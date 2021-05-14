One of the maddest Copa America stories is that Chile are reportedly interested in calling up Blackburn's Ben Brereton to the national team. His mother is Chilean so he qualifies and according to the Chilean media he's already in the country. They're announcing their Copa America squad tomorrow.



yes, he's been called up.I was actually coming to ask to people who have watched Blackburn this past season (either due to Harvey Elliott or because they have a soft spot for them), how's Brereton? Is he a talent or "only" a decent guy for the level he's at?Our NT is sorely lacking in new blood, considering our "Golden Generation" is nearing 35 and the youngsters haven't been exactly setting the world alight.