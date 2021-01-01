Nice one Zico.
I'll throw a few quid tomorrow - thanks for posting.
It's for a hip replacement and will make a big difference to his quality of life, otherwise he'll have to wait for a year or so it says on the go fund me site, that's a terrible thing to face when he'll be in so much discomfort.
His joints will be knackered no-doubt from the hundreds of games he played for us - season in season out he hardly ever missed a game - I hope the club and the PFA chip in as well for this magnificent pro and footballer