Fred and Richarlison ahead of Fab and Bobby. How are those picks received in Brazil or are they happy with them?
Go ed Gini lad.Wrong thread oops.
Im happy with that.hopefully Fab and Bobby have big comfy chairs fully encased in air conditioned Plexiglas bubbles with drinks and ice and "do not disturb" signs on the door on the bench.
I'm happy too but also perplexed about the Fred being selected ahead of Fabinho.
Neymar Jesus and Richarlison in the all time c*nt forward 3Also, how is Fred and a person I've never heard of getting in ahead of Fabinho?
Einstein himself couldn't solve 'Whats a Fred?"
