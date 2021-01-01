« previous next »
Author Topic: Eastham Village

Son of Spion＊

Eastham Village
Today at 01:35:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:23:49 am
It's fascinating in a bored kinda way to find out about them. 

We've been using the marine traffic app which tells you everything about each ship.  It's name, where it's from, where it's going and what it's carrying.

There's an LPG one that's been here a while now.  It's a beautiful bright red colour and the app says it's going into Eastham?  Is that Warrington/Runcorn area?
That app sounds interesting, especially as you can actually see the traffic coming and going from where you are.

I might know that red ship you mentioned. When I say "know" I mean see it. We often see a red ship tied up on the wall of the Mersey over there. It's not there today though.

Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:55:18 am
When we used to go through the Suez Canal, all the ships would be on the anchor waiting for the northbound convoy to come through before we could all go through on the southbound convoy (or vice versa). The pilot would go around from ship to ship checking who was giving the best deal (no one wanted to be at the back of the convoy, time is money). so a quick assessment of who was offering the most ciggies, whiskey and of course it had to be kippers for breakfast, believe it or not!
Alcohol, cigarettes and kippers. All universal currency. 😁
Just Elmo?

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
That app sounds interesting, especially as you can actually see the traffic coming and going from where you are.

I use the Marine Traffic website all the time for work to keep track of where our rigs are. It's really useful - easier than using our internal work systems.
reddebs

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
That app sounds interesting, especially as you can actually see the traffic coming and going from where you are.

I might know that red ship you mentioned. When I say "know" I mean see it. We often see a red ship tied up on the wall of the Mersey over there. It's not there today though.

Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.

Sounds lovely how you describe it, just our type of place too.

The red ship is unmistakable due to how bright it is and she's still out here now.  Been near enough a week since she arrived but the locals were saying it's not unusual for them to hang around when the weather's bad.  We've not had many really high tides either so maybe that's another reason the other 3 ships are also still here.

The app shows every commercial ship across the globe that's at sea or passing through the Suez and Panama canals.  When there's bugger all else to do it passes the time.
John C

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.
I know it all extremely well. My 99 year old Aunty lived in Eastham until she died last Monday. She loved getting taken down to the Ferry pub. Her best mate ran that cafe in the 70's / 80's.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:30:07 pm
I seem to remember that there was a little sort of wilderness area in Eastham. It was like a small valley that just mysteriously appeared just after going through the gate - like the land that time forgot, magical little place. Could have been by Plymyard lane, then again with my memory, who knows.
Franny

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm
https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/vesselfinder-lite/id918080862

This is quite good also, use it to track my son when he goes on sea trials
12C

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:30:07 pm
I seem to remember that there was a little sort of wilderness area in Eastham. It was like a small valley that just mysteriously appeared just after going through the gate - like the land that time forgot, magical little place. Could have been by Plymyard lane, then again with my memory, who knows.

Dibbinsdale?
rob1966

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:56:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:27 pm

Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.



Been the Tap a few times when I was riding bikes regularly.
Statto Red

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm
I've been to & through Eastham loads of times, but only been to Eastham Ferry once, i suppose as it's out of the way & being reliant on public transport, but the daft thing is my local bus route 38/38A goes to Eastham Ferry, but Eastham Ferry has no Sunday service
rob1966

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:35:09 pm
Mention of the ships and Gladstone Dock reminded me of a days work I did a few years ago. A few of us drivers were hired out for the day to Peel Ports, they had this massive cargo ship in Gladstone Dock, carrying steel from China. There was 65,000 tonnes of these 13m long steel plates that needed unloading from the ship and then moving to the other side of the port, into an area that used to be a part of the dock road. They had something like 5 days to unload the ship and get it out of the dock and it was mad panic. I moved about 300 tonnes of steel that day.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:53:14 pm
jackh

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #12 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.

Are the Eastham Ferry Hotel and the pub that you mention one & the same?  Can see on the map/street view that The Tap is in pretty much exactly the same place.  Looks like a decent spot for a drive over, a drink and a walk.

Used to live in Cressington and always wondered what that big building across the river was (no idea why I didn't look it up earlier, as I usually pursue little curiosities such as that!).
jack witham

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:52:27 pm
The Tap as mentioned is more of a bikers pub but quite quaint.

Not a big fan of the Eastham hotel but serves a purpose if you want a drink.

The best pub in my opinion is the Hooton Arms which is on the way through the village.

Nice little old fashioned boozer worth a visit if in the area.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #14 on: Today at 04:53:41 pm
I'm pretty sure there is a nice grassy, woody bit, right on the river with fine views of our beloved homeland.

Just noticed it has been mentioned above.
Red Berry

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:42 pm
Been the Tap a few times when I was riding bikes regularly.

Went there a few times in the mid-90s.  It was really nice.  Remember a biker doing a wheelie in front of everyone as he was heading off home - he came off and fucked his bike up a bit. ;D

Not been there for a couple of years.  Like I said, my best mate lives nearby but I don't get to her neck of the woods often.  Last time I did we wandered up there, but didn't go in.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #16 on: Today at 06:36:13 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:21:01 pm
I know it all extremely well. My 99 year old Aunty lived in Eastham until she died last Monday. She loved getting taken down to the Ferry pub. Her best mate ran that cafe in the 70's / 80's.
I'm so sorry to hear about your Aunty. RIP.

Did you move these posts here and make this thread? Either that or I'm going senile and did it myself without my own knowledge. :rollseyes :)
rob1966

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #17 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:26:46 pm
Went there a few times in the mid-90s.  It was really nice.  Remember a biker doing a wheelie in front of everyone as he was heading off home - he came off and fucked his bike up a bit. ;D

Not been there for a couple of years.  Like I said, my best mate lives nearby but I don't get to her neck of the woods often.  Last time I did we wandered up there, but didn't go in.

I bet there was a load of piss taking too ;D
Red Berry

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #18 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:38:16 pm
I bet there was a load of piss taking too ;D

Much was made of it ;D but to be fair a number of them helped work on his bike to try and get it up and running again - although he was still there with it a couple of hours later when we left!

I hear the viewing platform opposite The Tap collapsed into the Mersey a number of years ago and was replaced by a much smaller, concrete one?
rob1966

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #19 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:41:31 pm
Much was made of it ;D but to be fair a number of them helped work on his bike to try and get it up and running again - although he was still there with it a couple of hours later when we left!

I hear the viewing platform opposite The Tap collapsed into the Mersey a number of years ago and was replaced by a much smaller, concrete one?

Yeah, that is bikers for you, take the piss when you make a tit of yourself, then pile in and try help you fix it.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Eastham Village
Reply #20 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:04:50 pm
Are the Eastham Ferry Hotel and the pub that you mention one & the same?  Can see on the map/street view that The Tap is in pretty much exactly the same place.  Looks like a decent spot for a drive over, a drink and a walk.

Used to live in Cressington and always wondered what that big building across the river was (no idea why I didn't look it up earlier, as I usually pursue little curiosities such as that!).
The Eastham Ferry Hotel and The Tap are about 100 yards or so apart. We've been to both, but prefer The Tap. Before covid hit they had pigs in a sty at the back of The Tap and we'd take carrots and apples for them to eat. We went back over a couple of months ago but they'd gone. I assume relocated due the pandemic and the pub being closed.

Funny enough, we can see the Eastham Ferry Hotel from here, but I never knew what it was until we went over there the first time.

It's a good location to see ships too, if there at high tide when they can open the ship canal. The ships go right past in front of the pub.
