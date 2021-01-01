Unbeaten in 6 plus a home win and clean sheet. Top 4 still a possibility, Salah still gunning for the golden boot, and the momentum will be good for next season regardless of where we finish in the table.



It's not really about the performances now - it's about grinding out results and getting as many points as we can. The performances will return next season when we have a fully fit squad, a full stadium and have had a proper rest.



As for the injuries - when taken in context they're not as surprising as people think. Aside from the obvious major ones, the others are either the players made of glass (Keita, Ox, Matip, and to a lesser extent Shaqiri), or young/new players adapting to a new team/league/system and a tougher training regime (Philiips, Kabak, Davies). The likes of Robertson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, and even Trent/Fabinho very rarely get injured, which suggests this season is much more about freak injuries (Virgil, Gomez, Jota, etc.) than it is about anything systemic. We'd also just had 3 relentless seasons of intense (and elite) performances.



I think next season we'll see a mentally and physically stronger squad, boosted by the return of full stadiums, key players returning, plus some new arrivals. Just 4 more games and we can put this season behind us, and in years to come it will be remembered as 'that one during the pandemic with no fans where a truck ran over our squad'.