« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May  (Read 31854 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,890
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:39:23 pm
If Arsenal win here (lolz), we're guaranteed to finish top 4 if we win our last 4 games if I've worked it out correctly?

Don't do this to me.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,147
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:39:32 pm
Another 48 Hours of missing chance after chance.

Fucks sake Hazell.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:43:26 pm »
This game is insanely important to us, if Arsenal manage at least a point here, we still have matters in our own hands (which sounds insane, having 57 points after 34 games)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:43:38 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:41:32 pm
Don't do this to me.

Most impressive thing is that I didn't immediately jinx Arsenal into conceding.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:44:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:38 pm
Most impressive thing is that I didn't immediately jinx Arsenal into conceding.

Stop typing!
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,408
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm »
How can you guys do it to yourselves after what just happened when they played City  :'(
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,499
  • BoRac
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:45:58 pm
How can you guys do it to yourselves after what just happened when they played City  :'(

I expect nothing this time, so if Arsenal do get anything it'll be a bonus.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 08:52:50 pm »
No way they hold on. They are an absolute disaster in the box.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,698
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:30:21 pm
To think this Arsenal side was two wins from the CL. They are absolute shit.
Post some more please
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:55:23 pm »
Pattern of the game has Giroud winner written all over it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:55:43 pm »
Arsenal are absolutely dreadful, can barely get out of their own box. Relegated West Brom put up more of a fight ffs.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 08:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:55:43 pm
Arsenal are absolutely dreadful, can barely get out of their own box. Relegated West Brom put up more of a fight ffs.

For a team that loves to sit back they don't have make a lot of defensive mistakes
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:57:57 pm
For a team that loves to sit back they don't have make a lot of defensive mistakes

100% they will concede tonight from faffing about at the back.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 08:59:30 pm »
Chelsea play dull football at times.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm »
On a second thought, Odegaard looks like love child of Nick Nolte, Bendtner and Gordon Ramsey.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:53:24 pm
Post some more please

I am trying.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
Arsenal's ball retention is shocking
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:02:35 pm »
Chelsea's banners are so imaginative. "Cyprus Blue."  :o

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:02:35 pm
Chelsea's banners are so imaginative. "Cyprus Blue."  :o



Are they getting their inspiration from Pro Evo?
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
  • Cool as
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:02:35 pm
Chelsea's banners are so imaginative. "Cyprus Blue."  :o



Drogba Legend is my favourite. Pwopa iconic.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:03:55 pm
Are they getting their inspiration from Pro Evo?

God knows, the one I remember is them copying the Torres banner, they have no shame.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 09:06:52 pm »
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,996
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:08:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:00:40 pm
On a second thought, Odegaard looks like love child of Nick Nolte, Bendtner and Gordon Ramsey.

Another Fucking 48 Hours of missing chance after chance.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 09:09:01 pm »
Just one of em tings innit Ash
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 09:09:20 pm »
You know how they're praising Andre Marriner for allowing play to continue after the back pass?

At no point does he signal advantage. I genuinely don't think he realised. I'm also going to guess that VAR doesn't review back passes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:01 pm
Just one of em tings innit Ash

Any chance your guys could get up the pitch a bit?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,531
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:02:35 pm
Chelsea's banners are so imaginative. "Cyprus Blue."  :o


it sounds like a code for a type of weed
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,931
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm »
It's going to be extremely disheartening when we miss out on 4th by a point because of a 94th minute goal by Joe fucking Willock.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,914
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:20 pm
You know how they're praising Andre Marriner for allowing play to continue after the back pass?

At no point does he signal advantage. I genuinely don't think he realised. I'm also going to guess that VAR doesn't review back passes.

I was thinking it should be a red card for the keeper surely? Hes committed a foul to stop a certain goal.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 09:11:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:10:07 pm
Any chance your guys could get up the pitch a bit?

We got this. Never in doubt
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:10:35 pm
it sounds like a code for a type of weed

You'd need to be taking weed to enjoy that performance so far.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 09:11:52 pm »
Gilmore always seems to be waving his arms around, "Give me the ball, give me the ball", making a big song and dance about it, and then when he gets it, almost without a second thought just plays it straight back to the player who passed it to him.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:10:49 pm
I was thinking it should be a red card for the keeper surely? Hes committed a foul to stop a certain goal.

Don't think you get carded at all for a back pass, regardless of the circumstances, which really doesn't seem fair in instances like that. As you say, it denied a certain goal, and indirect free-kicks are very rarely scored from.

I've always been a believer of a "penalty goal" rule for things like that, and players deliberately handling on the line ala Phil Neville and Luis Suarez.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:26 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,789
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:11:13 pm
We got this. Never in doubt

On your head, be it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:10:49 pm
I was thinking it should be a red card for the keeper surely? Hes committed a foul to stop a certain goal.
Would e been an indirect free kick and no card apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 