It is what happens in a hugely compressed season. Kabak has only just turned 21 there is no way on gods earth that you would expect someone of his age to play the number of games he has played since he came in to the side.



Yes, but at the same time we dropped the domestic cups again and reached the quarters of the CL. It's a 50 game season for us. Chelsea and City both around 60 games, going the distance in all comps and I know obviously with stronger, much better resourced squads. Leicester have played more games than us.I've never known anyone pick up so many injuries in training than we have this season though.Kabak has played 13 games for us in 3 full months. It's not that excessive and 21 isn't that young (Gomez was 22 last season).