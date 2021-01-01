It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.



I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.



I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.



I'd argue players are leaving earlier before they are ready and/or are moving to clubs that are a poor fit. The second clubs can get a good price, they're gone. A player can be set for life just playing in the Middle East or China.Jonathan Wilson has used the term talent doughnut to describe the Argentinean league, but the same concept applies. If you are playing in Brazil or Argentina you are either a) a young talent about to be sold b) someone who was a very good or great player, past their prime looking to play for their boyhood club or c) players who were either never good enough to leave or flopped badly abroad and came back.I think the Dutch have spoken of a similar problem in which clubs would sell players too early for economic reasons and would focus on developing certain positions to maximize revenue. Subsequently you end up with lopsided national teams and players who fail to fulfill the hype and expensive fees (those mid-2000s Dutch u21 sides are a prime example)The Mexican league sort of has the opposite problem. The players are paid well enough that there is little incentive to leave so the talent rarely competes at a much higher level thus stunting development.