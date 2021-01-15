« previous next »
Online kennedy81

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:41:38 pm
Bad news for us on the injury front.

Maguire is injured.
Injured for Leicester, fit for us I bet.
Online MacAloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
A draw wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, anything other than a West Ham win is a bonus
Online Guz-kop

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:00:37 pm »
The ev struggling to make 2 passes here. Unlikely to hang on
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm »
Everton opting for the 9-0-1 formation here
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:01:48 pm »
Richarlson again :lmao
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm »
Will someone slap Richarlison?
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm »
Richarlison getting great spin on the extra rolls after that fall
Online kennedy81

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 06:00:26 pm
A draw wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, anything other than a West Ham win is a bonus
yeah a draw is fine, so long as we don't drop more than 2 points.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 06:00:26 pm
A draw wouldn't necessarily be a bad result, anything other than a West Ham win is a bonus

If they draw here, we would probably need them to drop points in their last three matches. If they draw and take max points after this, we would need to take max points.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #729 on: Today at 06:04:04 pm »
Ex Mancs always hugely annoyed when their previous automatic decisions suddenly stop..
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #730 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
Everton getting almost everything.  :lmao
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #731 on: Today at 06:04:39 pm »
Camera shows Lingard telling the ref to fuck off after a strop, Tyler says he may have spoken out of turn :lmao
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #732 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:59:32 pm
Injured for Leicester, fit for us I bet.
Good news then!

He left the stadium in a boot so, lets see
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #733 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 06:04:04 pm
Ex Mancs always hugely annoyed when their previous automatic decisions suddenly stop..

Beanz getting a card for dissent, never would happen if he was wearing a red shirt
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #734 on: Today at 06:06:51 pm »
Richarlison with the dumbest run ever and Coleman is a tit.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #735 on: Today at 06:06:56 pm »
Are Everton the slowest team in the league? Maybe Burnley.

Theyre crying out for some pace in team.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:07:30 pm »
Lingard hasnt quite got it hes not playing for United now has he?
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #737 on: Today at 06:07:41 pm »
Wonder if we will have a big breakdown by pundits of Calvert Lewin and Richarlison not passing to each other the same as we get with Mane and Salah?
Online Zimagic

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #738 on: Today at 06:09:11 pm »
Horriffic refereeing in this game. Allan should have walked for that tackle!
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #739 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:07:41 pm
Wonder if we will have a big breakdown by pundits of Calvert Lewin and Richarlison not passing to each other the same as we get with Mane and Salah?

They are both brain dead.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #740 on: Today at 06:10:26 pm »
The BS attacking play has been awful this half.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #741 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm »
Pretty naughty elbow by Calvert-Lewin there.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #742 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm »
West Ham aren't scoring.

Beat United and we will get 4th imo.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #743 on: Today at 06:12:34 pm »
Richarlson on his arse again.

Online Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #744 on: Today at 06:12:55 pm »
Hes insufferable.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #745 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
He doesnt like being subbed. 😀
Online Guz-kop

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #746 on: Today at 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:07:41 pm
Wonder if we will have a big breakdown by pundits of Calvert Lewin and Richarlison not passing to each other the same as we get with Mane and Salah?

His (Richsrlison) movement is terrible sometimes
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #747 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:12:30 pm
West Ham aren't scoring.

Beat United and we will get 4th imo.

Beating United would be massive.
Online Zimagic

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #748 on: Today at 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:33 pm
Pretty naughty elbow by Calvert-Lewin there.

But the FA are serious about head injuries!!
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #749 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
Proper bottom lip job from Richarlison in the stands there.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #750 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm »
Make some noise for Fabian Delph!
Offline Zizou

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #751 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:15:21 pm
Proper bottom lip job from Richarlison in the stands there.

He's fantastically gifted at being hateful, isn't he?
Offline b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #752 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:15:21 pm
Proper bottom lip job from Richarlison in the stands there.
He is like suarez but without the talent
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #753 on: Today at 06:19:39 pm »
They are dire when they attack cant keep hold of the ball.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #754 on: Today at 06:20:21 pm »
Have West Ham had a shot on target?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #755 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:20:21 pm
Have West Ham had a shot on target?

Nope
Online MacAloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #756 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:20:21 pm
Have West Ham had a shot on target?
nope, 70% possession nothing on target
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #757 on: Today at 06:22:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:19:39 pm
They are dire when they attack cant keep hold of the ball.

It is incredible they have as many points as they do with a +4 GD. They are the inverse of us, shit between the boxes, but put it in to the net when they get a good chance most of the time.
Online MacAloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #758 on: Today at 06:23:10 pm »
Typical Moyes performance this
