Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...

Today at 09:13:57 am
Lets twat this fat headed, wine in a pint drinking, bung taking, relegated first timer shitheads team.
Today at 09:17:04 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 08:52:57 am
Have I missed something here?
Nothing official, but the journalist who broke the Konate signing said at the same time we wouldn't be taking up the option on Kabak.

Alongside these quotes from Jurgen in his interview this weekend, I don't see how there's room for Kabak.  Especially as we'll need that £18m to fund other deals.


Quote
"I've said before, it's not sure that the three centre-backs who are injured will start the pre-season with us,"

"The boys (Phillips and Williams) will be here. We need the numbers of centre-halves, we need to work on all the different things and step by step we hopefully have the other guys back.

"The boys did incredibly well. Ozan came in and played a super part for us, but is now injured."
Today at 09:18:11 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:13:57 am
Lets twat this fat headed, wine in a pint drinking, bung taking, relegated first timer shitheads team.

Woooooh there pilgrim. Hating him is one thing, but there is absolutely fuck all wrong with a pint of wine. Its the sustainable way to drink wine, plus allowing it to breathe much quicker. Next you'll be saying a pint of JD and coke, is a bad thing?

Today at 10:11:37 am
Just fucking win will yer
Today at 10:36:34 am
Any of the injured players available for this?
