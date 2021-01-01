« previous next »
Hazell

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?

Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm
Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.

Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:42:09 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:13:04 pm
Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
That was my understanding. Otherwise its going to make an awful lot of early 00s footballers who made late career moves in the past decade ineligible.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:47:34 pm
Yeah that's my understanding as well.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm
Oh, I'm in  :D  (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)

We're judging players all time, right?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?

Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?

Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Thats correct, as far as my reading of the rules goes.

Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.

Alrighty, done. One of a handful of mancs I will begrudgingly pick in these things.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
Good to see Pete back in a footie draft.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up

Happy to help. Probably picking the player I agonised over not picking myself. I think I'd much rather be low down in the order in this one.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.

How about me and you open up our own draft league Nicholas?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm
How about me and you open up our own draft league Nicholas?

Great suggestion Florentino.

How about an owners draft?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
I like the way you think Sylvio.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm
Dumb question but presumably the £10m transfer needs to have take place 2000. So the transfer in 90's needs to be a maximum of £5m but the player must have made at least 100 appearances in the 2000's?

Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00s

Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?

As long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:53:33 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm
Oh, I'm in  :D  (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)

We're judging players all time, right?

Judging all time is fair

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.
I couldnt tell if you had committed, so didnt add you. You can go bottom of the pile as a late add in if you like
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm
Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00s

As long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free

Got ya :thumbup
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:52:58 am
Hopefully really get moving on this today.

There's an agonising amount of seriously World Class players whose only move involving a fee was slightly over £10m.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:37:51 am
I got so excited about Raúl when l saw his move from Real Madrid to Schalke was 9m.

Then I realised he went on a free and 9m was his market value. :(
