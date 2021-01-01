Simeone was my next pick. Damn



Was hoping Kahn might last, foolish of me given I'll get the last keeper. Still racking my brain as to who will fill my last outfield slot, there's a fair few good options in net.Needed someone who was solid and could do a bit of everything to help the balance of the side. Got three midfielders now who were all sturdy enough defensively, with Guardiola able to set the tempo and Prosinecki able to drop deep, collect the ball and advance the play with Kimmich getting up on the overlap and Lewandowski the final ball.Now to balls it up with my last pick.