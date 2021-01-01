« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 8077 times)

Offline Soucolorado

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Where is this game at, it doesn't look like the Maracana

Oops was replying to this .
Online jillc

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
How does Richarlison get so many minutes hes done little but waste opportunities.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »

2-0 Brazil; Neymar goal (penalty) on 64' - https://streamable.com/328cn6 & https://streamye.com/v/a1ad47 & https://goalbackup.xyz/OpdpAMKP


Poor from Brazil so far... They're at home vs a 3rd choice XI Venezuela which has been cobbled together over 24 hours. No fluidity, cohesion or tempo - and the midfield again lacks any creativity - as it was in both the recent WCQ matches. Credit to Venezuela for making a game of it and breaking up Brazil's play...

(Venezuela are bottom of the SA World Cup Qualifying Table - even with their 1st choice players available)

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Here in Brasilia in the soulless pit that is the Mane Garrincha Stadium. Built for the World Cup but has seen more fairs and concerts than games since then.
I was wondering where it was (aloud) but no one answered. I guessed Brasilia for said reason. It's really sad isn't it?
Offline Soucolorado

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm »
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
This is even worse than the Euros, with 80% of the teams making it through the group stage. Literally 20 games to eliminate two teams. Expect a fair bit of rotation and players just going through the motions waiting for the knockout stages.

Copa America is a quite quirky tournament as with so few nations in CONMEBOL they don't have any qualifying, & that CONMEBOL invite a couple of nations from other confederations to make up the numbers, even then it's normally a 12 team tournament, Australia & Qatar were invited to the Copa America but pulled out because of the virus.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Having been in the archibancada amongst the percussion section at the Maracana in the seventies, it's just so sad. But then the Kop has changed a bit too.
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »

Fabinho subbed on at 86' for Fred.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Fabinho subbed on at 86' for Fred.

Wait a minute. Fred starts over Fabinho :lmao
Offline Statto Red

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.

Ridiculous the amount of money spent on them & they're basically bird toilets, the stadium at Manaus more so, the steel for the stadium in Manaus had to be shipped in from Portugal, then 1,000 miles up the Amazon River, which is why that stadium cost so much.

I think the stadiums car park in Brasilia is used to park buses.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm »
3-0 Brazil
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »

3-0 to Brazil; Gabriel Barbosa the scorer on 89' - https://streamye.com/v/8c32b7 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xleyrz


3-0 to Brazil; full time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MjT-kqZP_A

Ali played all 90', Stan came on as sub on 86', and Bobby was an unused sub.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:14:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm
Ridiculous the amount of money spent on them & they're basically bird toilets, the stadium at Manaus more so, the steel for the stadium in Manaus had to be shipped in from Portugal, then 1,000 miles up the Amazon River, which is why that stadium cost so much.

I think the stadiums car park in Brasilia is used to park buses.
Im surprised the jungle hasn't claimed it back.
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:14:57 am »
.
Colombia vs Ecuador - a 1am kick off (UK time). https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol & https://twitter.com/LaTri


Colombia XI: Ospina; Tesillo, Y. Mina, D. Sánchez, Medina; L. Díaz, Uribe, Barrios, Cuadrado; Muriel, D Zapata.

Ecuador XI: Ortíz, Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán, Caicedo, Méndez, Martinez, Plata, Estrada, Valencia.



All the 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





Online TipTopKop

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.

I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.

I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.

Some said that the standard of coaching is years behind Europe with Tite being one of the few progressive thinkers having at least done some research in Europe.

So many false dawns with players like Pato, Ganso, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Coutinho etc

Whatever the reason(s), it's been painful seeing them, for quite sometime now.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:51:00 am »
That is one of the greatest set piece techniques I have seen by the Colombians.

Re: the talent conversation.  The difference in quality between watching Copa America and the Euros is undeniable, there is no wonder that the winners of the last four editions of the World cup were European nations. South American football has deteriorated so badly the last few years. Probably Brazil is the only country from South America that would crack the top ten National teams in the world in terms of quality. Argentina would barely be in the top ten and that's only because of Messi.
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:53:02 am »

Colombia 1-0 Ecuador; Edwin Cardona goal on 42' - https://streamable.com/csavhf & https://streamable.com/ibdtl8 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yzvrxn

^ Really well-worked goal from a free-kick. VAR overruled the linesman's initial flag for offside - and gave the goal.





State of that pitch at the Arena Pantanal - cutting up badly in the first game. Doesn't bode well for future games - and there being only 3 other grounds being used (excl the Final).


1-0 to Colombia; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk4PMYcWbYo

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:41:03 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:01:45 am
It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.

I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.

I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.

I'd argue players are leaving earlier before they are ready and/or are moving to clubs that are a poor fit. The second clubs can get a good price, they're gone. A player can be set for life just playing in the Middle East or China. I've also seen conditioning (or lack thereof) as being a potential reason, which is interesting

Jonathan Wilson has used the term talent doughnut to describe the Argentinean league, but the same concept applies. If you are playing in Brazil or Argentina you are either a) a young talent about to be sold b) someone who was a very good or great player, past their prime looking to play for their boyhood club or c) players who were either never good enough to leave or flopped badly abroad and came back.


Rory Smith noted re: Argentina that clubs are not thinking long-term when developing players. Progressive clubs like Porto and Lyon now see the South American market as a premium one, so they've moved on to other leagues to get better value. Additionally, European players are trained to be more technically adept than thirty years ago, so clubs are not necessarily purchasing South American players for flair, but for their ability to fit into a tactical system.


I think the Dutch have spoken of a similar problem in which clubs would sell players too early for economic reasons and would focus on developing certain positions to maximize revenue. Subsequently you end up with lopsided national teams and players who fail to fulfill the hype and expensive fees (those mid-2000s Dutch u21 sides are a prime example)

The Mexican league sort of has the opposite problem. The players are paid well enough that there is little incentive to leave so the talent rarely competes at a much higher level thus stunting development.
Online Fromola

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:47:10 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:01:45 am
It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.

I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.

I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.

Some said that the standard of coaching is years behind Europe with Tite being one of the few progressive thinkers having at least done some research in Europe.

So many false dawns with players like Pato, Ganso, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Coutinho etc

Whatever the reason(s), it's been painful seeing them, for quite sometime now.

Brazil and Argentina used to produce a high percentage of the world's best players.

In that 18-27 sort of age bracket they're really lacking. Coutinho, Firmino, Nemar, Casemiro are 29. Thiago Silva is 36 and captain.

Richarlison is their starting centre forward. All the hype over Neymar over the last decade and he's a very good player, but he's been overyhped because they don't produce players of anything lke that quality anymore. They used to produce players like that regularly.

Part of it is a lot of the natural flair has been taken out of the Brazilian game, replaced by physique.

The other factor is Brazil and Argentina football federations are basket cases and Europe have caught up. The best young players now are European.
Offline scatman

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
My Brazilian friends comments were - 'I can't accept Fred and Paqueta in a Brazil starting 11'
'Won't bother watching Brazil anymore before the knockouts'
'I remember that Ronaldo used to refuse to watch the videos the coach prepared about Venezuela. He used to say that if he doesnt win against Venezuela he should stop playing football. Good times.'

Made me laugh but the dearth in talent is visible, however like someone said above, Fred starts over fabinho hah
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #180 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm »
.
Argentina vs Chile - a 10pm kick off (UK time). https://twitter.com/argentina & https://twitter.com/LaRoja


Argentina XI: Martínez; Montiel, Martínez-Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; N. González, L. Martínez, Messi.

Chile XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena; Aránguiz, Pulgar, Vidal; Palacios, Meneses; Vargas.


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




Offline Samie

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #181 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Chile still using the same squad from a decade ago still?  ;D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:14 pm
Chile still using the same squad from a decade ago still?  ;D

Just missing Salas and Zamorano up top.
Offline Samie

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #183 on: Today at 10:18:13 pm »
 :D


Right, time to see what the gnome fraud is up to now.

Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #184 on: Today at 10:20:04 pm »

Cracking tribute to Maradona before the Argentina vs Chile match - https://streamable.com/y9mqpp or https://streamable.com/0vu3pw
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #185 on: Today at 10:20:49 pm »
On channel 981 on Sky.
Offline Samie

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:49 pm
On channel 981 on Sky.

Nick that's Babestaion.
Online Ray K

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #187 on: Today at 10:22:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:14:14 pm
Just missing Salas and Zamorano up top.
The year is 2050. The world's sea levels have swallowed costal cities around the world. Elon Musk has declared himself Emperor of Mars. Gary Medel starts another Copa as Chile's centre back.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #188 on: Today at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:21:32 pm
Nick that's Babestaion.

Either way, he is going to get Messi.
Online Ray K

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #189 on: Today at 10:33:24 pm »
The midget scores a brilliant free kick.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:33:40 pm »
Messssiiiiiiiiiiii
scores a free kick.
Offline Samie

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:34:19 pm »
Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal!
Online oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:35:23 pm »

Argentina 1-0 Chile: Lionel Messi free kick goal on 33' - https://streamable.com/buhy4g & https://streamable.com/8kb8qn & https://streamable.com/29gy96

Online Dim Glas

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #193 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
State of Otamendi there, probably hurt himself more twisting himself to get full rotation on the dive.
Offline Samie

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:36:10 pm
State of Otamendi there, probably hurt himself more twisting himself to get full rotation on the dive.

The fact that he's still a regular for Argentina tells you the state of quality of Argentina's defenders mate.  ;D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:22:16 pm
The year is 2050. The world's sea levels have swallowed costal cities around the world. Elon Musk has declared himself Emperor of Mars. Gary Medel starts another Copa as Chile's centre back.

Can't believe he's only 33.

Though this is cap number 130 for him which is amazing really.
