Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.

9 kemlyn road

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
Rob refused to be beaten by this dreadful illness just like he refused to be beaten as a supremely talented RL player .
Fighting it head on with his great friend Kevin sinfield they raised so much awareness and money for the charity of MND until the end .
RIP Rob burrow ,what a man .
Crosby Nick

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Some fantastic tries in here. What a sidestep.

https://x.com/JiffyRugby/status/1797335872536269028
John C

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
rob1966

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
He was a fantastic player, glad to have seen him play live.
Yorkykopite

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
What a fella. RIP Rob.
KC7

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Awful news that. RIP Rob.

Great man and a lovely family too. On the documentaries on him the whole RL community come across really well also. Very humble people and tight knit.

That try he scored in the 2011 Superleague final I think it was, that's as good as anything in sport. The step is outrageous. O'Driscoll did similar for the Lions against Australia. It's very fitting they have renamed that MOTM award after him.

To achieve what he did given the size of him in such a physical sport is extraordinary.
TipTopKop

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Horrific disease, RIP.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Rob Burrow, Rugby league Giant, Husband and father of three.
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:24:14 am
Legend in every sense of the word.
