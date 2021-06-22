That´s a decent summary of Chilean football history so cheers for that. And makes perfect sense regarding the dominance of Santiago. Still I thought that perhaps Wanderers or Everton might still be able to attract players due to proximity to Santiago (and I can imagine players wouldn´t have trouble finding somewhere nice to live in Viña Del Mar). I never made it up to Calama by the way!



I guess ultimately putting out good Chilean players boils down to funding, which as you say with a staunchly right-wing regime (for now) which won´t even invest in education or healthcare, let along footy, it is unlikely to materialise.



And with all that said, how do you explain the success of Paraguayan teams in the Copa Libertadores?



My Chilean mates are now all raving about this Ben Brereton who to be honest I had not even heard of. When your star man is an English player playing for a Championship club, it´s probably not the best sign of local development. That said you haven´t done badly in the Copa America so far....



cheersWe're all raving about Big Benour NT was missing a striker to be honest - Alexis isn't one, Vargas has been blowing hot and cold recently (despite being the incredibly rare case of performing better for the NT than at a club level) and no other striker we've played is worth mentioning. So Brereton has been a revelation - energetic, pacy, gets into dangerous positions on the pitch (shame that his teammates don't know *when* to pass the ball to him!), doesn't shy away, has given his all in the two matches he's started for us despite not even knowing how to speak chilean spanishIf he keeps up that level, he'll definitely become more than a cult hero for us.And about the Paraguayan teams in the Libertadores, I'll talk out of my ass and say that's because they're crafty as fuck. They're tough to break down, they defend well, they're hard to play against because of the so called "Dark Arts". It is what it is. I wouldn't say it's attractive football but it's incredibly effective.