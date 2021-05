Our view over to Liverpool very often has a few big boats anchored in the bay and during the bad weather we've been asking the locals about them and why they stay for a few days.



The bay is just off the regular shipping lanes and they use it while waiting to be escorted into the Mersey either to the docks there or further up at Ellesmere Port.



Apparently we'll be able to see the cruise ships coming in and out once they start up again.



River Mersey pilots board ships 16 miles out to sea in order to pilot them up the river. I know at one time pilots used to go from Amlwych on Anglesey to board then pilot onto Liverpool.When we stayed at the Trecastelle in Bull Bay we could see large ships anchored off the Island from our window.Reading about how treacherous the Mersey is it's easy to see why pilots are necessary. For instance, the huge ACL ships that use Gladstone Dock have just two feet clearance between the bottom of the ship and the river bed at high tide. I imagine it would be incredibly easy to ground one of those.