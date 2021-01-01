« previous next »
Eastham Village

Son of Spion＊

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #40
I spotted a few old pictures of Eastham Ferry on these links - 

http://oldwirral.net/eastham_ferry.html

http://www.wirralhistory.uk/easthamferry.html

Jobs Ferry, which is just a short walk away from The Tap pub. Said to have been sited there since the 15th century. https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/645963

I walked down those steps last time I was over there as the tide was out.

Mimosa Tea Garden's Facebook if anyone is interested in checking them out before maybe drooping in for a coffee -  https://www.facebook.com/mimosateagarden/
