Mention of the ships and Gladstone Dock reminded me of a days work I did a few years ago. A few of us drivers were hired out for the day to Peel Ports, they had this massive cargo ship in Gladstone Dock, carrying steel from China. There was 65,000 tonnes of these 13m long steel plates that needed unloading from the ship and then moving to the other side of the port, into an area that used to be a part of the dock road. They had something like 5 days to unload the ship and get it out of the dock and it was mad panic. I moved about 300 tonnes of steel that day.