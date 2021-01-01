« previous next »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:38:21 am
Looked nasty that,his head will be ringing that's for sure.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Hes similar to Luis Enrique - really awful manager
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 01:07:47 am

Brazil's T. Silva handball in the penalty area on 42' - not checked by VAR:-

https://streamable.com/llkbny & https://streamable.com/oycchq


(Referee didn't even give a corner - gave a goal kick instead)
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 01:12:15 am

Great chance for Lapadula there for Peru. Good save from Ederson.

Peru had 4/5 decent chances this 2nd half...


Leon Osman on BBC comms bringing an Everton-style bitter mentality to the Copa America.


Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Tite has rotated all 3 of his keepers so far this tournament - though baffling Ederson has started this game. Same for Fred still getting games - despite being very average and also picking up unnecessary silly yellow cards in a couple of early on in the Copa. Firmino has been rotated with a couple of other attackers throughout too.

Hopefully, they and Fabinho play in the Final...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 01:45:24 am

Fabinho on as sub at 85'.


1-0 to Brazil; full-time.


Match Highlights: https://www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101465/brazil-vs-peru#media

