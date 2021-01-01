« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 6193 times)

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:12:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:57:33 pm
Fred and Richarlison ahead of Fab and Bobby. How are those picks received in Brazil or are they happy with them?

Im happy with that.

hopefully Fab and Bobby have big comfy chairs fully encased in air conditioned Plexiglas bubbles with drinks and ice and "do not disturb" signs on the door on the bench.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:09:06 pm
Go ed Gini lad.

Wrong thread oops.

😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,745
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:12:03 pm
Im happy with that.

hopefully Fab and Bobby have big comfy chairs fully encased in air conditioned Plexiglas bubbles with drinks and ice and "do not disturb" signs on the door on the bench.

I'm happy too but also perplexed about the Fred being selected ahead of Fabinho.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm »
Fred? 🤣
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,020
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:22:22 pm »
If they play in their famous kit, I don't think I'll be able to watch - Richarlson, Fred ffs.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:15:11 pm
I'm happy too but also perplexed about the Fred being selected ahead of Fabinho.

Einstein himself couldn't solve 'Whats a Fred?"
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • Seis Veces
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:57:41 pm »
Neymar Jesus and Richarlison in the all time c*nt forward 3

Also, how is Fred and a person I've never heard of getting in ahead of Fabinho?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:59:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:57:41 pm
Neymar Jesus and Richarlison in the all time c*nt forward 3

Also, how is Fred and a person I've never heard of getting in ahead of Fabinho?


Fab needs a rest, lets not complain too much.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,745
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:46:13 pm
Einstein himself couldn't solve 'Whats a Fred?"

Touche :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,841
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:14:05 pm »
Jesus misses a sitter
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,020
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:14:36 pm »
Where is this game at, it doesn't look like the Maracana
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:16:53 pm »
Richarlison is something else as well.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 