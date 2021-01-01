Come on Redmen!!

I usually enjoy watching us play Southampton as they play decent football, have some tidy players and we usually win. I did not enjoy the away game this season! We gave away a poor early goal and never really bossed the game and fell to defeat.

It goes without saying that we need to find our finishing but Leicester losing with their tough finish to the season ahead means a win here makes thing interesting again.

I suspect we go 4231 with Nat Phillips being fit meaning Fabinho and Thiago match their midfield two and have more qualities. They are on a crest of a slump and missing key players in Ings, Taki , Bertrand and Romeu.

Set pieces are their obvious weapon and Phillips back should help with that.

3-1 win I reckon.

Thoughts?