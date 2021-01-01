Awful news that. RIP Rob.



Great man and a lovely family too. On the documentaries on him the whole RL community come across really well also. Very humble people and tight knit.



That try he scored in the 2011 Superleague final I think it was, that's as good as anything in sport. The step is outrageous. O'Driscoll did similar for the Lions against Australia. It's very fitting they have renamed that MOTM award after him.



To achieve what he did given the size of him in such a physical sport is extraordinary.