Poll

So When Did Sarge actually stop posting Polls

He hasn't
0 (0%)
He Never Did
0 (0%)
2 Years Ago
0 (0%)
Before Bobby's Teeth
1 (50%)
Who The Fuck Is Sarge
1 (50%)

Total Members Voted: 2

Author Topic: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls  (Read 34 times)

Offline Pheeny

  Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 4,661
  "Go and wake your kids up!"
  Super Title: The King of Belgium
When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
« on: Today at 10:31:55 pm »
 :wave


Online Sarge

  Fucker
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 65,432
  Ahh Ha!!
Re: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:32:59 pm »
Bobby's teeth i'd say, he did love a good poll didn't he.

If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 13,283
Re: When did Sarge Stop Posting Polls
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
Hahaha

