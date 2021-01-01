« previous next »
worthers

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
The performance wasn't great, but grinding out four more results like that will do nicely.

Delighted for Thiago and it's great to see Mane scoring and looking a bit sharper. Phillips did well again, Alisson was brilliant.

Ditto
darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
Our games against United will determine a lot this week. We could be 3 points behind with a game in hand if they both go our way. On the other hand we could go 8 or 9 behind with 3 to play.

if united win tomorrow and then rest v Leicester and lose , there may not be even a game on Wednesday. they will still have  chance of winning the league even if its slim.

whats Kabak's injury?  i hope its minor he was just being kept back for united on Thursday.
John C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
Something not right with the training this season, when you throw all the injuries into the mix. A few more injuries picked up in training this week, despite no game.

It's the reality of an abnormal season, but it doesn't bode well for 3 away games in 6 days.
It's really easy to type that in to a keyboard without knowing anything about the reasons or rational. Without consideration to the compensation of players injuries and the adverse effect on their covering players, irrespective of whether we harbour a few crocks in the squad.

I'm certain your point about training would be baulked at by Klopp and his backroom staff.
smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
they will still have  chance of winning the league

No they won't, don't be silly.
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
It's really easy to type that in to a keyboard without knowing anything about the reasons or rational. Without consideration to the compensation of players injuries and the adverse effect on their covering players, irrespective of whether we harbour a few crocks in the squad.

I'm certain your point about training would be baulked at by Klopp and his backroom staff.

I can appreciate huge mitigation, but 3 more injuries this week in training with no game, including 2 who would have started. The centre half situation is beyond ridiculous. Arguably our 7th and 8th choice options starting today (at least a couple of months back).
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
It's really easy to type that in to a keyboard without knowing anything about the reasons or rational. Without consideration to the compensation of players injuries and the adverse effect on their covering players, irrespective of whether we harbour a few crocks in the squad.

I'm certain your point about training would be baulked at by Klopp and his backroom staff.
For me, weve been stuck since the restart. Weve not had the fitness base we normally have to drive the players as we would like.

We should have more of that next season I guess
W

fucking appalled

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
Chris Morgan should have been sacked the moment he launched into the tackle on Van Dijk, let alone his assault on Thiago and THEN injuring Gomez and Jota. How does a physio even get on the pitch is what Id be asking
Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
i think tactically against united we should arrange our formation and game plan to smash as many hard balls as possible straight into ole on the bench while shouting "wind your neck in, the suits are people too". 

We may or may not win the game with that but it would be fun as hell to watch, esp the sixth or seventh time we tagged him. Better than the 0-0 last time out.
Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
For me, weve been stuck since the restart. Weve not had the fitness base we normally have to drive the players as we would like.

We should have more of that next season I guess

I do agree but feel that Covid and the efforts of the previous three seasons have gotten into many legs in our squad.
Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
I can appreciate huge mitigation, but 3 more injuries this week in training with no game, including 2 who would have started. The centre half situation is beyond ridiculous. Arguably our 7th and 8th choice options starting today (at least a couple of months back).

It is what happens in a hugely compressed season. Kabak has only just turned 21 there is no way on gods earth that you would expect someone of his age to play the number of games he has played since he came in to the side.
John C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
I've had more stress-free Saturday nights it has to be said.. ...but thank fuck for Thiagho's settler...and thank fuck they had Che Zach Everton Fred Adams playing up front...
;D 
Yep and Yep. No need to be putting us on the telly on a Saturday night.
darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
No they won't, don't be silly.

you missed my point.

mathematically they still have a chance if they win tomorrow therefore could not field a weakened team v Leicester without a backlash. they would be effectively throwing in the towel.
Phineus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm
I mentioned in the pre game thread but basically the 2 emergency CBs we signed to cover our 3 injured CBs are now injured.

Its bizarre, lightning in a bottle stuff. I would be interested to know if our training programmes have changed to account for the heavy schedule and deceased rest time.

I dont think there is some underlying conspiracy but similarly I dont think it can all be swept under it rug as just bad luck.
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm
It is what happens in a hugely compressed season. Kabak has only just turned 21 there is no way on gods earth that you would expect someone of his age to play the number of games he has played since he came in to the side.

Yes, but at the same time we dropped the domestic cups again and reached the quarters of the CL. It's a 50 game season for us. Chelsea and City both around 60 games, going the distance in all comps and I know obviously with stronger, much better resourced squads. Leicester have played more games than us.

I've never known anyone pick up so many injuries in training than we have this season though.

Kabak has played 13 games for us in 3 full months. It's not that excessive and 21 isn't that young (Gomez was 22 last season).
tbonejones

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
Christ, seven pages, can tell we won, etc.



 :wave




Up the Reds
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:41:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm
It is what happens in a hugely compressed season. Kabak has only just turned 21 there is no way on gods earth that you would expect someone of his age to play the number of games he has played since he came in to the side.

Harvey Elliot has played 43 games.

Fact is you cannot prevent players from picking up niggling injuries,we've just been unlucky but if people want to think that the staff and Jürgen have simply forgotten how to look after and train players,they're wronger than a proper wrong'un.
blert596

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm
We won.

Apparently no thanks to those fucking training us
Golyo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
Just on the lack of pages after a win... I know its normally like that anyway! But... I've got a good number of mates who along with this season being quite shite for us, have completely given up after the ESL stuff. Its been an emotional time supporting us over the Klopp years, big highs and big lows, you can't blame some for emotional burnout. Hopefully they come back for next season after a summer of reflection.
I don't know. Maybe football as we know it needs a reality check. Probably I needed one as well.
smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
you missed my point.

mathematically they still have a chance if they win tomorrow therefore could not field a weakened team v Leicester without a backlash. they would be effectively throwing in the towel.

I didnt miss your point at all. Youre just wrong. No one at United believes they have a chance of winning the league now.

For that to be possible, youd have to believe City wont win at least one of their last three games. Is that something youd bet on?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm by smutchin »
Bergersleftpeg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Still room for improvement in both boxes but the build-up play looked better. Was some nice, quick passing and one-touch stuff today.

Love how direct Jota is, but his finishing looked a little off today.

Mane looked as dangerous as he has for a while.
mickeydocs

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm
Won a game at Anfield.



:)



And...


... Five pages. Five. Fucking. Pages.

We really love winning. 1-1 draw and we'd be at 25 pages, a loss and possibly 30 pages plus.
Can't wait to hit the reset button and allow the best coach in the premier league to truly fix our problems.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #261 on: Today at 12:05:27 am
I love Thiago. He eased my ejaculation.
DangerScouse

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #262 on: Today at 12:05:31 am
3 points. That'll do. Onto the scum.
