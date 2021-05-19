« previous next »
Author Topic: Crystal Palace home  (Read 11590 times)

Re: Crystal Palace home
I had the same problem using the Samsung internet browser kept keeping that error message but went onto it via google chrome and downloaded straight away so not sure if its a browser problem

Thanks. Worked on Google Chrome so must be browser compatibility issue. Club should tell others this
Re: Crystal Palace home
Thanks. Worked on Google Chrome so must be browser compatibility issue. Club should tell others this

The club might not know so may be worth sending them a note to inform them?
Re: Crystal Palace home
Shocked!! Free drink at Anfield!
"For this game, we will be offering free refreshments to all fans with complimentary hot drinks and bottled water. Any food and drink bought on the concourses must be consumed at your allocated seat or viewing position to allow as much space in concourse areas as possible.

Seat Serve will also be in operation throughout the stadium for you to buy food and drink and have it served directly to your seat  download the app here: http://anfield.seatserve.com/

Social distancing must be observed on the external and internal concourse areas. When using the toilets please follow the guidance on display, observe social distancing and use the handwashing and sanitisation facilities available."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/inside-the-stadium


Do we have to wear our face masks in our seats or just moving around? It's not really clear from that info.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Do we have to wear our face masks in our seats or just moving around? It's not really clear from that info.

In the code of conduct, under 'all areas'

"At all times, please wear a suitable face covering unless medically exempt"
Re: Crystal Palace home
In the code of conduct, under 'all areas'

"At all times, please wear a suitable face covering unless medically exempt"

Thanks, thought it must be the case but couldn't see it written down.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Do we have to wear our face masks in our seats or just moving around? It's not really clear from that info.

I didnt have to at the Rugby on Monday whilst on the terraces, steward told us just when moving around, turnstiles, toilets and going to concourses.
Re: Crystal Palace home
I didnt have to at the Rugby on Monday whilst on the terraces, steward told us just when moving around, turnstiles, toilets and going to concourses.

Went to wembley for the league cup final and they tried to make us wear them during the whole game even when seated.

I went for the pull it down options and just put it up when they ask. I can wear a mask for that long.
Re: Crystal Palace home
I didnt have to at the Rugby on Monday whilst on the terraces, steward told us just when moving around, turnstiles, toilets and going to concourses.
Well the rugby game we went to on Monday mask wearing was compulsory at all times, whether sat down, on the terraces or walking around and as far as Im aware that is indeed the general rule. Guess its up to each club and their stewards to enforce it though.
Re: Crystal Palace home
There is a £47.20 option (without a railcard):

London Euston to Crewe
Super Off-Peak Return (OPR)   £34.60   
Valid on West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services only.

+

Crewe to Liverpool Lime St, Central, James St or Moorfields
Off-Peak Day Return (CDR)   £12.60   
Not valid for travel via (changing trains or passing through) Manchester.

It will be less if you can use a railcard of course, and appears to be fully flexible timewise on a Sunday.

I need to correct this posting.  This is not the cheapest ticket.  There is a cheaper option that does not even require split tickets.  It's a Super Off Peak Return from Euston to Liverpool for £36.60 valid on London North Western only

You can find the ticket on my preferred booking website: https://tickets.hulltrains.co.uk/ht/en/JourneyPlanning/MixingDeck
Once you've got the fares and trains displayed for EUS to LIV, expand the filter on the left and select "Valid on West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services only."  There don't seem to be any time restrictions on a Sunday.  There are some time restrictions on a Saturday, but these can be avoided by getting the equivalent Off-Peak Return at £49.10.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Anyone had the declaration form yet??!
Re: Crystal Palace home
Not yet. It'll come soon, there's 3 days to the game yet and we have to complete it 24 hours before
Re: Crystal Palace home
Went to wembley for the league cup final and they tried to make us wear them during the whole game even when seated.

I went for the pull it down options and just put it up when they ask. I can wear a mask for that long.
It's not optional - says in the Code of Conduct -

In order to protect yourself and others, supporters aged 11 and over must wear a face
covering while on the stadium footprint queuing, on concourses, and in the LFC
superstore. You may only remove your face covering whilst eating and drinking.
Re: Crystal Palace home
18 Kop sections it says with 16 of them allocated times to be in by 15.15 except just two sections that arent - 202 and 208, bit of overkill like with so many compared to the latter two in the 15.15-15.45 slots.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Anyone had the declaration form yet??!


Just had mine, yours should be with you soon if you haven't had it already
Re: Crystal Palace home
It's not optional - says in the Code of Conduct -

In order to protect yourself and others, supporters aged 11 and over must wear a face
covering while on the stadium footprint queuing, on concourses, and in the LFC
superstore. You may only remove your face covering whilst eating and drinking.


To be fair that doesn't specifically say in the stands, only outside queuing or on the concourse, but I assume it means that as well.

So this health form we can fill out from tomorrow?
Re: Crystal Palace home
To be fair that doesn't specifically say in the stands, only outside queuing or on the concourse, but I assume it means that as well.

So this health form we can fill out from tomorrow?

You can do it now. Then it says your ticket has been activated
Re: Crystal Palace home
You can do it now. Then it says your ticket has been activated

Cool, thanks.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Will they be serving alcohol at the game on Sunday..Cheers!
Re: Crystal Palace home
Anyone had the declaration form yet??!


Yep, questionnaire just done and ticket activated.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Will they be serving alcohol at the game on Sunday..Cheers!

Think I read they're not. All other drinks are free though.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Im assuming the no bag/luggage rule isnt going to stop people bringing in small bags? I guess theyre just trying to limit surfaces that might spread Corona somehow.

Dont have pockets  8)
Re: Crystal Palace home
Going to take a lateral flow test tomorrow night, should I wait till after I have done that for the health questionnaire? Assume it will be a question on it.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Im assuming the no bag/luggage rule isnt going to stop people bringing in small bags? I guess theyre just trying to limit surfaces that might spread Corona somehow.

Dont have pockets  8)
I wouldn't bank on it
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/arriving-at-the-stadium
"Bags are not permitted in the stadium except for purchases in the LFC superstore in the clear plastic carrier bag provided"
Re: Crystal Palace home
Going to take a lateral flow test tomorrow night, should I wait till after I have done that for the health questionnaire? Assume it will be a question on it.

Not a question about taking a test, asks if you have symptoms or have tested positive

I had one at work yesterday and I'll be having one when back in on Tuesday next week so I'm just gonna leave it
Re: Crystal Palace home
18 Kop sections it says with 16 of them allocated times to be in by 15.15 except just two sections that arent - 202 and 208, bit of overkill like with so many compared to the latter two in the 15.15-15.45 slots.

Given the 300 blocks are only C and D turnstiles exclusively and they want people in by 2.45, rocking up late shouldn't be an issue most would be in by then... unless we all have the same idea

Had tickets to Taggy's but its going to piss down all day so got tickets for the Sandon now, will probs head out of the Sandon at 3.20 ish

For those who haven't read about it yet they're doing the lap at the end after going into the changing rooms and doing media obligations
Re: Crystal Palace home
I assume on the health form where it says "signed" you just type your name - you don't need to scan your signature or anything mad?!
Re: Crystal Palace home
I assume on the health form where it says "signed" you just type your name - you don't need to scan your signature or anything mad?!

Yeah just typed the name
Re: Crystal Palace home
Re: Crystal Palace home
I'm assuming the form is linked to the person it's sent to via their ID number? Asking cos a few I know haven't received one so don't know whether they can use the one sent to me or not
Re: Crystal Palace home
I'm assuming the form is linked to the person it's sent to via their ID number? Asking cos a few I know haven't received one so don't know whether they can use the one sent to me or not

Not sure because it asks for your name...

Club said somewhere if you didnt get it yesterday you had to contact them today
Re: Crystal Palace home
I'm assuming the form is linked to the person it's sent to via their ID number? Asking cos a few I know haven't received one so don't know whether they can use the one sent to me or not

Yeah, your ID is in the URL so it needs to be the link they are sent from the club.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Yeah, your ID is in the URL so it needs to be the link they are sent from the club.

Thought as much. My mum is having issues where she doesn't get emails from the club and hasn't for some time now so can't get the form sent through to her. The club are going to try it again so hopefully it works this time.
