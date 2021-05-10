Vinted seems to be better for this sort of thing
Chucked a couple of old football shirts on there last week and they sold within about an hour, and the buyer paid for a Hermes delivery label. Literally just print it off and down to your local corner shop to send it.
I sold a load of my old Paul Smith gear on there last month,all in near perfect condition and most over 20yr old.
People went mad for it because I put that they'd never see another person with it,got near £900 for 10 shirts,3 t-shirts and 4 pair of jeans.Nice little bonus for stuff I forgot I had,had stored loads at my mams when I went travelling,got loads more and another suitcase I've not looked in.
Wish it still fitted to be honest,Mrs laughed her tits off when I tried it on