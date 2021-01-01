Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?
Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.
Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up
Dumb question but presumably the £10m transfer needs to have take place 2000. So the transfer in 90's needs to be a maximum of £5m but the player must have made at least 100 appearances in the 2000's?
Oh, I'm in (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)We're judging players all time, right?
Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00sAs long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free
