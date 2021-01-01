Please
Topic:
When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
Poll
So When Did Sarge actually stop posting Polls
He hasn't
0 (0%)
He Never Did
0 (0%)
2 Years Ago
0 (0%)
Before Bobby's Teeth
1 (50%)
Who The Fuck Is Sarge
1 (50%)
Total Members Voted:
2
Topic: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls (Read 35 times)
Pheeny
Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,661
"Go and wake your kids up!"
Super Title: The King of Belgium
When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:55 pm »
Logged
Sarge
Fucker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,433
Ahh Ha!!
Re: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:32:59 pm »
Bobby's teeth i'd say, he did love a good poll didn't he.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,283
Re: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:33:12 pm »
Hahaha
Logged
