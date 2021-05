takes place in Argentina - fromto2021 (UK dates & times).The tournament was originally scheduled to take place between 12th June and 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.Argentina & Colombia were due to co-host the tournament - but the current & ongoing situation in Colombia has resulted in them withdrawing as co-hosts on 20th May:-Thecompeting in this, the 47th edition of the Copa America tournament, are...Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay & Venezuela.Originally it was a 12-team tournament, but the 2 teams invited to play in the tournament - Australia & Qatar - pulled out due to the Coronavirus pandemic / re-scheduling conflicts:- www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210223-australia-qatar-pull-out-of-2021-copa-america-1 (February 2021 article)French Guyana, Surinam and Guyana, despite being in South America, play in CONCACAF competitions (North and Central America tournaments).There are 2 groups of 5 teams - each team playing 4 group games. The top 4 teams from each group then progress to the knockout stages; the quarter-finals, semi-finals, a 3rd place play-off game, and the Final itself.Apart from the Final, all knockout games that finish level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties - there willbe an extra-time period of 30 minutes.- Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay.- Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela.at the Copa America 2021 tournament are -. Likely to be Alisson, Fabinho & Firmino.
- Brazil - Alisson
- Brazil - Firmino  
- Brazil - Fabinho Also see www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures/2021-06 (UK dates & times)- all are UK dates & kick off times (and some brief match highlights of each game will also appear here):-Group Stages...13th June :: 10pm14th June :: 1am15th June :: 12 midnight15th June :: 3am17th June :: 10pm18th June :: 1am19th June :: 12 midnight19th June :: 3am20th June :: 9pm20th June :: 12 midnight21st June :: 11pm22nd June :: 2am23rd June :: 10pm24th June :: 1am24th June :: 11am25th June :: 2am27th June :: 10pm27th June :: 10pm29th June :: 2am29th June :2amtba.Knockout Stages - Quarter-Finals...2nd July :: 10pm : QF13rd July :: 1am : QF23rd July :: 11pm : QF34th July :: 2am : QF4Semi-Finals...Tuesday 6th July :: 12 midnightWednesday 7th July :: 2am3rd Place Play-Off...Saturday 10th July :: 1amSunday 11th July :: 1amAll matches areon theTV stations in theshowing live Copa America matches - Univision (Spanish) : Fox Sports (English) : TUDN - thanks 4poolTV Stationsshowing the games live (+ great for IPTV etc) - TV Stations showing the games live - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

Live scores site - www.flashscores.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america

Official youtube site - www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos

Venues - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#Venues
Official Mascot ('Pibe') - https://copaamerica.com/en/pibe
Tim Vickery : https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery
BBC Coverage - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures
Guardian Coverage - www.theguardian.com/football/copa-america www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/conmebol.america NewsNow Newsfeed (beware the clickbait) - www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/Copa+America Argentina - https://twitter.com/argentina Bolivia - https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf Brazil - https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol Chile - https://twitter.com/LaRoja Colombia - https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol Ecuador - https://twitter.com/fefecuador Paraguay - https://twitter.com/albirroja Peru - https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay Venezuela - https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto ' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final - (3 minutes):-(from 1975 onwards...):-1975 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh_TDdB1BYw 1979 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRYbDIUTkN0 1983 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHVeQVu6uUw 1987 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U4_nP5mLEk 1989 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTrm6osdbmk 1991 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CTTofNjACQ 1993 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5z5nx7KUKE 1995 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfH_P0O8bWs 1997 - Official CONMBEBOL 'Copa America Finals' Playlist - www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsg6WYPIHqk&list=PLR2oUTRuOZ3grwnxgGYtlo61tGU7P9r0N

A brief history - www.theguardian.com/sport/2015/jun/17/copa-america-brief-history-conmebol
Guest Team at the Copa America - www.theguardian.com/football/these-football-times/2019/jun/12/copa-america-japan-qatar-strange-history-guest-teams
Who Has Won it Most - www.goal.com/en-us/lists/which-country-has-won-the-most-copa-america-titles/9vc44xv57bwd1h35f78kochhc
Official History - https://copaamerica.com/en/history
Wikipedia Page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica 