« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace home  (Read 4529 times)

Online Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Reading through the posts about this mornings sale, can you not just pay on a credit card as before?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,371
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:57:42 pm »
Yes, you pay as normal but you have to download the ticket onto your phone to scan through NFC, which uses Google Pay to access it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:40:00 pm
This might be a stupid question but does the card you bought your tickets with have to be added to your Google Pay for it to work? I have one card on my Google Pay but it's not the one I always use for tickets.
I wondered that too - but, as in the answer I gave above, surely if you've paid for the ticket and downloaded your pass, it will be on your phone to use when you enter the stadium ? I use the same card for tickets and on Google Pay - but, it would be nice to know for sure.
Logged

Offline hawkwind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm »
What is availability looking like for a sale tomorrow for us that were unsuccessful in the ballot?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:28:31 pm
There is a £47.20 option (without a railcard):

London Euston to Crewe
Super Off-Peak Return (OPR)   £34.60   
Valid on West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services only.

+

Crewe to Liverpool Lime St, Central, James St or Moorfields
Off-Peak Day Return (CDR)   £12.60   
Not valid for travel via (changing trains or passing through) Manchester.

It will be less if you can use a railcard of course, and appears to be fully flexible timewise on a Sunday.

Thank you mate! What site did you use please? I tried splitticketing where there's a similar-ish option but seems to have an extra stop and a delay.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm »
Quote from: hawkwind on Today at 01:07:15 pm
What is availability looking like for a sale tomorrow for us that were unsuccessful in the ballot?
It's saying Kop nearly sold out, same with Lwr Kenny & Lwr Main - then limited availability in Anny Road, Upper Kenny & Upper Main
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm »
Looks like this at mo
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:56 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline hawkwind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:14:37 pm
It's saying Kop nearly sold out, same with Lwr Kenny & Lwr Main - then limited availability in Anny Road, Upper Kenny & Upper Main

Thanks mate.
Logged

Offline hawkwind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:17:38 pm
Looks like this at nmo
Thanks This Lad, fingers crossed for tomorrow.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: hawkwind on Today at 01:07:15 pm
What is availability looking like for a sale tomorrow for us that were unsuccessful in the ballot?

2500+ left
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:27:39 pm »
Quote from: hawkwind on Today at 01:24:16 pm
Thanks This Lad, fingers crossed for tomorrow.

No worries mate
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm »
Does this website have a dropdown option ?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Does this website have a dropdown option ?

I had a long fiddle with it and it seems the only option is to press each stand and look for individual seats. There's no 'search' button per se. If you find nothing in the stand the button to go 'back' is hidden at the bottom too so people will waste time trying to click back to the main page.

An 'any seat' option would be ideal for people who aren't fussed.

The maps are also somewhat confusing so it's quite easy to basket tickets thinking you're front row lol

edit: actually looks like they've added a green strip at the bottom of the map to make it clearer now, wasn't there earlier.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,360
  • JFT96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
The green strip saying "Pitch this way" was there for me earlier this morning
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Does this website have a dropdown option ?

If you mean to pick an alternative stand then appears not, you pick a stand then pick a seat


Whether that is available in bulk sales God knows

That fact that there were no restrictions as to who logged is a concern moving forward though
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:37:14 pm
The green strip saying "Pitch this way" was there for me earlier this morning

me too
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:35:37 pm
I had a long fiddle with it and it seems the only option is to press each stand and look for individual seats. There's no 'search' button per se. If you find nothing in the stand the button to go 'back' is hidden at the bottom too so people will waste time trying to click back to the main page.

An 'any seat' option would be ideal for people who aren't fussed.

The maps are also somewhat confusing so it's quite easy to basket tickets thinking you're front row lol

edit: actually looks like they've added a green strip at the bottom of the map to make it clearer now, wasn't there earlier.

Christ. Hope they bring in some sort of 'Select Stand' option later down the line
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:52:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:09:43 pm
Thank you mate! What site did you use please? I tried splitticketing where there's a similar-ish option but seems to have an extra stop and a delay.

trainsplit.com
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:37:14 pm
The green strip saying "Pitch this way" was there for me earlier this morning

weird. I just had some lines pointing downwards on my seating maps that are no longer there
Logged
YNWA.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:17:38 pm
Looks like this at mo

The red/orange/green coding isn't very helpful as they each cover too big a range of availablity.  It would be better if they could show a count of remaining tickets over each block in the diagram.  Or at least show it when you hover your mouse over the block.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:47 pm by MKB »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:56:06 pm
The red/orange/green coding isn't very helpful as they each cover too big a range of availablity.  It would be better if they could show a count of remaining tickets over each block in the diagram.

There's a count embedded deep into the HTML of the page once clicked onto the blocks

There was over 2800 left at half 12
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 