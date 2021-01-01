I don't understand you people.

Saying West Brom won't be motivated, will be on the beach, etc.



People: This is Sam "Big head" Allardyce we re talking about. It's the perfect game for him. No pressure, but a huge opportunity to throw a spanner in the works. And "out tactic" the genius Klopp, with a master plan borne from years of experience.

They will set out with a master tactic of 10-0-0, play for that 1 corner or free in our half...and meanwhile we will, possibly, fail to convert our numerous chances. We have seen this match.



I , for one, am quaking in my boots.