Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo  (Read 26393 times)

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:16:05 pm
The funny thing is Talkshite named and shamed the 5 biggest divers in the Premier League in November 2020. Personally I think Talkshite is the epitome of tabloid ism.

The results were quite surprising.

5. Vardy
4. Barnes
3. Salah
2. Zaha
1. Kane

So four of the top five were English.
Should have done that countdown like Kid Jenson in an 80's episode of Top Of The Pops.

De de de de da!
"At number 5 it's the fella that's quite mardy... It's Jamie Vardy!"
De de de de da!
"The fella that couldn't hit a 'Barnes door' is straight in at number 4."
De de de de da!
"At number 3 it's the fella you can hit with a tree and he still won't get a penaltee; Mo Salah."
De de de de da!
"Number 2 is the fella that didn't shag Moysies milf ( he did do his daughter though  ;) ); It's Wilf!"

And at number 1 for the umteenth week running it's it's the man that flies like an aeroplane; it's Harry Kane!"


Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm »
Fernandes is the entire basis for my proposed All-Star Weekend Diving Contest which i am convinced can gain traction at least equal to the nba's slam dunk and baseballs home run competitions.

any list that doesnt put him lengths ahead as top diver has obviously not got the sound on the tv. His acting and screaming skills make him the Wayne Gretzky of diving. Even if he doesn't get the call his salty tears often ruin the grass forever on the spot where he fell.

Also today in the wh game on wellbecks breakaway goal:

Commentator:  "Fabianski's just made it far too easy for him by rushing out like that, he just needs to pop it over him"   :lmao  so much for the glorious Paul Scholes goal-tending lesson "hes not rushed him, its just too easy".



Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm »
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm
New link now that YT have taken it down..

https://streamable.com/b6p1la
Boss :)
The Sir Bobby Firmino Stand is a fucking killer.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #884 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
It was very brave of Sir Bruno of Fernandes to play on with a double hip dislocation, two compound fractures and a ragged toenail.
#JFT96

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #885 on: Today at 12:16:36 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:12:21 am
It was very brave of Sir Bruno of Fernandes to play on with a double hip dislocation, two compound fractures and a ragged toenail.
And chapped lips.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #886 on: Today at 02:28:33 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
I don't. I could argue that no two penalties are precisely the same, small sample size, etc. But the point of not being obsessed about referees is that I'm not going to put in remotely the same effort (as some clearly do point out their flaws and alleged biases) to counter the idea that they're all out to get us, because it's pointless, unresolvable and dull.

We just beat United 4-2 in our best performance for months, and we've had ~15 pages about referees being biased against Liverpool. Someone came into the thread late, having not seen the game, to talk about it and has been virtually ignored. Even if I *did* think referees were consciously biased against us, it would still be a pointless conversation. I have no idea when it became more interesting, to some, than discussing what was actually a good game of football.
Of course, there's only been 15 pages of referee discussion because people, including yourself, have come out with all the conspiracy theorists clap trap.  :-* 8)

Here's the bald truth which we all have to come to terms with: football fans will always blame refs and always claim refs are biased against them and always claim that various people/groups are out to get us and do us down. It's an inexcapable part of fan culture; in fact if you want to get all socio-psychological about it then it's a form of ritual to reinforce group identity and shared bonds; them against us and all that. It will never go away. And as I've tried to point out that doesn't mean that they are always wrong; it's occasionally possible that accusations of bias are true.

But in reality, as you say, it's not a particularly interesting discussion and it's best left as background noise, or slightly queasy wallpaper.  Most of the time when I go through post match threads my eyes just slide over the referee posts. They are expected, almost comforting in their ever-presence, but not anything to engage with.

It's when people trapise in with wagging fingers like schoolteachers trying to tell people how wrong they are to suggest referee legerdemain and how doing so makes them conspiracy loons etc that it all starts getting out of hand and taking up space.

Just leave it be. Who cares if it's 'unbecoming'? or if someone might take the piss? If they're football fans they'll almost certainly say the same things about their own club and referees.

I'd much rather read blah blah about biased referees every few posts then some of the shitehawk stuff said about our own players and occasionally manager. Now that does need to be challenged and verbally headbutted. Relentlessly and remorselessly.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #887 on: Today at 04:01:44 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
That quote is baseless rubbish.

What I do think there may be some currency to is the process whereby a foreign player gets a reputation as a diver as pushed by the tabloids (a reputation that an English player wont get for doing exactly the same thing because it wont sell papers) and that then knocks on to referee decisions. Im fairly sure after the smear campaign on Salah started after that Newcastle penalty on Boxing Day in 2019 that he started getting less

It was lead by the BBC. At least twice on prime time Saturday tea time Telly, the little wrap up after final score, and one was repeated on the 6pm BBC 1 news. Garth Crooks said something like Salah was ruining the game
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #888 on: Today at 05:55:10 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:01:44 am
It was lead by the BBC. At least twice on prime time Saturday tea time Telly, the little wrap up after final score, and one was repeated on the 6pm BBC 1 news. Garth Crooks said something like Salah was ruining the game

Ah the football sage,i hear he's still playing the same record btw.

It's the tired old comforting narrative which some like to hear and read about,the nasty foreign players diving vs. the honest british just getting on with it.

That had some truth in it at one time long ago but when you watch Kane,Grealish,Maddison and when he played more Alli dive and cheat on a regular basis and getting away with it there's certainly no difference anymore,just the old bias from the media is still there.
