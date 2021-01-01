Please
Topic:
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Author
Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,415
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 12:04:32 am »
Best wait till the knockouts mate.
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,776
Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
«
Reply #361 on:
Today
at 01:36:23 am »
Chile 0 - 1 Paraguay
; Samudio goal on 34' -
https://streamable.com/dxdjqz
&
https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1408223444219596800
Chile 0 - 2 Paraguay
; Almiron goal (penalty) on 58' -
https://streamable.com/pkqqcc
&
https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1408234406284832771
Logged
.
a
'Useful Links'
post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for
TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays
- as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
