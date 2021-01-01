Expected Uruguay to go through and play Argentina in the semi. Could have been an interesting game that. Argentina have a history of falling short recently but would expect them to go through and meet Brazil in the final. Lovely free kick from Messi to finish it off.



Interesting to see how the likes of Brazil and Argentina fare in the next world cup. I personally struggle to see a South American side winning one for a while even though anything can happen in a short tournament format. I do think though that Argentina look a bit better than they did in the last world cup, where the quality of the squad wasn't great.