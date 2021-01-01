« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May

Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #640 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm
Yeah Cavani is class. Annoying how its worked out for them as it wasnt some master signing, was a last minute panic buy for a player who had almost joined another team only for it to fall through.

Those type of signings can be invaluable, when they experience and touch of class comes in for 1-2 seasons. Chelsea have done similar with Silva (especially now under Tuchel).
OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #641 on: Today at 04:04:27 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:52:30 pm
This means they will at least take the leicester game, somewhat seriously.

You reckon? They are playing a shite side against them and saving the best for us ... without sounding like a c*nt, good to see a few walking wounded for United in preparation for Thursday.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #642 on: Today at 04:11:29 pm
For once, I actually want to see 90 minutes of Richarlison shithousery now.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #643 on: Today at 04:12:07 pm
So are we hoping for a Bitters win?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #644 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm
City could have won the league today with only 80 points ffs.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #645 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm
Need Cavani to fuck off

Literally changed their season the minute he walked through the door
macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #646 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm
That Watkins yellow for diving means that a precedent has been set and any further simulation in the box from here on by any player from any team means a yellow, right? RIGHT?
Fruity

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #647 on: Today at 04:17:00 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:52:30 pm
This means they will at least take the leicester game, somewhat seriously.

I think they might as well. If they win their 2 midweek games they will be on 76 points. 4 points behind City with 2 games to go. Be surprised if they don't give it a go. I imagine though they will be fucked on Tuesday and there could be more walking wounded.
Fruity

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #648 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:12:07 pm
So are we hoping for a Bitters win?

Anything but a West Ham win.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #649 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 04:15:54 pm
That Watkins yellow for diving means that a precedent has been set and any further simulation in the box from here on by any player from any team means a yellow, right? RIGHT?

Well, United's players were diving for most of the game didn't see any of them getting even a yellow card. So, don't get your hopes up.
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #650 on: Today at 04:21:59 pm
Quick look on redcafe and they all want reserves playing Tuesday night.

Anyone who thinks theyll going full strength then to keep pressure on city is mad... just wont happen.
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #651 on: Today at 04:22:10 pm
Utd win was a good result for us I think gives them a reason to go hard vs Leicester
macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #652 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Well, United's players were diving for most of the game didn't see any of them getting even a yellow card. So, don't get your hopes up.

Au contraire.
I believe the rule is being correctly applied now in that all non MUFC players should be given a yellow card, even if there is contact ("the contact was not sufficient, he was already on his way down..."). While all MUFC players should not be given yellows, but pelanties instead.
The only problem with the rule as it stands right now is that it is not fair to those MUFC players who fall outside the box, and thereby miss out on being awarded the pelanty. That is one amendment that would go a long way in making the game fairer, and also allow us to watch Bruno Fernandes perfect his hop skip score routine further.
The game is  not perfect, but I believe it is going in the right direction.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #653 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm
Need the Ev to do us a favour here
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #654 on: Today at 04:27:37 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 04:25:23 pm
Au contraire.
I believe the rule is being correctly applied now in that all non MUFC players should be given a yellow card, even if there is contact ("the contact was not sufficient, he was already on his way down..."). While all MUFC players should not be given yellows, but pelanties instead.
The only problem with the rule as it stands right now is that it is not fair to those MUFC players who fall outside the box, and thereby miss out on being awarded the pelanty. That is one amendment that would go a long way in making the game fairer, and also allow us to watch Bruno Fernandes perfect his hop skip score routine further.
The game is  not perfect, but I believe it is going in the right direction.

Great ideas there. It goes without saying I expect our front three to all pick up yellow cards on Thursday.  :D
klopptopia

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #655 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:22:10 pm
Utd win was a good result for us I think gives them a reason to go hard vs Leicester

Surely its the opposite?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #656 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm
Wont someone PLEASE give Antonio bigger shorts?!
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #657 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:22:10 pm
Utd win was a good result for us I think gives them a reason to go hard vs Leicester

Why do they need to do that when they'll have an official that will ignore any handballs in their area, send an opposition player off and award them randomly penalties before giving them every decision in the game.

We haven't seen it yet, but it's coming; Taylor smashing one into the top corner for them on 104 minutes after a turgid 0-0.
rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #658 on: Today at 04:31:15 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:22:10 pm
Utd win was a good result for us I think gives them a reason to go hard vs Leicester

If it was us in their position and we fielded a weakened side I'd go fucking mental. There is no guarantee that City get the 3 pts they need in the next two away games.
Fruity

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #659 on: Today at 04:33:13 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 04:28:14 pm
Surely its the opposite?

But if they lose to Leicester then City win the league. I don't imagine United want to give them that satisfaction. Surely they want to win both games, so then it's up to City.
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #660 on: Today at 04:33:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:15 pm
If it was us in their position and we fielded a weakened side I'd go fucking mental. There is no guarantee that City get the 3 pts they need in the next two away games.

Check the pre game thread on redcafe ... theyre not thinking about city, only resting players to do us over.

Tuesday will be a nothing game for them.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #661 on: Today at 04:36:13 pm
Everton will lose this by at least 2 goals I think
kloppismydad

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #662 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm
The last remaining "tough" game for West Ham. Just for laughs, I would love to see them make the Champions League.

Imagine Mbappe or Messi vs. West Ham. ;D
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #663 on: Today at 04:37:52 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 04:28:14 pm
Surely its the opposite?

If City, as unlikely as it is, lose their last few games and Utd couldve won it but spited themselves then I think they all go mad so I dont think they should give a fuck if we get top 4 until its over.
rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #664 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:33:27 pm
Check the pre game thread on redcafe ... theyre not thinking about city, only resting players to do us over.

Tuesday will be a nothing game for them.

They're just gobshite wools on that forum. Proper Mancs, not wankstains from Cornwall, want to keep the pressure on City until the league is gone. I'm married to a proper Manc so I speak from what I see/am told.

No matter how much we hate the Mancs, if we were in the position to catch the bitters for the title, we'd want us to win every game.
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #665 on: Today at 04:42:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:37 pm
They're just gobshite wools on that forum. Proper Mancs, not wankstains from Cornwall, want to keep the pressure on City until the league is gone. I'm married to a proper Manc so I speak from what I see/am told.

No matter how much we hate the Mancs, if we were in the position to catch the bitters for the title, we'd want us to win every game.

They may well be. I just dont see them playing a strong side Tuesday night.
rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #666 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:42:48 pm
They may well be. I just dont see them playing a strong side Tuesday night.

Losing to Leicester hands the title to City. If they then beat us then City lose to Newcastle, there would be fucking murder in Manchester.
JRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #667 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:44:10 pm
Losing to Leicester hands the title to City. If they then beat us then City lose to Newcastle, there would be fucking murder in Manchester.
If Utd beat Leicester and then us then the gap is down to just 4 points before city play again and anything could happen then. Surely theyve got to go for it against Leicester
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #668 on: Today at 04:46:30 pm
These fucking commentators... "Lets home they are not feeling the pressure."  :wanker

Trying to will West Ham into the Champions League. They would be actively trying to heap pressure on them if it was United in our place.

rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #669 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:46:08 pm
If Utd beat Leicester and then us then the gap is down to just 4 points before city play again and anything could happen then. Surely theyve got to go for it against Leicester

That's it exactly. All of a sudden they then cannot afford a slip up and Newcastle away won't be easy, fat head would love to help Fergie win the league again, the bitters will go all out to help their best mates last day and Brighton can cause an upset.

If they do get to within 4, Paddy Power might offer me a couple of hundred cash out on my bet that the Mancs win the league, 100/1 odds I got.
Jm55

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
Reply #670 on: Today at 04:51:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:37 pm
They're just gobshite wools on that forum. Proper Mancs, not wankstains from Cornwall, want to keep the pressure on City until the league is gone. I'm married to a proper Manc so I speak from what I see/am told.

No matter how much we hate the Mancs, if we were in the position to catch the bitters for the title, we'd want us to win every game.

Exactly.

Id have United winning the league over City if it meant we got top four. I care about Liverpool being successful, anything else is secondary.
