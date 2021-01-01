Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Eastham Village
Author
Topic: Eastham Village (Read 782 times)
Son of Spion＊
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,802
D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Eastham Village
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:53:31 am »
I spotted a few old pictures of Eastham Ferry on these links -
http://oldwirral.net/eastham_ferry.html
http://www.wirralhistory.uk/easthamferry.html
Jobs Ferry, which is just a short walk away from The Tap pub. Said to have been sited there since the 15th century.
https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/645963
I walked down those steps last time I was over there as the tide was out.
Mimosa Tea Garden's Facebook if anyone is interested in checking them out before maybe drooping in for a coffee -
https://www.facebook.com/mimosateagarden/
YMB
