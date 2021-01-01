« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm
Last time we were chasing goal difference against Palace it didn't go so well. First and foremost we've got to win the game(s).

We won't be the one's chasing the goal difference, Leicester will be if it comes to it, because we will very, very likely be ahead by that point (again, if it comes to it). Last time Rodgers was chasing goal difference and all that...
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Had no idea Jack Butland was at Palace. When the hell did that happen?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Don't think I've seen a team less bothered about a game of football than this Palace one.

Villa could be 3 or 4-0 up, good finish by John McGinn.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Where do Palace go next season? If they try for a more modern, progressive manager then it could always go wrong and get them into a relegation battle during that bedding in period.

Hodgson will keep them up, but another season of incredibly dull football without strengthening the squad ... tricky one for them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:37:53 am
Had no idea Jack Butland was at Palace. When the hell did that happen?

He joined in October 2020, from Stoke.  He's only played 1 game this season for Palace, in the FA Cup in January.  Not played in PL since May 2018 when Stoke were relegated back to the Championship.

He was highly thought of & has had some England caps, but think he got some serious injuries.  I remember we were linked with him a few times.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Where do Palace go next season? If they try for a more modern, progressive manager then it could always go wrong and get them into a relegation battle during that bedding in period.

Hodgson will keep them up, but another season of incredibly dull football without strengthening the squad ... tricky one for them.


They should go for Dyche but will go for Lampard.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Wow, Benteke's really on form. Pleased for him but still, don't do that next week.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 12:21:41 pm
He joined in October 2020, from Stoke.  He's only played 1 game this season for Palace, in the FA Cup in January.  Not played in PL since May 2018 when Stoke were relegated back to the Championship.

He was highly thought of & has had some England caps, but think he got some serious injuries.  I remember we were linked with him a few times.

Yeah,seem to remember people pining after him for a few summers.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:07 pm
Wow, Benteke's really on form. Pleased for him but still, don't do that next week.

Well, he is out of contract in the summer, so he is playing for his last contract. I think that he could still be effective at some club like Burnley ...
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Butland's downhill trajectory started with that injury he got playing for England, kept him out a while and was never the same, broke his ankle I think in a collision, I remember it was nasty one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Benteke is an amazing player.  So much natural talent. So hard working too.


(folks, please, please for the love of god, do not say otherwise. Else, you know what's gonna happen ...)
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:43:26 pm
Well, he is out of contract in the summer, so he is playing for his last contract. I think that he could still be effective at some club like Burnley ...

Maybe, I don't think they'd buy him though. I don't think it's anything to do with a new contract though, he's just managing to score a few.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Grealish's ability to win free kicks is unparalleled. Won about 20 more than any other player in the league and he's been out for 2 months.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Palace looking the more likely to win now, great effort by Eze, unlucky to hit the bar.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Jack Grealish has changed the game here, for Crystal Palace.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Grealish's ability to win free kicks is unparalleled. Won about 20 more than any other player in the league and he's been out for 2 months.

Would love us to sign him just to see how many less he gets playing in a red shirt :lmao :lmao

Think Eze has shown some quality this season, will be interesting to see how he develops under Palace's next manager
