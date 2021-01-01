« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 12979 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,683
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:51:14 am »

Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/1407138121700024321 & https://twitter.com/dansar39/status/1407140773896749057 (with a side-on video angle)

1-0; half-time.




^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?




« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:47 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #321 on: Today at 01:51:58 am »
Also why have Argentina not used Dybala over the years is a mystery.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,317
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:53:30 am »
Lino Just horribly give an offside to a correct own goal and VAR seemed to just go with it

Ridiculous officiating, ridiculous diving acting players, ridiculous new laws, ridiculous AI. Theres no escape

Im so close to the end with this sport.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,361
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:57:09 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:49:22 am
Yeah, after Masch and Cambiasso, nothing much in midfield. Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese is good. He's a 10 though.

Christian Romero from Atalanta is supposed to be good in defense.

Lautaro started the previous two games, but he didn't click for some reason.

Yeah but neither has Aguero really over the years, and he's been injured all year long, at least Lautaro is in form.

Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:59:29 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:57:09 am
Yeah but neither has Aguero really over the years, and he's been injured all year long, at least Lautaro is in form.

I agree. Lautaro should be starting.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,361
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:00:57 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:59:29 am
I agree. Lautaro should be starting.

Agree with you about Dybala as well.

Supposedly he wasn't selected because he was injured much of the year and didn't play that much [but they selected Aguero who literally went through the same type of season]
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:02:05 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:51:14 am
Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/1407138121700024321

1-0; half-time.




^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?




Yes, it should've been for the latter, during the long range shot.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:02:06 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:51:58 am
Also why have Argentina not used Dybala over the years is a mystery.

Even though he's since clarified his comments he once said.

"It is a bit difficult to play with Messi in Argentina because we play in the same position. I am I the one who have to adapt me something more to him and do it feel well in the field."
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:10:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:02:06 am
Even though he's since clarified his comments he once said.

"It is a bit difficult to play with Messi in Argentina because we play in the same position. I am I the one who have to adapt me something more to him and do it feel well in the field."

Now Messi is playing behind the striker. Don't see why he couldn't have been accomodated in the right. He doesn't even get picked in the squad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 