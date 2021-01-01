Chelsea finish 5th and win the CL
Wed still qualify if we finish 4th
Knowing us and this season, we will beat UTD and lose to Palace last game.
Commentator just said that DCL is such an honest striker he wouldn't go down if touchedAre these people on drugs?
Any highlights?
Here:
Better than I expected then.
Neville cryarsing about maguire when we have 5 central defenders out with injury
anyone watching Newcastle-City? Who is that City keeper?He looks like he just left poker table to play as a keeper just because his mates asked for a favor.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
It is the Champions League winner Scott Carson ...
It'd be hilarious if City lose this, I wonder what Ole will think throwing the game against Leicester just so we can then stitch them up two days later
He could have two Champions League medals soon
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]