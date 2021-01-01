« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May  (Read 22225 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #920 on: Today at 05:39:41 pm »
If those players Ole has put out there - who won't give a shit about rivalries and such - manage to get a result than the fume from the United fans will be something to behold.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #921 on: Today at 05:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:37:20 pm
Did people expect him to field a full strength side?

No and it makes complete sense why he doesn't. We need to do our job, you know, if we are good enough.

However judging from our posts we are shit scared of playing their first team.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #922 on: Today at 05:41:38 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 05:04:41 pm
That team is specifically picked to fuck up our chances of getting 4th if possible. Leicester in it next season won't be a threat if it came to a head to head. Added benefit of starving Liverpool of a bit of cash.

It won't matter. We will still beat them on Thursday, and finish in the top 4. Leicester are not winning 7 points in their last 3 games ...
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #923 on: Today at 05:42:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:40:03 pm
No and it makes complete sense why he doesn't. We need to do our job, you know, if we are good enough.

However judging from our posts we are shit scared of playing their first team.

More that Leicester get a free pass to move 9 points ahead of us. Doesn't matter a great deal how we do at OT on Thursday if Leicester have a gap like that to be honest.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #924 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:40:03 pm
No and it makes complete sense why he doesn't. We need to do our job, you know, if we are good enough.

However judging from our posts we are shit scared of playing their first team.

Exactly. Fuck them.
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #925 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm »
Ever the optimist here. Hopefully these Young'uns and assorted Nobodies will have something to prove and smash Leicester to bits.  ;)
Online Dazzer23

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #926 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:37:20 pm
Did people expect him to field a full strength side?

No, but maybe some players we had heard of.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #927 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 05:35:57 pm
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester.

As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once. :wave

If your aunt had balls shed probably be the one fucking you rather than the other way round.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #928 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:35:54 pm
Softballing of Ole by BT pundits, there is a surpise
Yep, first question goes right to Rio to set the tone no i dont blame the manager at all, he had no choice. Ffs
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #929 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:41:38 pm
It won't matter. We will still beat them on Thursday, and finish in the top 4. Leicester are not winning 7 points in their last 3 games ...

They have a three-point head start tonight. Then they only need 3 more points from the last two to finish above us.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #930 on: Today at 05:44:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:35:56 pm
Why not just worry about what we have to do. Most on here are shitting it that we have to play Man Utd's first team, shock horror.

Have you seen our fit CBs sprint?
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #931 on: Today at 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:40:03 pm
No and it makes complete sense why he doesn't. We need to do our job, you know, if we are good enough.

However judging from our posts we are shit scared of playing their first team.
Thing is they still have a chance of the title albeit a slim one. There's no reason he couldn't have started a more mixed team in their last game and started more of their first 11 for this. I would have wanted that if I was a United fan because I'd still be hopeful for the title
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #932 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:42:41 pm
No, but maybe some players we had heard of.

They played on Sunday. Why would he start those players?
Online Red_Rich

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #933 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm »
Would have been interesting to see how he would have juggled his squad had the re-scheduling been like this? ...


Roma (a)
Villa (a)
Liverpool (H)
Leicester (H)
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-13th May
« Reply #934 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 05:35:57 pm
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester.

As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once. :wave

Giving up on the title when you could still win it. Ferguson must be turning in his grave ...
