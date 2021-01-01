Well, United's players were diving for most of the game didn't see any of them getting even a yellow card. So, don't get your hopes up.



Au contraire.I believe the rule is being correctly applied now in that all non MUFC players should be given a yellow card, even if there is contact ("the contact was not sufficient, he was already on his way down..."). While all MUFC players should not be given yellows, but pelanties instead.The only problem with the rule as it stands right now is that it is not fair to those MUFC players who fall outside the box, and thereby miss out on being awarded the pelanty. That is one amendment that would go a long way in making the game fairer, and also allow us to watch Bruno Fernandes perfect his hop skip score routine further.The game is not perfect, but I believe it is going in the right direction.