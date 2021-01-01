Last time we were chasing goal difference against Palace it didn't go so well. First and foremost we've got to win the game(s).
Had no idea Jack Butland was at Palace. When the hell did that happen?
Where do Palace go next season? If they try for a more modern, progressive manager then it could always go wrong and get them into a relegation battle during that bedding in period.Hodgson will keep them up, but another season of incredibly dull football without strengthening the squad ... tricky one for them.
He joined in October 2020, from Stoke. He's only played 1 game this season for Palace, in the FA Cup in January. Not played in PL since May 2018 when Stoke were relegated back to the Championship.He was highly thought of & has had some England caps, but think he got some serious injuries. I remember we were linked with him a few times.
Wow, Benteke's really on form. Pleased for him but still, don't do that next week.
Well, he is out of contract in the summer, so he is playing for his last contract. I think that he could still be effective at some club like Burnley ...
Grealish's ability to win free kicks is unparalleled. Won about 20 more than any other player in the league and he's been out for 2 months.
