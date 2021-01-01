Does this website have a dropdown option ?



I had a long fiddle with it and it seems the only option is to press each stand and look for individual seats. There's no 'search' button per se. If you find nothing in the stand the button to go 'back' is hidden at the bottom too so people will waste time trying to click back to the main page.An 'any seat' option would be ideal for people who aren't fussed.The maps are also somewhat confusing so it's quite easy to basket tickets thinking you're front row loledit: actually looks like they've added a green strip at the bottom of the map to make it clearer now, wasn't there earlier.