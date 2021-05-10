« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online  (Read 525 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • Y.N.W.A
Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« on: May 10, 2021, 07:52:39 pm »
Where's the best place these days to sell unwanted clobber and trainers??

Ebay used to be the place everyone would go to sell or buy but there are so many different apps and sites like Depop, Vinted and facebook marketplace

it's mostly Topman branded stuff but a lot is in good nick so i'd rather try get some cash than bunging it in recycling bins
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,106
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #1 on: May 10, 2021, 07:54:21 pm »
Trainers!.....Fucking trainers!!!!


Clobber and trabs, lad.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #2 on: May 10, 2021, 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on May 10, 2021, 07:54:21 pm
Trainers!.....Fucking trainers!!!!


Clobber and trabs, lad.




Thanks for the input 😂

We say trainers where i'm from
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,607
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #3 on: May 10, 2021, 08:41:57 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 10, 2021, 07:52:39 pm
Where's the best place these days to sell unwanted clobber and trainers??

Ebay used to be the place everyone would go to sell or buy but there are so many different apps and sites like Depop, Vinted and facebook marketplace

it's mostly Topman branded stuff but a lot is in good nick so i'd rather try get some cash than bunging it in recycling bins

Depop and Vinted are good to ensure you avoid fees but eBay is still the best in terms of reach and interest when it comes to clothes.

Shoes you can sell anywhere and Depop is fine.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #4 on: May 11, 2021, 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: LiamG on May 10, 2021, 07:52:39 pm
Where's the best place these days to sell unwanted clobber and trainers??

Ebay used to be the place everyone would go to sell or buy but there are so many different apps and sites like Depop, Vinted and facebook marketplace

it's mostly Topman branded stuff but a lot is in good nick so i'd rather try get some cash than bunging it in recycling bins

Ebay will give you the biggest platform , there is nothing out there that can really compete with the reach it has to be honest
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #5 on: May 11, 2021, 12:16:08 pm »
Can't imagine the market for second hand Topman clobber to be very big
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,607
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #6 on: May 11, 2021, 12:52:32 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on May 11, 2021, 12:16:08 pm
Can't imagine the market for second hand Topman clobber to be very big

Yep I didn't want to say that but selling even unworn high street mens clothing isn't a particular big market.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #7 on: May 11, 2021, 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on May 11, 2021, 12:16:08 pm
Can't imagine the market for second hand Topman clobber to be very big

There's plenty of Mancs out there
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,376
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #8 on: May 11, 2021, 05:56:21 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on May 11, 2021, 12:16:08 pm
Can't imagine the market for second hand Topman clobber to be very big

Even if i get £5 for something its better than nothing

only got a couple pair of jeans but they are like brand new
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • Boss Tha
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #9 on: May 12, 2021, 06:13:28 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on May 11, 2021, 09:40:55 am
the biggest platforms

So platform shoes and second hand Top Man clobber. Red Cafe maybe?

 :D
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #10 on: May 20, 2021, 05:20:37 pm »
Stick it on Facebook marketplace and hope for the best
Logged
★      ★      ★      ★       ★      ★
77     78     81     84     05     19


Twitter @stevenlfc26

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #11 on: May 21, 2021, 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 11, 2021, 05:56:21 pm
Even if i get £5 for something its better than nothing

only got a couple pair of jeans but they are like brand new

The problem with doing that, is the postage. Someone might be willing to buy a second hand pair of jeans for a fiver. But realistically, it's at least another fiver for P&P, and you can buy a brand new pair for not much more than a tenner in some places.

Then there's the fitting issues. What protection does the buyer have if the item doesn't fit? Are the Distance Selling rules the same as the are for retailers?

I would have thought that selling clothes online would be more hassle than it's worth.

Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,713
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:17:24 pm »
Quote from: stoz on May 21, 2021, 01:57:20 pm
The problem with doing that, is the postage. Someone might be willing to buy a second hand pair of jeans for a fiver. But realistically, it's at least another fiver for P&P, and you can buy a brand new pair for not much more than a tenner in some places.

Then there's the fitting issues. What protection does the buyer have if the item doesn't fit? Are the Distance Selling rules the same as the are for retailers?

I would have thought that selling clothes online would be more hassle than it's worth.

Vinted seems to be better for this sort of thing

Chucked a couple of old football shirts on there last week and they sold within about an hour, and the buyer paid for a Hermes delivery label. Literally just print it off and down to your local corner shop to send it.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Selling Clothes & Trainers Online
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:11:36 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:17:24 pm
Vinted seems to be better for this sort of thing

Chucked a couple of old football shirts on there last week and they sold within about an hour, and the buyer paid for a Hermes delivery label. Literally just print it off and down to your local corner shop to send it.

I sold a load of my old Paul Smith gear on there last month,all in near perfect condition and most over 20yr old.

People went mad for it because I put that they'd never see another person with it,got near £900 for 10 shirts,3 t-shirts and 4 pair of jeans.Nice little bonus for stuff I forgot I had,had stored loads at my mams when I went travelling,got loads more and another suitcase I've not looked in.

Wish it still fitted to be honest,Mrs laughed her tits off when I tried it on  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 