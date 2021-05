Shitty result from our perspective, but the Pep fume, Aguero making an utter tit of himself and the late hilarity soften the blow a little. I've no idea what Tuchel has done to them, but I make Chelsea clear favourites for the CL at the moment. We've just got to hope that Leicester fall off a cliff now, but I do feel that's the CL gone for next year barring a total miracle.