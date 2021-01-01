Superb pick Hazell. Was on my list for sure.
Gutted all the left backs are going but had to go with another midfielder because to my mind, there's only 1 more proper one left.
Ashley Coles value was that cash amount plus William Gallas.At the time, Gallas was a full French international at his peak. I think this amounts to being more than a £10m transfer, though happy to withdraw objections if others disagree.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
There are a lot of great attacking mids and defensive mids left but not many central midfielders.
I thought long and hard about putting Effenberg in midfield with Keane, but decided they'd more likely kill each other than play in unison Great player. Thought he might go a round sooner.
