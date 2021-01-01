Did people expect him to field a full strength side?
That team is specifically picked to fuck up our chances of getting 4th if possible. Leicester in it next season won't be a threat if it came to a head to head. Added benefit of starving Liverpool of a bit of cash.
No and it makes complete sense why he doesn't. We need to do our job, you know, if we are good enough. However judging from our posts we are shit scared of playing their first team.
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester. As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once.
people like big dick nick.
Softballing of Ole by BT pundits, there is a surpise
It won't matter. We will still beat them on Thursday, and finish in the top 4. Leicester are not winning 7 points in their last 3 games ...
Why not just worry about what we have to do. Most on here are shitting it that we have to play Man Utd's first team, shock horror.
No, but maybe some players we had heard of.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
