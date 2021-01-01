How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...



Great chance for Lapadula there for Peru. Good save from Ederson.Peru had 4/5 decent chances this 2nd half...Leon Osman on BBC comms bringing an Everton-style bitter mentality to the Copa America.Tite has rotated all 3 of his keepers so far this tournament - though baffling Ederson has started this game. Same for Fred still getting games - despite being very average and also picking up unnecessary silly yellow cards in a couple of early on in the Copa. Firmino has been rotated with a couple of other attackers throughout too.Hopefully, they and Fabinho play in the Final...