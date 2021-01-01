« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
I recorded the game and watched back a couple of hours late. After what happened in the Leeds and Newcastle games, I was so scared at about 70 minutes I decided to see the result first. Thank God it proved to be a good move as it spares me a few heart stopping moments and we won! Should I continue to watch, the result may be different! Ha Ha!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:29:29 am
Sons..

So yesterday before the match..


I'm expecting 1-1 or 1-2, but I'm hoping to be proved wrong and looking really stupid afterwards.  :rollseyes


Well....... 8)    ;D
I came in to quote myself from that post but the thread's locked.

Not home so didn't see the highlights or anything, but I'm more than happy to come out looking a clown.  :jester

Chuffed to be proven wrong. Get in!!! Well done Reds. 😁
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Jota looked really dangerous when he got the ball but its safe to say he is not connecting that well with the other two as a partnership/trio fully yet.

I thought overall the keeper, fullbacks and attack looked sharp but the spine of the pitch was pretty poor. The midfield seemed, dare I say it, tired and old and not only lacked energy but also control.

It was harder work against a poor and depleted Saints but we needed a win. Need to win the next four.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:37:29 am
Kabak played 15 games for us and Turkey in just over 2 months. That is farcical.
It's a game about every 5 days that's really not that bad for this season. I imagine there's plenty who've had worse schedules
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:37:29 am
Kabak played 15 games for us and Turkey in just over 2 months. That is farcical.

Is that any more Trent was playing at 20/21 in previous seasons?

Phillip's had played 14 games for us all season but still picked up a muscle injury himself in training recently and out for a couple of weeks.



Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Unbeaten in 6 plus a home win and clean sheet. Top 4 still a possibility, Salah still gunning for the golden boot, and the momentum will be good for next season regardless of where we finish in the table.

It's not really about the performances now - it's about grinding out results and getting as many points as we can. The performances will return next season when we have a fully fit squad, a full stadium and have had a proper rest.

As for the injuries - when taken in context they're not as surprising as people think. Aside from the obvious major ones, the others are either the players made of glass (Keita, Ox, Matip, and to a lesser extent Shaqiri), or young/new players adapting to a new team/league/system and a tougher training regime (Philiips, Kabak, Davies). The likes of Robertson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, and even Trent/Fabinho very rarely get injured, which suggests this season is much more about freak injuries (Virgil, Gomez, Jota, etc.) than it is about anything systemic. We'd also just had 3 relentless seasons of intense (and elite) performances.

I think next season we'll see a mentally and physically stronger squad, boosted by the return of full stadiums, key players returning, plus some new arrivals. Just 4 more games and we can put this season behind us, and in years to come it will be remembered as 'that one during the pandemic with no fans where a truck ran over our squad'.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:15:25 am
You may jest but funnily enough Arsenal have been virtually injury free compared to their reign under Morgan.
How's that injury free squad working out for them?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Yup wherever we finish it's about a bit of momentum. Ending the season unbeaten in 10 games and 3 home wins from 4 would be a start to work from after the summer. Crumbs of comfort only but important I think
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
It's really easy to type that in to a keyboard without knowing anything about the reasons or rational. Without consideration to the compensation of players injuries and the adverse effect on their covering players, irrespective of whether we harbour a few crocks in the squad.

I'm certain your point about training would be baulked at by Klopp and his backroom staff.

Please forgive me for throwing in another piece of entirely anecdotal information & opinion. My team of 20 or so desk based workers have suffered a huge number of muscle strains, aches and pains this year. These are generally fit, youngish outdoorsy people. Weve put it down to sedentary lifestyles during lockdown plus the tension weve all carried in our bodies. By chance, Im in the same running club as the team doctor for a major rugby club. Hes recently been telling us about the training regimes they gave to their players to use whilst at home. It aims to keep their bodies as mobile as they would be in any normal year, outside of formal training. Our bodies are used to hundreds of diverse, minor activities per day, even if thats just carrying the shopping around, mowing the lawn, fixing your bike or a few lengths in the local pool. For sports players stuck in apartments it was a real issue during lockdown #1. Im a keen runner, poor swimmer, occasional weights enthusiasts and reluctant cyclist. All I was able to do this year was the running. How many injuries had I had in the previous 6 years? None. How many injuries have I had this year? Two.

Good win yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:30:03 am
Please forgive me for throwing in another piece of entirely anecdotal information & opinion. My team of 20 or so desk based workers have suffered a huge number of muscle strains, aches and pains this year. These are generally fit, youngish outdoorsy people. Weve put it down to sedentary lifestyles during lockdown plus the tension weve all carried in our bodies. By chance, Im in the same running club as the team doctor for a major rugby club. Hes recently been telling us about the training regimes they gave to their players to use whilst at home. It aims to keep their bodies as mobile as they would be in any normal year, outside of formal training. Our bodies are used to hundreds of diverse, minor activities per day, even if thats just carrying the shopping around, mowing the lawn, fixing your bike or a few lengths in the local pool. For sports players stuck in apartments it was a real issue during lockdown #1. Im a keen runner, poor swimmer, occasional weights enthusiasts and reluctant cyclist. All I was able to do this year was the running. How many injuries had I had in the previous 6 years? None. How many injuries have I had this year? Two.

Good win yesterday.

It's an abnormal season of course, but we're picking up far more injuries than most through the season, particularly in training. Kabak managing 3 months without an injury is a miracle in itself this season with us and centre backs.

Even Ben Davies is picking up injuries without even playing a minute.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Was it 16/17 we ground out a lot of rise wins late in to get top 4? Stoke, West Brom and Watford away stand out. We had a more solid base to work from them I guess but hopefully we can repeat the trick.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Not particularly fluent and a long way from our best - but we won. That's all that matters at this stage of a cursed season. Top four is still a possibility, but if it doesn't happen. so be it, we're obviously not good enough over the season.

Whatever happens, support your team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
The oddness of chasing top 4 rather than top of the league is that, by definition, were up against inconsistent sides who dont win every game. Thats why its still a possibility.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:19:16 am
Was it 16/17 we ground out a lot of rise wins late in to get top 4? Stoke, West Brom and Watford away stand out. We had a more solid base to work from them I guess but hopefully we can repeat the trick.

In the last 5 games we lost at home to Palace and drew at home Southampton with Milner missing a pen which we thought had cost us. We won the other 3 though and snuck in.

We did get 76 points though that year and Arsenal missed out with 75. A late 60's point total could squeak it this year - like last season - due to the annual Rodgers bottle job which allowed United in with 66 last season.
