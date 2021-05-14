« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo  (Read 20795 times)

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:33 pm
Taylor, at full speed, knows he has to give the pen, Tierney then dives on VAR for any excuse to overrule the decision and, ignoring every fucking foul given this season for it, notices a touch on the ball and that is all he needs to get it changed. Yet we all know, swap ends at that does not get overturned.

Its not a conspiracy, its fucking bias/cheating.


Tierney then told Taylor that he didn't think it was a penalty as he was walking to the screen.

Not in his remit & anybody who doesn't think Tierney doesn't have an axe to grind when it comes to us hasn't been paying attention.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:57 pm

Tierney then told Taylor that he didn't think it was a penalty as he was walking to the screen.

Not in his remit & anybody who doesn't think Tierney doesn't have an axe to grind when it comes to us hasn't been paying attention.

What an absolute shock that a Manchester United fan from Wigan might have an axe to grind with Liverpool?

How would have thought it!! Gosh!! What an amazing incredible thing!!
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:18:48 pm »
Taylor in bottling big decisions shocker, the McTominay one was a fucking joke. He did at least not fall for Uniteds constant hitting the deck everytime they got touched which made a pleasant change, if a ref wants to fuck us then blowing everytime we touch an opposition player will cause more damage than the odd VAR debacle as it completely blunts us, we went through a phase of it happening weekly in January/February but it seems to have improved now.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
If Utd had started last night's game with a Max Taylor & Will Fish pairing at CB (no fucking pun it's his real name) then & only then could Gary Neville have any credence crying about missing a CB playing against Liverpool.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:22:33 pm
If Utd had started last night's game with a Max Taylor & Will Fish pairing at CB (no fucking pun it's his real name) then & only then could Gary Neville have any credence crying about missing a CB playing against Liverpool.

It was an absolute fucking joy listening to Neville squirm last night. When he was eluding to us wanting it more than them because they had nothing riding on it despite binning their chance at the title on Tuesday to try and win it. :lmao
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #725 on: Today at 07:11:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:57 pm

Tierney then told Taylor that he didn't think it was a penalty as he was walking to the screen.

Not in his remit & anybody who doesn't think Tierney doesn't have an axe to grind when it comes to us hasn't been paying attention.

The protocol is that the Referee is asked by the VAR official to explain their decision and what they have seen from the pitch. The VAR official then checks the footage to see if the Ref has made a clear and obvious mistake.

If Taylor has told the VAR official that he thought Bailly missed the ball and took out Nat. Then the VAR can tell him that Bailly played the ball and ask him to have a look.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 06:22:33 pm
If Utd had started last night's game with a Max Taylor & Will Fish pairing at CB (no fucking pun it's his real name) then & only then could Gary Neville have any credence crying about missing a CB playing against Liverpool.


It was much more serious than that though. Lindelof had to swap sides. Imagine that asking a hugely experienced full International to play as the left side centre back instead of the right sided centre back.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #727 on: Today at 07:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:18:48 pm
Taylor in bottling big decisions shocker, the McTominay one was a fucking joke. He did at least not fall for Uniteds constant hitting the deck everytime they got touched which made a pleasant change, if a ref wants to fuck us then blowing everytime we touch an opposition player will cause more damage than the odd VAR debacle as it completely blunts us, we went through a phase of it happening weekly in January/February but it seems to have improved now.

Been said countless times on here, but the standard of reffing in this country is abysmal. You can tell he deliberately ignored a second yellow offence because he didnt want to kill the game. We see this too often from refs who seem to think they are TV producers trying to ensure maximum entertainment rather than properly enforcing the rules of the game.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #728 on: Today at 07:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:11:44 pm
The protocol is that the Referee is asked by the VAR official to explain their decision and what they have seen from the pitch. The VAR official then checks the footage to see if the Ref has made a clear and obvious mistake.

If Taylor has told the VAR official that he thought Bailly missed the ball and took out Nat. Then the VAR can tell him that Bailly played the ball and ask him to have a look.

The protocol is also to play it at normal speed,not that they ever do mind,so the question is wtf is the point of having protocols ?


Also this played the ball argument is bullshit,playing the ball has zero bearing on the decision,zero.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:15:32 pm
Been said countless times on here, but the standard of reffing in this country is abysmal. You can tell he deliberately ignored a second yellow offence because he didnt want to kill the game. We see this too often from refs who seem to think they are TV producers trying to ensure maximum entertainment rather than properly enforcing the rules of the game.

Yep.

Id argue it was more down to him just not wanting to make a big decision in a massive game which would kill the game because if he gets it wrong hell probably get weeks of shit for it like Coote/Oliver did at Goodison so he just bottles it knowing that hell get less shit for that than he will for giving it and it being wrong.

Its an absolute joke.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:42:17 pm
The protocol is also to play it at normal speed,not that they ever do mind,so the question is wtf is the point of having protocols ?


Also this played the ball argument is bullshit,playing the ball has zero bearing on the decision,zero.
Yup, it should be mandatory to watch it in real time in order to make subjective decisions. Slow motion should only be used to check facts i.e. was there contact or handball not whether it was legal or not.

Notice how there was supposed to be a high bar before decisions were overturned? It's still as random as ever and even worse the VAR decision isn't even to the letter of the law (where winning the ball is no longer enough to avoid a foul).

You can have the best tech in the world but if the person sitting in front of it blind/biased/a fuckwit then you have no hope
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:57:51 pm
Yup, it should be mandatory to watch it in real time in order to make subjective decisions. Slow motion should only be used to check facts i.e. was there contact or handball not whether it was legal or not.

Notice how there was supposed to be a high bar before decisions were overturned? It's still as random as ever and even worse the VAR decision isn't even to the letter of the law (where winning the ball is no longer enough to avoid a foul).

You can have the best tech in the world but if the person sitting in front of it blind/biased/a fuckwit then you have no hope

You only have to look at the sending off and then not sending a player off for exactly the same thing not 5 minutes later in the Wolves (?) match the other week,player got the ball both times.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm »
The reactions of Keane, OGS and Neville after the game just shows that they know they are not on the same footballing planet as us or Man City.  Everyone in the game knows under normal circumstances it would have been us and City fighting it out this season - it will be next season and probably for the next 3 or 4 to be honest. 
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:30:16 pm »
https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/

BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​
Thursday was fright night for Bruno

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.

Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:

Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.

Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.

Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.

One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.

ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.
If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.

However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
If Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.

No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.

In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:16 pm
https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/

BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​
Thursday was fright night for Bruno

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.

Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:

Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.

Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.

Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.

One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.

ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.
If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.

However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
If Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.

No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.

In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.

Haha!
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm »
Fernandes should be ashamed of himself, the fuckin big cheating shithouse. It's cos of players like him I refuse to watch footy, I'm embarrassed to be associated with it. Told you before on here, my non footy fan mates ruthlessly take the piss out of the game with all the grown men screaming like little girls. Love to be on the same pitch as him, it would be a game he would never forget.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:47:35 pm »
Phenomenal win given the circumstances! And the performance was excellent.

Nice to see some fire in their bellies!
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:20:42 pm
With those 34 penalty area touches per game last season, we won 4 penalties in total. Same this season.

United this season have 27 penalty area touches per game. Penalties? 8. Last season  25 touches per game. Penalties 12.

Most touches as individuals in the penalty area this season? The no pass buddies, Mo and Sadio.

Go back further, same story.

There is a pattern. Again, up to you how you'd read that pattern but seems pretty conclusive to me....

Theres numerous explanations for that pattern.

One is that referees are favouring Manchester United and giving them decisions where they wouldnt others (to an extent that was something which largely benefitted Ferguson as he learnt quite quickly how to play them so that referees were scared to fuck them over.)

What Id be interested to learn is how many touches in the box for each team have resulted in the player going to ground, and how many result in a penalty appeal as that will tell you far more about who is or isnt being favoured by referees than the actual touches in the box.

A couple of stats which I do have - Liverpool are currently top of the fair play league, Manchester United are 14th.

Manchester United have had 10 penalties this season and 14 the one previous (which are Sméagol 2 full seasons) the season prior to that they had 3, the season prior to that, they had 3. So something appears to have changed since Solkjaer got his teeth into that job.

You can probably work out where Im going with this and its that Manchester United will dive for the slightest touch as instructed by the manager (and are quite good at it) whereas we wont. Were too honest the majority of the time to our detriment and often wont go down where there is legitimate contact and to our credit dont dive where there isnt any or at least there isnt enough, add that the smear campaign on Salah and youve got a pretty plausible alternative explanation.

Its far too simplistic to look at touches in the box to try to paint an argument of referee favouritism, especially when theres such a notable upturn in penalty decisions after a change of manager (and its not as if hes some massive powerful manager who referees are scared of, his predecessor was arguably more that kind of figure.)
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:45:23 pm
Fernandes should be ashamed of himself, the fuckin big cheating shithouse. It's cos of players like him I refuse to watch footy, I'm embarrassed to be associated with it. Told you before on here, my non footy fan mates ruthlessly take the piss out of the game with all the grown men screaming like little girls. Love to be on the same pitch as him, it would be a game he would never forget.


And Luis wants his teeth back please.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:42:17 pm
The protocol is also to play it at normal speed,not that they ever do mind,so the question is wtf is the point of having protocols ?


Also this played the ball argument is bullshit,playing the ball has zero bearing on the decision,zero.

That isn't true mate. Here is the protocol.

 The VAR can check the footage in normal speed and/or in slow motion but,
in general, slow motion replays should only be used for facts, e.g. position of
offence/player, point of contact for physical offences and handball, ball out of
play (including goal/no goal); normal speed should be used for the intensity
of an offence or to decide if a handball was deliberate

The VAR was correct to use slow motion because he needed to decide whether Bailly made contact with his studs and also needed to check whether the incident was inside or outside the box.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:18:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:57 pm

Tierney then told Taylor that he didn't think it was a penalty as he was walking to the screen.

Just for my own knowledge on the incident, do we know this as a fact mate? Is it published or heard, I've missed something. Because I kinda understand this posted by Al and irrespective of how awful we've been treated this season, I'll even say fucking vindictively, and that it wouldn't have been reversed at the other end, I managed to agree with the outcome - thankfully for my own sanity.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:11:44 pm
The protocol is that the Referee is asked by the VAR official to explain their decision and what they have seen from the pitch. The VAR official then checks the footage to see if the Ref has made a clear and obvious mistake.

If Taylor has told the VAR official that he thought Bailly missed the ball and took out Nat. Then the VAR can tell him that Bailly played the ball and ask him to have a look.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:21:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:18:49 pm
Just for my own knowledge on the incident, do we know this as a fact mate? Is it published or heard, I've missed something. Because I kinda understand this posted by Al and irrespective of how awful we've been treated this season, I'll even say fucking vindictively, and that it wouldn't have been reversed at the other end, I managed to agree with the outcome - thankfully for my own sanity.

Carra and Neville brought it up just after the decision,iirc they said that they could hear the conversation.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:55:19 pm
Theres numerous explanations for that pattern.

One is that referees are favouring Manchester United and giving them decisions where they wouldnt others (to an extent that was something which largely benefitted Ferguson as he learnt quite quickly how to play them so that referees were scared to fuck them over.)

What Id be interested to learn is how many touches in the box for each team have resulted in the player going to ground, and how many result in a penalty appeal as that will tell you far more about who is or isnt being favoured by referees than the actual touches in the box.

A couple of stats which I do have - Liverpool are currently top of the fair play league, Manchester United are 14th.

Manchester United have had 10 penalties this season and 14 the one previous (which are Sméagol 2 full seasons) the season prior to that they had 3, the season prior to that, they had 3. So something appears to have changed since Solkjaer got his teeth into that job.

You can probably work out where Im going with this and its that Manchester United will dive for the slightest touch as instructed by the manager (and are quite good at it) whereas we wont. Were too honest the majority of the time to our detriment and often wont go down where there is legitimate contact and to our credit dont dive where there isnt any or at least there isnt enough, add that the smear campaign on Salah and youve got a pretty plausible alternative explanation.

Its far too simplistic to look at touches in the box to try to paint an argument of referee favouritism, especially when theres such a notable upturn in penalty decisions after a change of manager (and its not as if hes some massive powerful manager who referees are scared of, his predecessor was arguably more that kind of figure.)

With the utmost respect....(no not really)

Youve spent the season on a crusade against anyone who questions officials. Our season got fucked in October in the derby, our best player got his season wiped out, our new star midfielder got lucky to only miss months of the season through injury, our captain scored a last minute winner which was completely robbed and you spent the preceding days mocking anyone who questioned the officiating in that game. Officials who changed their explanation a number of times that day to try and explain away what happened. And its happened all season, and when it has youve been right on hand. I could be arsed going through the rest of this shitshow but we end up with a re-arranged game for some reason getting a new referee. From Manchester. And a new VAR official. From Manchester. Who proceed to completely ignore protocols to screw Liverpool out of a penalty at Old Trafford. A referee who ignores the most blatant second yellow card youll see. I wont ask your opinion on that, because I already know it. Theyre just shit, but theyre shit for everyone, its embarrassing suggesting they referee other teams differently, go and take your tin foil hat off

As for your penalty stats Id suggest you go and check them again. Before the last two seasons, they got three? Try quadrupling it.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:44:28 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:01:06 pm
The pressing for the first 20 mins of the 2nd half was a thing of beauty, I wish their fans were in the stadium to suffer them not being able to get out of their own half and not being able to string 3 passes together, was a joy to watch
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 05:01:06 pm
The pressing for the first 20 mins of the 2nd half was a thing of beauty, I wish their fans were in the stadium to suffer them not being able to get out of their own half and not being able to string 3 passes together, was a joy to watch
[/quot yeah. I was a bit pissed but i am fairly sure they showed a Stat where Manchester united actually didn't get out of their own half for like five minutes or something.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #744 on: Today at 09:47:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:35:48 pm
With the utmost respect....(no not really)

Youve spent the season on a crusade against anyone who questions officials. Our season got fucked in October in the derby, our best player got his season wiped out, our new star midfielder got lucky to only miss months of the season through injury, our captain scored a last minute winner which was completely robbed and you spent the preceding days mocking anyone who questioned the officiating in that game. Officials who changed their explanation a number of times that day to try and explain away what happened. And its happened all season, and when it has youve been right on hand. I could be arsed going through the rest of this shitshow but we end up with a re-arranged game for some reason getting a new referee. From Manchester. And a new VAR official. From Manchester. Who proceed to completely ignore protocols to screw Liverpool out of a penalty at Old Trafford. A referee who ignores the most blatant second yellow card youll see. I wont ask your opinion on that, because I already know it. Theyre just shit, but theyre shit for everyone, its embarrassing suggesting they referee other teams differently, go and take your tin foil hat off

As for your penalty stats Id suggest you go and check them again. Before the last two seasons, they got three? Try quadrupling it.

I certainly havent been on a crusade against anyone who questions the officials, as you well know. Ive disputed that there is a conspiracy and argued that the officials are shite rather than bent.

Whatever you think about me isnt really the point, what youre now doing is arguing against black and white facts - https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/topErhalteneElfmeter/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/?saison_id=2017

17-18, 16/17 and 15/16 they received 3 penalties per season. I havent got the figures as to how many penalties they received post solskjaers appointment in January of 2019 vs the first half of the season with Mourinho in charge but Id be willing to bet the majority came in the latter half of the season.

I am utterly convinced that solskjaer, a former striker, has got them diving at the slightest opportunity and that has had a massive influence in their upturn in penalties.

As for the comments about the Everton game, I actually said, to you, in the post match thread do you think this is bent as I have no other legitimate explanation for it (which was said out of sheer frustration due to being fucking fuming about the result.) Your answer to that was no, I dont think that theyre intelligent enough for that. If you can be arsed to check that, by all means do so, if you cant find anything to back up your comments (which you wont be able to as it didnt happen) then Id appreciate it if you edited your post accordingly as youre mis-quoting me.

What I have done, in the months following that game is point out the reason that the goal was disallowed due to the position of the arm and note that a goal was disallowed in a game involving Sevilla that same weekend for that same reason. Its a ridiculous rule but it is nevertheless a rule and thats why it was implemented in that game. The far bigger question mark regarding that game is why Pickford isnt sent off but then Ive also gone on record on here several times to say that I think individuals are subject to their own inherited bias without being part of a wider conspiracy and in the case of Coote theres obvious reasons as to why he may be subject to that

I notice that during that rant you havent actually dealt with the point in hand or addressed the (easily checkable) facts regarding the number of penalties United received pre-Solkjaer  (although I accept I was a season out with ny numbers so Ill give you that, but that point still stands.) and that point is that touches in the box are not not in and of themselves enough to expect an increased number of penalties and the far greater metric to judge that by is penalty appeals and players going to ground in the box.

A theme I notice is that youre very good at dishing sarcastic comments trying to make people feel small but when facts which at the least discredit your point you either refuse to engage with them and attack the individual or simply ignore the point entirely. Im happy to be told why Im wrong and Im totally up for a reasoned debate with some source material backing up a view point (which is why I frequent this site and sometbing I do get from a lot of people on a wide range of issues) it just seems largely ill judged to bring up (erroneous) claims about how I reacted to a match which happened 7 months ago in relation to a set of unrelated statistics.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:43 pm by Jm55 »
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #745 on: Today at 09:56:30 pm »
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #746 on: Today at 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:47:15 pm
I certainly havent been on a crusade against anyone who questions the officials as you well know, Ive disputed that there is a conspiracy and argued that the officials are shite rather than bent.

Whatever you think about me isnt really the point, where youre now doing is arguing against are black and white facts - https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/topErhalteneElfmeter/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/?saison_id=2017

17-18, 16/17 and 15/16 they received 3 penalties per season. I havent got the figures as to how many penalties they received post solskjaers appointment in January of 2019 vs the first half of the season with Mourinho in charge but Id be willing to bet the majority came in the latter half of the season.

I am utterly convinced that solskjaer, a former striker, has got them diving at the slightest opportunity and that has had a massive influence in their upturn in penalties.

As for the comments about the Everton game, I actually said, to you, in the post match thread do you think this is bent as I have no other legitimate explanation for it (which was said out of sheer frustration due to being fucking fuming about the result.) Your answer to that was no, I dont think that theyre intelligent enough for that. If you can be arsed to check that, by all means do so, if you cant find anything to back up your comments (which you wont be able to as it didnt happen) then Id appreciate it if you edited your post accordingly as youre mis-quoting me.

Firstly, no. You actually said do you genuinely think this is corrupt? and got In the true sense of the word, no. You shouldnt need an explanation for that, but if you need it; corrupt = having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain. I was arsed to check it :)

Quote
I notice that during that rant you havent actually dealt with the point in hand or addressed the (easily checkable) facts regarding the number of penalties United received pre-Solkjaer  (although I accept I was a season out with ny numbers so Ill give you that, but that point still stands.) and that point is that touches in the box are not not in and of themselves enough to expect an increased number of penalties and the far greater metric to judge that by is penalty appeals and players going to ground in the box.

I can do the maths for Solskjaers half season too if you need. Six before he was hired (in seventeen games), seven after (in twenty one). Not really any change is there? Technically a higher amount per game under Mourinho that season.

It could be theyre diving more often. I cant see that its changed much though, they always have and always will.

What VAR has given us, in a foul sort of way, is even more evidence. Theres no hiding place anymore, so them diving more often isnt an excuse. They got a penalty about a year ago for Fernandes jumping on a Villa defenders leg. They reviewed it, and left it. Time and time again this season youve openly mocked anyone questioning officials, laughed off conspiraceh theories (youve used that one a LOT) even though again the evidence is pretty damning for officials favoring certain teams and the opposite for others. That were one of the others is pretty galling. 

A one off can be explained. Again if I had the inclination Id shove a list of the decisions that have gone against us this season and for them in front of you and ask you to explain. Because its not been a one off. Youd have thought theyd had their fill this season, and yet still we see it last night. Its testament to the lads they kept going despite getting a stonewall penalty over turned, frankly another stonewaller not even looked at for handball and the most blatant sending off for two yellows ignored.

But all of that Im guessing is just because Anthony Taylor is crap, but hes crap for everyone. After all why would he possibly favour United over Liverpool? He grew up in a family of United fans, in the 80s. But I cant imagine that would influence his decisions, what with him actually being an Altrincham fan. I guess he was a big regular in the Northern Premier League in the 90s, probably alongside Paul Tierney and three other supporters.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:12 pm by fucking appalled »
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #747 on: Today at 10:47:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:35:20 pm
Firstly, no. You actually said do you genuinely think this is corrupt? and got In the true sense of the word, no. You shouldnt need an explanation for that, but if you need it; corrupt = having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain. I was arsed to check it :)

I can do the maths for Solskjaers half season too if you need. Six before he was hired (in seventeen games), seven after (in twenty one). Not really any change is there? Technically a higher amount per game under Mourinho that season.

It could be theyre diving more often. I cant see that its changed much though, they always have and always will.

What VAR has given us, in a foul sort of way, is even more evidence. Theres no hiding place anymore, so them diving more often isnt an excuse. They got a penalty about a year ago for Fernandes jumping on a Villa defenders leg. They reviewed it, and left it. Time and time again this season youve openly mocked anyone questioning officials, laughed off conspiraceh theories (youve used that one a LOT) even though again the evidence is pretty damning for officials favoring certain teams and the opposite for others. That were one of the others is pretty galling. 

A one off can be explained. Again if I had the inclination Id shove a list of the decisions that have gone against us this season and for them in front of you and ask you to explain. Because its not been a one off. Youd have thought theyd had their fill this season, and yet still we see it last night. Its testament to the lads they kept going despite getting a stonewall penalty over turned, frankly another stonewaller not even looked at for handball and the most blatant sending off for two yellows ignored.

But all of that Im guessing is just because Anthony Taylor is crap, but hes crap for everyone. After all why would he possibly favour United over Liverpool? He grew up in a family of United fans, in the 80s. But I cant imagine that would influence his decisions, what with him actually being an Altrincham fan. I guess he was a big regular in the Northern Premier League in the 90s, probably alongside Paul Tierney and three other supporters.

So if you did check that (which I havent as I cant be arsed) I assume you havent found any evidence of me mocking people for questioning the refereeing in a game that I have been personally tormented by for months following it. In which case, edit the post. I can assure you the reason that I asked the question was because at the time I genuinely thought it was bent ( I learnt the ruling behind it later that weekend because unhelpfuly it wad disclosed to us, or at least brought to our attention post-Henderson goal when coincidentally another goal was disallowed for the same reason in a different league on the same weekend.)

Manchester United got 6 penalties in the 2 seasons before he was in charge and 24 in the two full seasons that he was in charge. Im not sure how you can say that that isnt a difference?

As for Taylor. Firstly if the PL were bent why not give him the gig in the first place? They had no idea it was going to be called off, why give Oliver the game originally? Secondly, why does he give the penalty when he can easily ignore it and blow for a foul on ( I think) Fernandes, thirdly,  why give us the free kick at the end of the first half when it could easily have been a foul on Fernandes?




Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #748 on: Today at 10:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:00:28 am
Must say, after yesterday, your paranoia is starting to rub off on me.
And you know things are really bad when Andy is rubbing off on you...
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #749 on: Today at 10:50:33 pm »
Taylor was referee because the original one, Michael Oliver, is doing the FA Cup final tomorrow.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #750 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 10:50:33 pm
Taylor was referee because the original one, Michael Oliver, is doing the FA Cup final tomorrow.

Poor excuse. If Oliver was unavailable, they should have picked another non-Manchester referee. We trashed the bastards, but that still doesn't change the fact that we were denied 2 penalties ...
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #751 on: Today at 10:59:00 pm »
I wasn't defending the choice of Taylor, just pointing out why Oliver needed replacing, which someone questioned earlier in the thread,
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #752 on: Today at 11:02:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:21:16 pm
Carra and Neville brought it up just after the decision,iirc they said that they could hear the conversation.
Ta mate. So my next question is are the other officials permitted to opine?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:17:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:57 pm

Tierney then told Taylor that he didn't think it was a penalty as he was walking to the screen.

Not in his remit & anybody who doesn't think Tierney doesn't have an axe to grind when it comes to us hasn't been paying attention.

Nah, it's just all bollocks, all of it, and I'm not on about your post, just football in general.

So it was a foul because he followed through, except it's not really a foul because he took the ball first. So it's a foul that shouldn't really be a foul.

But played at full speed I can't see how he could tell whether he took the ball first or not, so the above doesn't really matter anyway. And if you can't tell from full speed then it's not really clear and obvious. In fact, if you need to look at it more than once at full speed then it's not clear and obvious. Except clear and obvious hasn't ever really been a thing anyway, so everyone gets to watch it over and over and make a judgement based on beyond reasonable doubt - just like murder.

Except it's not murder, it's just a penalty in a game of football and I've really had enough of this shite.

We beat the c*nts and that's all that should matter, except it's not because we all know deep down, that football is now shite.

Brian Clough, I hated the c*nt. I respected him once but that was all lost when he spouted bollocks about Hillsborough. Despite that, he had a lot of things right, including, "Football is a simple game - complicated by idiots".

But everybody's passed go and collected billions of pounds several times over since then and now it's a simple game made almost unwatchable by complete c*nts.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #754 on: Today at 11:22:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:35:20 pm
Firstly, no. You actually said do you genuinely think this is corrupt? and got In the true sense of the word, no. You shouldnt need an explanation for that, but if you need it; corrupt = having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain. I was arsed to check it :)



Youre misquoting me again. Below is the post.

 genuine question, and this is meant as a question not a dig

Do you think what went on yesterday was corrupt? As Im genuinely at the point where Im struggling to explain it by any other means any ive always been absolutely against the idea that theres any kind of corruption in the game.

The offside for Mane I can just about levy as apparently its to do with his upper arm being offside? But how they can review that challenge on Van Dijk and not even book Pickford for, Im just at an absolute loss to explain

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346270.msg17410771#msg17410771


The reason I raised the above in the first place was to refute the claim that I was mocking people for feeling that the referee was bent in that game as I was quite clearly of that ilk ion myself in the immediate aftermath of it. The fact you have misquoted and taken it out of context in your post is parr for the course and pretty much what I was expecting  (I knew exactly what Id written I just wondered if it would be taken out of context on the basis that I wouldnt bother to check it, which is clearly whats happened.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #755 on: Today at 11:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 03:12:26 pm
Yep. Don't understand why the conspiracy theorists ignore that. It's clear proof they are BS-ing.
It's not 'clear proof' at all. In fact this whole use of the phrase 'conspiracy theory' to put down anyone expressing concerns about refereeing is textbook cowardice; an unwillingness to admit there even might be an issue. It's something that affects all aspects of life from the relatively trivial  (like football)) to the urgently important, and allows all manner of shiteness to go ahead because the perps know that many people will refuse to acknowledge there could be any shite going down, and muddy the waters and distract the conversation so that nothing ever even gets looked at, let alone resolved. It's a twats' charter, essentially, and it's rife in the modern world without a single 'conspiracy' needed.

Let's be clear here: referees are complex human beings, not robots. For the most part they are there to referee and try and get decisions right. But as complex human beings they will have their own biases and likes and dislikes and the real issue is how much they, knowingly or unknowingly, let these affect their work, which in turn is an expression of how well trained they are and how much and how well they are taught to buy into the essential 'nobility' of the idea of referee impartiality and objectivity and what would amount to going against their own preferences to see things done right.

That's why anyone who says 'the refs aren't bent they're just shit' are talking bollocks. As soon as you acknowledge that referees might be 'shit' and thus not trained and led and accounted properly then you have to accept that biases and emotion-based decisions will probably follow like night follows day. It's the easiest thing to happen once refs slip from the highest standards of professionalism, and this is simply by dint of their being human beings, not by dint of there being some machiavellian conspiracy dreamed up by chucking and moustachioed villians sitting in a sceret lair.

Or look at it another way. Every English-born referee will once have been an English born child, and then teenager and then young adult obsessed with football. You don't become a referee by answering an ad at the JobCentre; you have to have a passionate interest in football to get into that game.

And therefore they will have grown up with their likes and dislikes, loves and hates, heroes and villains, clubs they idolised and clubs they despised and all the rest of it. So the question is always whether they can allow themselves to forget those biases and officiate against their own preferences. It IS achievable if they are trained well enough and if the nobility of impartiality is ingrained into them and if they are scrutinised and held properly accountable on an ongoing basis.

But if they are 'shit' then these essentials begin to look suspect, and then night can very easily follow day.

So instead of just yelling 'blah blah blah conspiracy theories' because you don't want to have to deal with the awkward and onerous possibility that reffing in 21st-centiry Eghlish football with all its pressures and vested interests may not be as unimpeachable as it should be, try pausing for a moment and considering that one of the essentials of the game might not be fit for purpose, and all that that might entail, and have the balls to admit that this might need to be - indeed, always SHOULD be - scrutinised and kept on top of.

For the good of the game.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #756 on: Today at 11:27:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:02:26 pm
Ta mate. So my next question is are the other officials permitted to opine?


Them 2 seemed to think that it wasn't right,if you rewatch from the penno and a few minutes afterwards you'll hear what they were on about,to be honest I tend to stop hearing them after a while.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #757 on: Today at 11:28:21 pm »
Smashed 4 past the fuckers, too.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #758 on: Today at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:22:43 pm
It's not 'clear proof' at all. In fact this whole use of the phrase 'conspiracy theory' to put down anyone expressing concerns about refereeing is textbook cowardice; an unwillingness to admit there even might be an issue. It's something that affects all aspects of life from the relatively trivial  (like football)) to the urgently important, and allows all manner of shiteness to go ahead because the perps know that many people will refuse to acknowledge there could be any shite going down, and muddy the waters and distract the conversation so that nothing ever even gets looked at, let alone resolved. It's a twats' charter, essentially, and it's rife in the modern world without a single 'conspiracy' needed.

Let's be clear here: referees are complex human beings, not robots. For the most part they are there to referee and try and get decisions right. But as complex human beings they will have their own biases and likes and dislikes and the real issue is how much they, knowingly or unknowingly, let these affect their work, which in turn is an expression of how well trained they are and how much and how well they are taught to buy into the essential 'nobility' of the idea of referee impartiality and objectivity and what would amount to going against their own preferences to see things done right.

That's why anyone who says 'the refs aren't bent they're just shit' are talking bollocks. As soon as you acknowledge that referees might be 'shit' and thus not trained and led and accounted properly then you have to accept that biases and emotion-based decisions will probably follow like night follows day. It's the easiest thing to happen once refs slip from the highest standards of professionalism, and this is simply by dint of their being human beings, not by dint of there being some machiavellian conspiracy dreamed up by chucking and moustachioed villians sitting in a sceret lair.

Or look at it another way. Every English-born referee will once have been an English born child, and then teenager and then young adult obsessed with football. You don't become a referee by answering an ad at the JobCentre; you have to have a passionate interest in football to get into that game.

And therefore they will have grown up with their likes and dislikes, loves and hates, heroes and villains, clubs they idolised and clubs they despised and all the rest of it. So the question is always whether they can allow themselves to forget those biases and officiate against their own preferences. It IS achievable if they are trained well enough and if the nobility of impartiality is ingrained into them and if they are scrutinised and held properly accountable on an ongoing basis.

But if they are 'shit' then these essentials begin to look suspect, and then night can very easily follow day.

So instead of just yelling 'blah blah blah conspiracy theories' because you don't want to have to deal with the awkward and onerous possibility that reffing in 21st-centiry Eghlish football with all its pressures and vested interests may not be as unimpeachable as it should be, try pausing for a moment and considering that one of the essentials of the game might not be fit for purpose, and all that that might entail, and have the balls to admit that this might need to be - indeed, always SHOULD be - scrutinised and kept on top of.

For the good of the game.

Ive made this point as infinitum but the fact that they allow their own biases to affect their performances IS EVIDENCE THAT THEY ARE SHIT AT THEIR JOBS.

There are several groups which think that there is a clear unified favouritism of Manchester United, many of those people (including numerous on this forum) have thrown around various explanations for this, last season it was to get them into Europe as pre-lockdown that was unlikely (for the CL at least), this season it was because they wanted a title race (which didnt really happen as it was done in terms of a competition by March) - thinking that groups of people have combined together to dishonestly influence something to achieve a certain (favourable for them) result is a conspiracy theory.

In terms of your point about referees being subject to bias etc etc, i totally agree and a quick search of my posts will show Ive being banging that drum for months. The good referees are less influenced by those points and they just do the job.

