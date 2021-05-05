Trying to enter ballot but only getting this. Am I missing something?
What links are you following?If I logged into ticketing.liverpoolfc.com, then clicked on Ballots, then General Admission Ballots (https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots), that will bring up the LFC vs Palace ballot page & you can enter the Adult ticket ballot or the Adult/Child ballot & you can enter the number of tickets you want to potentially buy.
84% chance of success in the ballot!!
Makes you wonder how many season tickets owners are not from the UK, with that being one of the criteria. 2,000 went to Wolves, Spurs and West Brom, so there's 6,000 ST holders gone.Anyone know how many ST holders we currently have?
Can only speak for myself but as a London based STH, I'm waiting for next season when hopefully it's full capacity rather than travelling up for 10k. I know quite a few who feel the same.
