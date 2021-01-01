« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May

Jshooters

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:58:51 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:26:28 am
Chelsea finish 5th and win the CL  :-X

Wed still qualify if we finish 4th
Believer

swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 09:25:23 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:58:51 am
Wed still qualify if we finish 4th

Genuinely didn't realise the rule had changed. Only thought 4 teams could qualify from England and 4th would miss out.
Great stuff if not!
(Although LFC will rip it away from us again by not winning tonight ;D )
mrchimps

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 09:45:43 am
Knowing us and this season, we will beat UTD and lose to Palace last game.

J96

OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 03:24:19 pm
Quote from: mrchimps on Yesterday at 09:45:43 am
Knowing us and this season, we will beat UTD and lose to Palace last game.

With the 10,000 back in? We will chew up an on the beach Palace if we have a chance to make top 4 with a win.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 04:53:50 pm
Can't wait for the meltdown if Everton are above us by the end of the day.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
If Ancelotti can get these top 4 with the likes of Holgate, Sigurdsson et al it'll surely be his greatest ever achievement
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Richiela the biggest diver in the division.  Ridiculous
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 06:32:30 pm
Can't Richarlison and Mings go for a 50-50 on each other, thereby creating a supernova of shithousery so I don't have to see either of their faces every again?
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm
Ross Barkley is utter dogshit.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
So now that the season is over they start carding for dives again? 
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
That save :lmao
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
Commentator just said that DCL is such an honest striker he wouldn't go down if touched

Are these people on drugs?
zimmie'5555

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm
Christ this has been dreadful
bobadicious

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
Commentator just said that DCL is such an honest striker he wouldn't go down if touched

Are these people on drugs?

Theyre reading from a script, just like most msm news reporters these days.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:53:19 pm
Be a massive shame if this is a serious injury for Mings.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm
What i dont understand is how the refs cant see that Godfrey is working with the French.
oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm

Aston Villa 0-0 Everton; full-time.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm
Awful game.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 07:59:21 pm
Theyre a worse watch than Arsenal. Somehow.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm
Any highlights?
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm
Here:

Better than I expected then.  ;D
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
Better than I expected then.  ;D

:D
Guz-kop

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Neville cryarsing about maguire when we have 5 central defenders out with injury
a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Neville cryarsing about maguire when we have 5 central defenders out with injury

Incredible isn't it? I have a half a Manc fan of a friend and he said to me with a straight face last weekend "what has happened to Liverpool this season? What a drop off I mean it's mental isn't it?" ANd that's the narrative Sky have created.
jonkrux

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Yesterday at 08:20:58 pm
Pen. All day
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:06:21 pm
anyone watching Newcastle-City? Who is that City keeper?
He looks like he just left poker table to play as a keeper just because his mates asked for a favor.
smutchin

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:13:06 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:06:21 pm
anyone watching Newcastle-City? Who is that City keeper?
He looks like he just left poker table to play as a keeper just because his mates asked for a favor.

Incredibly, its Scott Carson. Id completely forgotten he existed.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:26:14 pm
 :lmao

1-0 Newcastle
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:27:21 pm
It'd be hilarious if City lose this, I wonder what Ole will think throwing the game against Leicester just so we can then stitch them up two days later
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:28:35 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:06:21 pm
anyone watching Newcastle-City? Who is that City keeper?
He looks like he just left poker table to play as a keeper just because his mates asked for a favor.

It is the Champions League winner Scott Carson ...
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:28:57 pm
He hey.

Fucking champions huh!
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:29:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:28:35 pm
It is the Champions League winner Scott Carson ...

He could have two Champions League medals soon   :o
wampa1

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:31:26 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:27:21 pm
It'd be hilarious if City lose this, I wonder what Ole will think throwing the game against Leicester just so we can then stitch them up two days later
*If* City lose, United would have had the chance to be one point behind going into the final day. What a plonker Ole is.
rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:31:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:29:59 pm
He could have two Champions League medals soon   :o

One will be a runners up medal though ;)

Bet he's gutted the final was moved from Istanbul, he could tell his team mates all about it.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:33:15 pm
Joe Linton is absolutely stealing a living
Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:33:44 pm
Ake really isn't very good.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
Today at 08:36:34 pm
The only thing Carson has had to do is pick the ball out of his net, nearly had to do it again there. Not even one save.  ;D
