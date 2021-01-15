Bad news for us on the injury front. Maguire is injured.
A draw wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, anything other than a West Ham win is a bonus
Injured for Leicester, fit for us I bet.
Ex Mancs always hugely annoyed when their previous automatic decisions suddenly stop..
Wonder if we will have a big breakdown by pundits of Calvert Lewin and Richarlison not passing to each other the same as we get with Mane and Salah?
West Ham aren't scoring.Beat United and we will get 4th imo.
Pretty naughty elbow by Calvert-Lewin there.
Proper bottom lip job from Richarlison in the stands there.
Have West Ham had a shot on target?
They are dire when they attack cant keep hold of the ball.
