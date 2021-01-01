« previous next »
Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Daniel Carvajal - Leverkusen to Real Madrid - £5.85

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Pablo Zabaleta



08/09    Aug 31, 2008    RCD Espanyol Barcelona    Spain    Espanyol    Manchester City    England    Man City     -     £7.83m    
05/06    Aug 20, 2005    Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro    Argentina    San Lorenzo    RCD Espanyol Barcelona    Spain    Espanyol    -    £3.15m
Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Raphael Varane - Lens to Real Madrid - £9.0m


and

Lucas Leiva - Gremio to Liverpool - £6.0m
Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Fernando Hierro


89/90    Jul 10, 1989    Real Valladolid CF    Spain    Real Valladolid    Real Madrid    Spain    Real Madrid    -    £730Th.
Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Frank de Boer - Barcelona <-- Ajax [6.75 million]

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Vidic - Spartak to Utd (£9.45m)

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Maxi Rodriguez - Espanyol to Atletico Madrid (£4.5m)

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Gianfranco Zola (Parma---> Chelsea £5.58m)

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Kily González

Real Zaragoza to Valencia £2.25 million

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Miguel Ángel Nadal

RCD Mallorca to Barcelona £1.13 million

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Claudio Pizarro - Werder Bremen to Bayern Munich  - £8.79m

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Alvaro Recoba (Nacional to Inter £3.24m)

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Willy Sagnol - Monaco to Bayern Munich - £6.93m

Re: Keep it Cheap Draft - Selection thread
Djorkaeff - PSG to Inter (£5.40m)

