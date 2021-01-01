« previous next »
Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up

Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-lawler-medical-fund?qid=5cd00c507c33bcaaad7dddf6124cdc68&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer

i was sent this by a private group on facebook

So as we all know Chris was a fine servant and ambassador for this club as a player where he scored over 60 goals in just under 550 games as well as winning various honours.

it would appear he is not in good health so lets get this way past 20k

I have tweeted this on to the club, Jordan Henderson and given he can reach a lot on twitter, Jamie Carragher who would help im sure if he saw it

Lets do our bit, i have put in an amount myself and the SOS have put it in 1k

Share and or donate please

thanks

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Nice one Zico.

I'll throw a few quid tomorrow - thanks for posting.

It's for a hip replacement and will make a big difference to his quality of life, otherwise he'll have to wait for a year or so it says on the go fund me site, that's a terrible thing to face when he'll be in so much discomfort.
His joints will be knackered no-doubt from the hundreds of games he played for us - season in season out he hardly ever missed a game - I hope the club and the PFA chip in as well for this magnificent pro and footballer
Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Can this be forwarded to the PFA too? This is exactly the sort of thing that they should be helping with.

Also this represents 0.00615% of last years wage bill. Not saying the club should pay, but some kind of foundation to help with cases like this would be good.
Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Thanks for making people aware of this.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
One of the first of our legendary full backs. Donated!
Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Re: Chris Lawler - go fund me page set up
Thanks for sharing, Paul.
I have chucked a fiver in the tin, wish it could be more.
I am a man of few words.....any questions?
