Yeah, after Masch and Cambiasso, nothing much in midfield. Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese is good. He's a 10 though.Christian Romero from Atalanta is supposed to be good in defense.Lautaro started the previous two games, but he didn't click for some reason.
Yeah but neither has Aguero really over the years, and he's been injured all year long, at least Lautaro is in form.
I agree. Lautaro should be starting.
Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/14071381217000243211-0; half-time.^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?
Also why have Argentina not used Dybala over the years is a mystery.
Even though he's since clarified his comments he once said."It is a bit difficult to play with Messi in Argentina because we play in the same position. I am I the one who have to adapt me something more to him and do it feel well in the field."
