I'd struggle to see any of these teams be in the semi finals of Euro 2020/1.



Switzerland, Ukraine and Denmark made the quarters, Denmark made the semis. The Spain side in the semis have less quality than Brazil, the England side isn't vintage either, just haven't played anyone decent.Brazil would be there or thereabouts for the Euros. The rest are Switzerland/Denmark/Ukraine standard.Looking to the next World Cup, Brazil are in the conversation with France, England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany etc. The other South American sides just don't have enough. Argentina blew it between the 2002 to 2014 World Cups when they had the talent.The danger for Brazil is once the Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Coutinho and Firmino generation have gone (and the next World Cup probably their last) will they have enough talent come through by 2026 or 2030? And really it's Neymar that's carried them for years. He's the last star they've really had, certainly in attack.