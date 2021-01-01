« previous next »
Crystal Palace home

Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm
And afterwards you have to wait until it is your turn to leave, a few rows at a time. Masks, entry times, leaving afterwards is all in the supporters' code of conduct which you sign up to by buying a ticket. It's a trial and the club need people to be sensible, then next season we might be able to do what we usually do.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:47:15 pm
Didn't think about not being able to buy anything to eat or drink in there, will they relax rules on bringing stuff in with you then?  Thinking more a bottle with a drink.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:06:29 pm
It might say but I didn't spot it. In Dec they were all shut but we were in lockdown. I took chocolate as it was Xmas :D
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm
Anybody got spares?

Just need the two, ta.

Mods - can we have the ticket exchange back for this one? Nice one.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm by Billy Elliot
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 08:06:29 pm
It might say but I didn't spot it. In Dec they were all shut but we were in lockdown. I took chocolate as it was Xmas :D

Thanks, I will take my normal snack for late Sunday kick off but don't want to not have a drink all game.  I'll take a bottle a disposable bottle just in case.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm
Anybody got spares?

Just need the two, ta.

Mods - can we have the ticket exchange back for this one? Nice one.

How you gonna get a spare. The tickets are nfc tickets
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:22:25 pm
They definitely did refreshments at the Wolves game, as I had three hot chocolates and a pie. A limited choice though, and no beer.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm
And afterwards you have to wait until it is your turn to leave, a few rows at a time. Masks, entry times, leaving afterwards is all in the supporters' code of conduct which you sign up to by buying a ticket. It's a trial and the club need people to be sensible, then next season we might be able to do what we usually do.

In blocks 304, 305 and 306 at the back of the Kop, with each block served by a separate stand-access gangway, the Club, in their wisdom, have decided that the whole of 305 needs to arrive around 90 minutes early, and the whole of 304/306 needs to arrived around 60 minutes early.

A more sensible approach would have had those in the centre of rows going in first, people either side of them 10 minutes later, and so on.

The allocation of seats is pisspoor too.  For the most part, they have used every 5th seat on alternate rows, leaving the intermediate rows largely unused.  That increases the likelihoood of people passing each other on a row.

In the main, they have allocated seats like this:

----X----X----X----X
---------------------
----X----X----X----X
---------------------
----X----X----X----X

... when they could have done:

X---------X---------X
-----X---------X-----
X---------X---------X
-----X---------X-----
X---------X---------X

Not only do fewer people have to pass one another on the row, they are also slightly further apart.

From what I could see, the intermediate rows have only been used towards the end of a row where there wasn't a multiple of 5 seats left.

Back to the staggered entry times: the only real requirement if for everyone to arrive sufficiently spaced out so that there is no congestion on the stairwells or bottlenecks at the turnstiles.  It is actually advantageous if a small proportion arrive after the designated entry times.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:29 pm by MKB
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:56:02 pm
They've left whole rows blank? It was more like your 2nd diagram for WBA. You did feel quite close to some people and it wasn't helped when people sat next to mates, thereby making them closer but we had masks on most of the time. Stewards went around to remind you. Not sure if that is the case now?
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:04:05 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm
How you gonna get a spare. The tickets are nfc tickets

Thought someone might lend me a couple of phones. I'm after an iphone and a Galaxy for the half way line, in the Kemlyn preferably.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm by Billy Elliot
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
They haven't left entire rows blank.
I bought in consecutive rows in the kop.

I also have screen shots of main stand and upper centenary when helping a mate this morning and they have tickets in consecutive rows available still this morning.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #331 on: Today at 06:56:29 am
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm

... when they could have done:

X---------X---------X
-----X---------X-----
X---------X---------X
-----X---------X-----
X---------X---------X



Exactly how 305 is.... I'm in there and we have 3 spread across 2 rows so we're as close together as possible

Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #332 on: Today at 06:57:44 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 05:35:59 pm
Bollocks. Will phone club tomorrow to ask if this can be done, if not will try return tickets

Know people who have had the tickets cancelled as they're non-transferable for ballot fixtures...
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #333 on: Today at 11:15:39 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:57:44 am
Know people who have had the tickets cancelled as they're non-transferable for ballot fixtures...

Yep just asked and returned mine, couldnt get my friend in so no point, let someone else who can actually go.

You can take the risk of downloading the ticket on your phone via your friends/family account but if they ask for ID then no dice and you'll get turn away. Not worth it.

Should be two more tickets in anfield road for anyone!
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:26:03 am
You'll not just get turned away you'll have your memberships and credits taken away
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #335 on: Today at 11:31:50 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:47:15 pm
Didn't think about not being able to buy anything to eat or drink in there, will they relax rules on bringing stuff in with you then?  Thinking more a bottle with a drink.

It says somewhere in all the info you can take in a small bottle of water.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #336 on: Today at 11:35:48 am
Think I read they'll be using seat serve somewhere. So you can order whilst in the ground.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #337 on: Today at 11:46:14 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:31:50 am
It says somewhere in all the info you can take in a small bottle of water.

Glad vodka is clear :D
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #338 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:35:48 am
Think I read they'll be using seat serve somewhere. So you can order whilst in the ground.

In code of conduct pdf (page 4)

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/v2/uploads/media/default/0002/22/9ebe33ff2318b051231e0d4ee24fc9227f036129.pdf
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #339 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:31:50 am
It says somewhere in all the info you can take in a small bottle of water.

Thanks, not got around to reading all the info yet.  Assumed they would allow it.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #340 on: Today at 12:34:34 pm
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #341 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm
Yeah thanks, got it sorted now.  The PDF the club have is better to understand than the watered down pics on the website.

I assume I can ignore the time it says to go into the stadium? I usally arrive an hour before kick off, not waiting around for my time.

I would try to get there for the slot. Otherwise 10,000 people all queuing at the turnstiles 15 minutes before kickoff won't really be a great look to be honest
Last Edit: Today at 01:57:17 pm by RainbowFlick
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #342 on: Today at 12:53:21 pm
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 03:25:04 pm
The negative test is an advisory and not compulsory as far as the club are concerned.

It doesn't take much effort at all to order some test kits online or pop to your local test centre if you have the time in any case. Might as well get it done for the safety of our supporters more than anything.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #343 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm
How long does the stadium exit process take? I'm in the 100s so hoping I'd be exiting swift-ish?

Just trying to make sure I get the cheapest possible train ticket but also don't end up missing the return leg lol.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #344 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:51:45 pm
I would try to get their for the slot. Otherwise 10,000 people all queuing at the turnstiles 15 minutes before kickoff won't really be a great look to be honest

I want to go in earlier not later! I'll sit in the car and read for bit longer then.

I would normally be at the ground an hour to an hour half before the game. Such a creature of habit.
Last Edit: Today at 01:43:03 pm by ChrisLFCKOP
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #345 on: Today at 01:58:37 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:23:13 pm
I want to go in earlier not later! I'll sit in the car and read for bit longer then.

I would normally be at the ground an hour to an hour half before the game. Such a creature of habit.

OH haha, I have an entry slot of like 2.15pm so I'll be twiddling my thumbs. I usually prefer getting in early too when the toilets aren't wrecked.  ;)
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #346 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:58:37 pm
OH haha, I have an entry slot of like 2.15pm so I'll be twiddling my thumbs. I usually prefer getting in early too when the toilets aren't wrecked.  ;)
Yeah I remember when I was doing a dry January or something and to remove temptation going in early and sitting there in the cold for 2 hours until kick off. Enough to drive a man to drink.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Reply #347 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm
Not that I had a huge amount of choice but I deliberately chose a wing section of the Anny road so as to be able to go in as late as possible and be out as quick as possible. Have only been in the away end once before and that was before the loft conversion was added in about 1999.
