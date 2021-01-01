Just watched the game having been busy last night. We were largely really good apart from the slow start we bossed the game and had it not been for some missed chances we would have been out of sight before Rashford make it a nervy ending. Hard not to be pissed off at the ref, he had a shocker but because we won its not going to get any attention. Got both major calls wrong the prick, I wish we wernt so soft a team, we barely kicked up a fuss about the bollocks decisions. Were too nice and need to learn the dark arts, getting in the refs ear, Klopp has definitely calmed down on the touchline, Dortmunds version of Kloppo would have headbutt the 4th official. Anyway, delighted with the win, a brilliant win against the mutants, their cowardly throwing of the Leicester game to get one over on us massively backfired and it was great to see.