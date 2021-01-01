« previous next »
Author Topic: Keep it Cheap Football Draft  (Read 2960 times)

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 04:46:10 pm »
Simeone was my next pick. Damn
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:51:00 pm »
Breaking the habit of a lifetime to pick a keeper early, so I can have one of my favourite ever. Also can't be arsed to research more keepers. Seems like most of the top ones went for higher values.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 04:52:17 pm »
Was hoping Kahn might last, foolish of me given I'll get the last keeper. Still racking my brain as to who will fill my last outfield slot, there's a fair few good options in net.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:46:10 pm
Simeone was my next pick. Damn
;D Needed someone who was solid and could do a bit of everything to help the balance of the side. Got three midfielders now who were all sturdy enough defensively, with Guardiola able to set the tempo and Prosinecki able to drop deep, collect the ball and advance the play with Kimmich getting up on the overlap and Lewandowski the final ball.

Now to balls it up with my last pick.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:51:00 pm
Breaking the habit of a lifetime to pick a keeper early, so I can have one of my favourite ever. Also can't be arsed to research more keepers. Seems like most of the top ones went for higher values.
A nutter and a hell of a keeper.

You're right, on more of a deep dive, it's nuts how expensive top Goalkeepers have been transferring for in basically the last 25 years. Inter paid £17m for Peruzzi in 99 then £23m a year later to replace him with Toldo, neither of whom were even the national team's Goalie with £32m Buffon at Juve.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:07:31 pm »
Zanetti   Godin   de Boer   Irwin

            Baraja   Van Bommel   

                     Juninho                 Pires
 
                      Elber               
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 05:16:59 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:46:10 pm
Simeone was my next pick. Damn
Oddly enough, I was picking between him and Baraja. Really tough call.

Annoyed at myself for forgetting that Gnabry's never moved for a sizeable fee, he's been one of the best wide players in the world for two years now. I picked him in a previous draft too.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:59:33 pm »
I've gone to the aribter for a potentially controversial pick, just waiting to hear back.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm »
Yeah he's not eligible.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm »
I wanted to go for Lucio but his transfer was 10.8m according to our source.

Sorry Max

Same Lucio?  Brazilian CB? 
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
Yeah he's not eligible.

I was just thinking 'fuck how did I miss him'. Glad I didn't  :D

Also, Luis Enrique was picked by Pete wasn't he? I only didn't pick him because he asked about him in thread?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
I was just thinking 'fuck how did I miss him'. Glad I didn't  :D

Also, Luis Enrique was picked by Pete wasn't he? I only didn't pick him because he asked about him in thread?

He did but then didnt pick him :D
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:03:48 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
He did but then didnt pick him :D

Ah FFS! He's shite anyway  ;D
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm »
Can anyone find an extra dozen or so games Stoichkov played in the 2000's for me? Thanks.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm
Can anyone find an extra dozen or so games Stoichkov played in the 2000's for me? Thanks.

No matter how many times I go back to Hagi's page, he never magically has enough games.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Sorry about the Lucio pick, was posting from my phone. I have re-picked.

This is what Zbigniew Boniek, who is the foremost authority on judging a player's talent, had to say about my man Ciro.

Quote
while Polish former midfielder Zbigniew Boniek has stated that Ferrara was the best defender he ever faced.[13]
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:06:57 pm
Can anyone find an extra dozen or so games Stoichkov played in the 2000's for me? Thanks.

If you want an amazing striker I can PM you one. He probably has scored more goals in La Liga than Stoichkov too.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm »
and there goes my man Scholl
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm
If you want an amazing striker I can PM you one. He probably has scored more goals in La Liga than Stoichkov too.

Thanks mate, need a wide player (was hoping to shoehorn Stoichkov in there :P). Curious to know who that striker is, to my mind, all the best ones have gone.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm
and there goes my man Scholl
I heard he had really nice feet.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
Thanks mate, need a wide player (was hoping to shoehorn Stoichkov in there :P). Curious to know who that striker is, to my mind, all the best ones have gone.

PM'd you some names
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm »
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Absolute fucker, was certain I could leave Sancho and get him late.

Well, thats me left hoping Hagi made 80 appearances in his final season at Galatasaray.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
Absolute fucker, was certain I could leave Sancho and get him late.

Well, thats me left hoping Hagi made 80 appearances in his final season at Galatasaray.

Payback :D

I was caught in a few minds with some other options, but Sancho has pace to go along with his ability which makes him stand out.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
I'll give Betty 10 mins then take my pick if no movement. Get this finished today.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #224 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
I've PM'd Betty to take two picks, if no movement by 12:15 then Pete is free to carry on.

Happy with my team. Had Sancho pinched last minute, but this XI in a Catenaccio could do some serious damage -

                                                  Van Der Sar

                                     Pique                           Varane
Kimmich                                                                                          Marcelo
     
                                                     Lucas
                         Guardiola                                 Simeone

                                     Prosinecki             Gomez

                                               Lewandowksi 


Kimmich and Marcelo bombing forward, offered adequate protection by a very solid midfield three. Simeone and Guardiola both good distributors and Prosinecki and Gomez world class dribblers. Lucas doing a purely shielding job and Lewandowski putting away absolutely everything that comes into the box. Good Keeper as well for once. Will have a mess around on the template thing but may need some assistance.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #225 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm
Payback :D

I was caught in a few minds with some other options, but Sancho has pace to go along with his ability which makes him stand out.

Hows it going lads! Thanks again Betts for drafting - appreciate it.  Looks like a fun one Elz 👍🏼⚽️

DeFacto you have a pick in the other draft to make - Maybe the Pats rookie RB?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 12:37:35 pm
Hows it going lads! Thanks again Betts for drafting - appreciate it.  Looks like a fun one Elz 👍🏼⚽️

DeFacto you have a pick in the other draft to make - Maybe the Pats rookie RB?

cheers trend, just made my pick
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:19:46 am
I've PM'd Betty to take two picks, if no movement by 12:15 then Pete is free to carry on.


Ok i went and finished my team.

Defacto up next
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
« Reply #228 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
Finished


                            Dida

          Zanetti  Godin de Boer   Denis Irwin


                   Baraja  Van Bommel


             Sancho     Juninho     Pires


                            Elber   
