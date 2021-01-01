« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Dim Glas

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #400 on: Today at 02:13:13 am
That Jesus red card was impressive
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #401 on: Today at 02:14:33 am
That Jesus red card  :o Reckless
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #402 on: Today at 02:17:03 am
I don't think there is a player playing today that I dislike more than Richarlison. Absolute prick.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #403 on: Today at 02:17:06 am
He got sent off in the previous Cops finals as well.
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #404 on: Today at 02:19:47 am

Jesus has probably been watching the Karate Kid or Cobra Kai.

Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.



Fucking idiot.

PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #405 on: Today at 02:20:20 am
Chile have a big chance here. 10 men Brazil are there for the taking.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #406 on: Today at 02:21:30 am
It's astonishing how a striker as awful as Jesus has been a mainstay at Man City for so long.  It's going to be tough when they sign a decent striker.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #407 on: Today at 02:22:41 am
Chile have a goal called offside after a prolonged look by VAR
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #408 on: Today at 02:23:13 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 02:21:30 am
It's astonishing how a striker as awful as Jesus has been a mainstay at Man City for so long.  It's going to be tough when they sign a decent striker.

Yeah. Even Brazil knows he's an awful striker. They've been playing him on the wing for a while.
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #409 on: Today at 02:24:13 am
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:28:22 am
Chile come close again
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #411 on: Today at 02:28:53 am
Brereton hits the bar.
Dim Glas

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:36:06 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:28:53 am
Brereton hits the bar.

Great header it was too, unlucky.

Richarlison is basically intolerable as a footballer, a grade a prick. No idea how anyone can watch him game in game out.
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:36:50 am

Brereton looped headed effort off the crossbar earlier on '69 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/baqbnq & https://streamable.com/dbq7eo
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:40:12 am
Ederson gets a yellow for time wasting  :D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #415 on: Today at 02:41:58 am
Chile haven't made the best of Brazil being down to ten men.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #416 on: Today at 02:44:55 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:36:06 am
Great header it was too, unlucky.

Richarlison is basically intolerable as a footballer, a grade a prick. No idea how anyone can watch him game in game out.

He's another one who can't take it, but will dish it out.
Dim Glas

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #417 on: Today at 02:49:26 am
I can barely watch this shit, just dive after dive and argument after argument.

Awful.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #418 on: Today at 02:49:59 am
Everton on for Richarlison :lmao
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #419 on: Today at 02:56:20 am

1-0 to Brazil; full-time.

Highlights: www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101454/brazil-vs-chile#media


Brazil will play Peru in the semi-final.


Uruguay vs Colombia; later today - an 11pm kick off.

Argentina vs Ecuador; early hours of Sunday morning with a 2am kick off.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #420 on: Today at 02:57:36 am
Chile's decision making in the final third was impressively shit.
Desert Red Fox

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Reply #421 on: Today at 02:57:49 am
what was even the point of Meneses and Palacios? Jesus wept.

We had them and we got nothing, as usual. We just can't win against them, even if they're fucking shite.
