Crystal Palace home

Thepooloflife

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 04:33:35 pm
Quote from: AR48 on May 11, 2021, 07:54:29 pm
Will we have entry times? How far before the kick off?
Yes - 3 staggered entry times starting 90 mins before kick-off (3 hours for hospitality !) - only arrive at your allotted time to avoid delays.
rk1

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm
After not receiving an email, decided to contact the ticket office and was pleased to find out that I was successful in the ballot for a change. Thank fuck for that. Cant wait to get back to the match
AR48

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:33:35 pm
Yes - 3 staggered entry times starting 90 mins before kick-off (3 hours for hospitality !) - only arrive at your allotted time to avoid delays.

Wow. Early! Can we choose our entry times? I normally get in 10 mins before kick off 😂
Thepooloflife

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:39:27 pm
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Wow. Early! Can we choose our entry times? I normally get in 10 mins before kick off 😂
Finishing ya last bevvy in the Flat Iron ?
AR48

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:39:27 pm
Finishing ya last bevvy in the Flat Iron ?

Something like that 😂
stonecold_jpm

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 08:56:42 am
Anyone able log in yet? form a queue or anything? I thought there was now a pre login queue? All i get under tickets is it saying to log in, enter username and p/w and then goes back to same thing saying to log in again on a loop. It's logged in though cos it says name up in top right and my account, can choose personal details, see membership, saved cards and the ballot entry. Ticket history is now greyed out though whch it wasnt yesterday! Can't say im very optimistic everythings goona be fine with this new site!
Tiz Lad

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 08:59:50 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:56:42 am
Anyone able log in yet? form a queue or anything? I thought there was now a pre login queue? All i get under tickets is it saying to log in, enter username and p/w and then goes back to same thing saying to log in again on a loop. It's logged in though cos it says name up in top right and my account, can choose personal details, see membership, saved cards and the ballot entry. Ticket history is now greyed out though whch it wasnt yesterday! Can't say im very optimistic everythings goona be fine with this new site!

Does the same for me mate. History been greyed out for 2 days, (probably updating the ballot results)

Maybe the login in to purchase thing will re-direct once the sale starts, but it's anybody's guess
Istanbul Boy

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 09:12:57 am
In the queue now to be assigned a position at 10am
redgriffin73

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 09:16:15 am
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 09:12:57 am
In the queue now to be assigned a position at 10am

Same here. Does this mean people can only use one device now?
anfieldash

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 09:23:40 am
As for pre-checking membership being allowed to join the queue . . . .

After joining queue myself, out of interest I have just logged in again on a different browser with another member details who doesn't qualify, and . . . . they've been put in the queue as well!
