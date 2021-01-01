If Arsenal win here (lolz), we're guaranteed to finish top 4 if we win our last 4 games if I've worked it out correctly?
Another 48 Hours of missing chance after chance.Fucks sake Hazell.
Don't do this to me.
Most impressive thing is that I didn't immediately jinx Arsenal into conceding.
How can you guys do it to yourselves after what just happened when they played City
To think this Arsenal side was two wins from the CL. They are absolute shit.
Arsenal are absolutely dreadful, can barely get out of their own box. Relegated West Brom put up more of a fight ffs.
For a team that loves to sit back they don't have make a lot of defensive mistakes
Post some more please
Chelsea's banners are so imaginative. "Cyprus Blue."
Are they getting their inspiration from Pro Evo?
I am trying.
On a second thought, Odegaard looks like love child of Nick Nolte, Bendtner and Gordon Ramsey.
people like big dick nick.
Just one of em tings innit Ash
You know how they're praising Andre Marriner for allowing play to continue after the back pass? At no point does he signal advantage. I genuinely don't think he realised. I'm also going to guess that VAR doesn't review back passes.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Any chance your guys could get up the pitch a bit?
it sounds like a code for a type of weed
I was thinking it should be a red card for the keeper surely? Hes committed a foul to stop a certain goal.
We got this. Never in doubt
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]