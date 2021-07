.

; L. Martinez goal on 5' - https://streamable.com/6rbxut Cuadrado should have levelled there on 8' - https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGol/status/1412580244192739328 L. Martinez nearly scored earlier on 4' with a header just wide; after Messi beat 3 Colombians and crossed to L Martinez - https://streamable.com/gu8ix7 Lively game so far. Both sides mixing it and giving away fouls to stop the attackers running at the centre-backs.Barrios hits the post from long range for Colombia with a deflected strike on 34' - https://streamable.com/g9jewb Mina hits the crossbar with a header from the resulting corner.Ospina with a top save and manages to push the ball over the bar from a close-range header on 43' - https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1412590267308429315 . Be surprising if nobody gets sent off in this match later - given some of the challenges so far...