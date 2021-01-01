« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:52:39 am
Watched conference games with better quality. Two teams full of cloggers. Pens it is.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:58:31 am
Uruguay 0-0 Colombia; full-time. (and thank god it is over - they could play all night and tomorrow and neither looked like scoring).

Penalties it is...

Colombia win 4-2 on penalties.

penalty info - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/S4ufgb4b/#match-summary/match-summary


4 minute highlights - including the penalties - www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZQVAf3yBRc

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:50:56 am by oojason »
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:00:04 am
I hope we get mad penalties like last night.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:02:26 am
He looked off the line there.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:03:27 am
State of him, lucky fuck  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:06:37 am
He looks off the line again, if hes on its milimetres.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:08:22 am
Refs have stopped checking for that mate.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:09:39 am
Well done Colombia!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:15:15 am
.
Argentina vs Ecuador : Quarter-Final - a 2am kick off (UK time)...


Argentina XI: Martínez; Acuña, Otamendi, Pezzella, Molina; Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; González, Lautaro Martínez, Messi.

Ecuador XI: Galínez; Preciado, Hincapié, Arboleda, Estupiñán; Méndez; Mena, Franco, Gruezo, Palacios; Valencia.





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:58 am by oojason »
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:16:29 am
Is that Alfred Molina playing for the Argies?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:17:17 am

Messi to be the first free agent to play for Argentina in 43 years - the last one being Alberto Tarantini in the 1978 World Cup.


Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:16:29 am
Is that Alfred Molina playing for the Argies?



It is mate. He may be getting on - though if Uruguay keep on playing Suarez and Cavani... then Argentina can play Molina (Zanetti was 1st choice RB - but he is washing his hair)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:24:35 am by oojason »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 02:12:52 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:17:17 am
Messi to be the first free agent to play for Argentina in 43 years - the last one being Alberto Tarantini in the 1978 World Cup.

Will he sign for Birmingham?  ;D

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 02:42:02 am
.
Argentina 1 - 0 Ecuador; Rodrigo De Paul goal on 40' - https://streamable.com/ldwxlj & https://streamye.com/vlHA5wz

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411501878236622850


Messi hitting the post earlier on 22' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dblexz

2 Ecuador players sliding in on Lo Celso at 30' - https://streamable.com/f1aj1w

Estupiñan - Paredes incident on 61' (Estupiñan already on a yellow card) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnvgy & https://streamable.com/wf1z3c

Enner Valencia Fallon dFloor nomination vs Argentina on 68' - https://streamable.com/pe5qok

Mendez nutmeg vs Lautaro Martinez on 72 - https://streamable.com/n60tcm

Hincapie straight red card on 90+2' (pulled back the attacker in on goal as last defender) - https://streamable.com/iocl2m & www.clippituser.tv/c/xlekdv


Argentina 2 - 0 Ecuador; Martinez goal 85 - https://streamable.com/v3vott & www.clippituser.tv/c/qmbgly & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411519381285310465


Argentina 3 - 0 Ecuador; Messi goal (freekick) on 90+2' - https://streamable.com/4q6371 & https://streamye.com/vN9YASu & www.clippituser.tv/c/prmgya & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411520962676379648


3-0; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhlUT-IiMY









The Semi-Finals...

Tuesday 6th July : Peru vs Brazil : 12 midnight... (aka Monday at 11.59pm)

Wednesday 7th July : Colombia vs Argentina : 2am

« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:16 pm by oojason »
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 02:44:38 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:12:52 am
Will he sign for Birmingham?  ;D

Tarantini could probably play for the Blues even now ;)



^ and possibly the only person to make a Blues kit look cool. Maybe Messi will soon too :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:48:25 am by oojason »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 08:24:00 am
The diving in this game was off the charts.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 10:14:20 am
Argentina look to have a far more balanced team than in previous years.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:35:23 pm
Expected Uruguay to go through and play Argentina in the semi. Could have been an interesting game that. Argentina have a history of falling short recently but would expect them to go through and meet Brazil in the final. Lovely free kick from Messi to finish it off.

Interesting to see how the likes of Brazil and Argentina fare in the next world cup. I personally struggle to see a South American side winning one for a while even though anything can happen in a short tournament format. I do think though that Argentina look a bit better than they did in the last world cup, where the quality of the squad wasn't great.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm
Are Brazil favourite for this now?

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:58:25 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:35:23 pm
Interesting to see how the likes of Brazil and Argentina fare in the next world cup. I personally struggle to see a South American side winning one for a while even though anything can happen in a short tournament format. I do think though that Argentina look a bit better than they did in the last world cup, where the quality of the squad wasn't great.

I'd struggle to see any of these teams be in the semi finals of Euro 2020/1.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Brazil have lost 1...one... competitive match in the last 5 years. And that was to Belgium in the last World Cup.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 03:04:07 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Brazil have lost 1...one... competitive match in the last 5 years. And that was to Belgium in the last World Cup.

Yes right, Brazil would do well in the Euros. They still have great depth in most positions.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 08:02:28 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Brazil have lost 1...one... competitive match in the last 5 years. And that was to Belgium in the last World Cup.

Thats impressive but then how many competitive matches do they have. Only 2-3 other decent South American sides to play in WC qualifying or at the Copa America.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 08:03:48 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:58:25 pm
I'd struggle to see any of these teams be in the semi finals of Euro 2020/1.

Switzerland, Ukraine and Denmark made the quarters, Denmark made the semis. The Spain side in the semis have less quality than Brazil, the England side isn't vintage either, just haven't played anyone decent.

Brazil would be there or thereabouts for the Euros. The rest are Switzerland/Denmark/Ukraine standard.

Looking to the next World Cup, Brazil are in the conversation with France, England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany etc. The other South American sides just don't have enough. Argentina blew it between the 2002 to 2014 World Cups when they had the talent.

The danger for Brazil is once the Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Coutinho and Firmino generation have gone (and the next World Cup probably their last) will they have enough talent come through by 2026 or 2030? And really it's Neymar that's carried them for years. He's the last star they've really had, certainly in attack.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 10:16:20 am
I hope Argentina do it, for Messi's legacy
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 02:44:21 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:16:20 am
I hope Argentina do it, for Messi's legacy
He's no Andy Robertson though is he?. I only see him play against Liverpool, and he looks like an entitled diving twat to me. Has he been good for Barcelona? They are over a Billion in Debt, and his wages have surpassed that since 2017. On balance, they would have been better off without him. I hope he goes to America, as I don't want to have to see him twice a season, and every time i am too slow with the remote on MOTD.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 04:46:34 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He's no Andy Robertson though is he?. I only see him play against Liverpool, and he looks like an entitled diving twat to me. Has he been good for Barcelona? They are over a Billion in Debt, and his wages have surpassed that since 2017. On balance, they would have been better off without him. I hope he goes to America, as I don't want to have to see him twice a season, and every time i am too slow with the remote on MOTD.

Wages might be too high, but it's not his fault the club have been run with outrageous incompetence for 10 years. Messi's brilliance has helped disguise that.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 04:57:25 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He's no Andy Robertson though is he?. I only see him play against Liverpool, and he looks like an entitled diving twat to me. Has he been good for Barcelona? They are over a Billion in Debt, and his wages have surpassed that since 2017. On balance, they would have been better off without him. I hope he goes to America, as I don't want to have to see him twice a season, and every time i am too slow with the remote on MOTD.
:lmao
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 06:40:34 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He's no Andy Robertson though is he?. I only see him play against Liverpool, and he looks like an entitled diving twat to me. Has he been good for Barcelona? They are over a Billion in Debt, and his wages have surpassed that since 2017. On balance, they would have been better off without him. I hope he goes to America, as I don't want to have to see him twice a season, and every time i am too slow with the remote on MOTD.

He's been ok for Barcelona, decidedly average, not great though.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 06:41:49 pm
Looks like AWWYC has another account.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 10:56:28 pm
.
Brazil v Peru : Semi-Final : 12 midnight kick off (UK time)...


Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Lodi; Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred; Everton, Richarlison, Neymar. (Alisson, Fabinho, & Firmino are all on the bench)

Peru XI: Gallese, Corzo, Santamaria, Ramos, Callens, Trauco, Tapia, Yoshimar, Pena, Lapadula, Cueva.



All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica






« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:44 pm by oojason »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 11:22:32 pm
Why the fuck isn't Big Ali playing?  ??? The man being disrespected by his own country.

If Ederson is the keeper in the final I hope the Argies win.
