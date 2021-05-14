The 2021 Copa America
takes place in Argentina - from Sunday 13th June
to Sunday 11th July
2021 (UK dates & times)
.The tournament was originally scheduled to take place between 12th June and 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.
Argentina & Colombia were due to co-host the tournament - but the current & ongoing situation in Colombia has resulted in them withdrawing as co-hosts on 20th May:-
www.conmebol.com/es/comunicado-1 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57197426 & www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-57105000 & www.theguardian.com/world/colombia
The 10 teams
competing in this, the 47th edition of the Copa America tournament, are...
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay & Venezuela.
Originally it was a 12-team tournament, but the 2 teams invited to play in the tournament - Australia & Qatar - pulled out due to the Coronavirus pandemic / re-scheduling conflicts:-www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210223-australia-qatar-pull-out-of-2021-copa-america-1 (February 2021 article)French Guyana, Surinam and Guyana, despite being in South America, play in CONCACAF competitions (North and Central America tournaments)
.
There are 2 groups of 5 teams - each team playing 4 group games. The top 4 teams from each group then progress to the knockout stages; the quarter-finals, semi-finals, a 3rd place play-off game, and the Final itself.
Apart from the Final, all knockout games that finish level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties - there will not
be an extra-time period of 30 minutes.Group A
- Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay.Group B
- Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela. Liverpool players
at the Copa America 2021 tournament are - tba
. Likely to be Alisson, Fabinho & Firmino. Alisson
- Brazil
- https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340649Bobby
- Brazil
- https://www.instagram.com/roberto_firmino
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.0Fabinho
- Brazil
- https://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340309
RAWK's 'Releasing players for internationals
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0 (Covid-era thread re Liverpool players)Fixtures (with UK dates & kick off times - click on the image to enlarge it. All games are live on the BBC in the UK - whether on BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC website or App)
:-^ from www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html
. Also see www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures/2021-06 (UK dates & times)Fixtures & Results
- all are UK dates & kick off times (and some brief match highlights of each game will also appear here)
:-Group Stages...
13th June : Argentina vs Chile
: 10pm
14th June : Paraguay vs Bolivia
: 1am
15th June : Brazil vs Venezuela
: 12 midnight
15th June : Colombia vs Ecuador
: 3am
17th June : Chile vs Bolivia
: 10pm
18th June : Argentina vs Uruguay
: 1am
19th June : Colombia vs Venezuela
: 12 midnight
19th June : Peru vs Brazil
: 3am
20th June : Uruguay vs Chile
: 9pm
20th June : Argentina vs Paraguay
: 12 midnight
21st June : Venezuela vs Ecuador
: 11pm
22nd June : Colombia vs Peru
: 2am
23rd June : Bolivia vs Uruguay
: 10pm
24th June : Chile vs Paraguay
: 1am
24th June : Ecuador vs Peru
: 11am
25th June : Colombia vs Brazil
: 2am
27th June : Argentina vs Bolivia
: 10pm
27th June : Uruguay vs Paraguay
: 10pm
29th June : Ecuador vs Brazil
: 2am
29th June : Venezuela vs Peru
2amTeams that qualified for the Knockout Stages:
tba.Knockout Stages - Quarter-Finals...
2nd July : Group A 2nd Place vs Group B 3rd Place
: 10pm : QF1
3rd July : Group A Winners vs Group B 4th Place
: 1am : QF2
3rd July : Group B 2nd Place vs Group A 3rd Place
: 11pm : QF3
4th July : Group B Winners vs Group A 4th Place
: 2am : QF4Semi-Finals...
Tuesday 6th July : QF1 vs QF2
: 12 midnight
Wednesday 7th July : QF3 vs QF4
: 2am3rd Place Play-Off...
Saturday 10th July : tba vs tba
: 1amThe Final...
Sunday 11th July : tba vs tba
: 1amTV & Streams Info:-
All matches are live on UK TV
on the BBC
- www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html
: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57115401
TV Stations around the world
showing the games live (+ great for IPTV etc)
- www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america
TV Broadcasting Rights for the tournament - tba
.
60+ Stream sites
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
(in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights info
' thread)Live Scores
site (live scores, fixtures, results, tables, line-ups, in-game comms etc)
- www.flashscores.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-americaHighlights & Full Match Replays
- www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos (official youtube site)
: www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
: www.fullmatchesandshows.com
: www.replaymatches.com/search/label/Copa%20America
: https://hdmatches.net
: https://highlightsfootball.com/video/category/copa-america
: www.footballorgin.comGoal videos, incidents, saves, bits of skill, red cards, funny moments etc
- www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
& on https://twitter.com (if you're quick!)Some other useful sites and links:-Official sites: https://copaamerica.com/en
: https://twitter.com/copaamerica
: www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos
: https://twitter.com/CONMEBOLhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#All-time_table
Venues - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#Venues
Playing Squads - tba & https://copaamerica.com/en/teams
Official Mascot ('Pibe')
- https://copaamerica.com/en/pibe
Tim Vickery : https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery
BBC Coverage - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures
Guardian Coverage - www.theguardian.com/football/copa-america
ESPN UK Coverage - www.espn.co.uk/football/league/_/name/conmebol.america
ESPN US Coverage - www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/conmebol.america
NewsNow Newsfeed (beware the clickbait)
- www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/Copa+America
Argentina - https://twitter.com/argentina
: https://twitter.com/afa
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argentina_national_football_team
Bolivia - https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf
: https://twitter.com/FBF_BO
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bolivia_national_football_team
Brazil - https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol
: www.cbf.com.br/selecao-brasileira
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_national_football_team
Chile - https://twitter.com/LaRoja
: https://twitter.com/ANFPChile
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chile_national_football_team
Colombia - https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol
: https://fcf.com.co/index.php/seleccion-mayores
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombia_national_football_team
Ecuador - https://twitter.com/fefecuador
: www.fef.ec/la-tri/seleccion-mayor
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuador_national_football_team
Paraguay - https://twitter.com/albirroja
: https://twitter.com/APFOficial
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paraguay_national_football_team
Peru - https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
: https://twitter.com/TuFPF
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peru_national_football_team
Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay
: https://twitter.com/AUFOficial
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguay_national_football_team
Venezuela - https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto
: https://twitter.com/FVF_Oficial
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venezuela_national_football_teamhttps://twitter.com/BBCSport
: https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD
: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57115401
: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/search?q=footballBookies' Odds for the tournament
- www.oddschecker.com/football/copa-americaBrazil are the current Copa America title holders:-
'Copa America 2019 Final - Highlights
' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final
- (3 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zZMV3uvPdFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zZMV3uvPdFw</a>'All Goals' videos from past Copa America tournaments (from 1975 onwards...)
:-
1975 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh_TDdB1BYw
1979 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRYbDIUTkN0
1983 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHVeQVu6uUw
1987 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U4_nP5mLEk
1989 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTrm6osdbmk
1991 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CTTofNjACQ
1993 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5z5nx7KUKE
1995 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfH_P0O8bWs
1997 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4cTdK9B3v4
1999 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCyILU6Gc2I
2001 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCyOwSfrBDM
2004 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bact-OBii7A
2007 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCF0CNQUvAM
2011 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v6KP8SYxzU
2015 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=k06d9c2BgYI
2016 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmcCEEI2gJI (The Centenario)
2019 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mva9fMMnTbE
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=mePuKBDwB1M
Official CONMBEBOL 'History of the Copa America
' Playlist - www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsg6WYPIHqk&list=PLR2oUTRuOZ3grwnxgGYtlo61tGU7P9r0N (28 videos)
'1983-2019 : 'All the Copa America Finals - All The Goals
':- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KMiA06g0lSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KMiA06g0lSU</a>
'CONMEBOL Copa America Winners 1916-2019
' (an 'evolving graph' type video as time progresses)
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WV2YoMrlbkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WV2YoMrlbkQ</a>A little history on the Copa America...
A brief history - www.theguardian.com/sport/2015/jun/17/copa-america-brief-history-conmebol
Guest Team at the Copa America - www.theguardian.com/football/these-football-times/2019/jun/12/copa-america-japan-qatar-strange-history-guest-teams
Who Has Won it Most (a team breakdown) - www.goal.com/en-us/lists/which-country-has-won-the-most-copa-america-titles/9vc44xv57bwd1h35f78kochhc
Official History - https://copaamerica.com/en/history
World Football Page - www.worldfootball.net/winner/copa-america
Football History Page - www.footballhistory.org/tournament/copa-america.html
History In Numbers - https://blog.statscore.com/copa-america-history-in-numbers
Copa America history - https://smartbettingguide.com/copa-america-history
2011 Tim Vickery article covering some of the Copa America history - www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/timvickery/2011/06/historic_copa_america_is_histo.html
2021 - www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4075600/history-provides-hope-that-copa-america-can-come-back-stronger-after-coronavirus-forced-postponement
Wikipedia Page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9ricaRAWK's previous Copa America Threads:-
Copa America 2019 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.msg16681491
Copa America 2016 thread (Centenary Competition)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313718.0
Copa America 2015 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321357.0
Copa America 2011 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275494.0
Copa America 2007 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181292.0
Copa America 2004 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=34425RAWK's other South American football threads:-
'South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0
'Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0
'Confederations Cup 2009 - Congratulations Brazil!' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=243343.0
[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382.0
[World Cup 2014] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294058
[World Cup 2010] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248212 (final rounds of qualifying matches)
'Brazil' (2014 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313824.msg12800218
'Brazil 4-1 Italy, 1970 - The best International side ever?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.0
'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
'Greatest World Cup Moment?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0
'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
'Spain 82 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353
'Mexico 86 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg17618061#msg17618061
'Italia 90 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg17628353#msg17628353
'USA 94 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.msg17629538#msg17629538
'France 98 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.msg17634054#msg17634054
'Japan / Korea 02 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg17634141#msg17634141
'Germany 06 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.msg17678099#msg17678099
Socrates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447
The 2024 Copa America
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica